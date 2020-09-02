Opening Soon: Ever Better in the Fan

× 1 of 2 Expand TJ and Taylor Dobrucky in front of the forthcoming Ever Better cafe (Photo courtesy Ever Better) × 2 of 2 Expand The in-progress exterior of Ever Better on Lombardy Street in the Fan (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Prev Next

For many in the city, the space at 214 N. Lombardy St. evokes memories of late nights spent at the wraparound bar, soaking up cheap rail drinks with free popcorn from an old-school machine as cigarette smoke lingered in the air.

It’s been five years since the Fan building was occupied by the bygone Pie restaurant, and now, with a new floor, fresh coats of paint and a completely different concept, the husband-and-wife team behind Ever Better is set to open a cafe at the site in the coming weeks.

“My hope is that all these people from Pie will be like, ‘This looks amazing,’ says Taylor Dobrucky with a laugh while standing in the in-progress space.

The 27-year-old Richmond native grew up on Grove Avenue, just a few blocks from where she plans to debut the cafe. Drawn toward the community-oriented atmosphere cafes embrace, she says it’s been a lifelong dream to own a coffee shop.

While working as a nanny a few years ago, one of the places she would pass frequently on walks was the shuttered Pie building. One day she saw a “For Rent” sign and decided to call.

“I have a million dreams and have them all on sticky notes on my door, and a coffee shop was always part of it,” she says, “a shop where people could meet and gather and have an experience with each other where there is low pressure, and [I] also wanted to incorporate a healthier side of things.”

That’s where her husband, TJ, a certified health coach, comes in, bringing a wealth of wellness knowledge.

“We decided to basically join forces — this idea of a coffee shop community space where he got to incorporate his recipes and ideas for healthier meals and stuff like that,” Dobrucky says.

Ever Better's owners are aware of, and in close proximity to, the big coffee contenders in town. And while coffee is on the menu, the cafe has a lineup of coffee alternatives as well, from protein-packed shakes to what they are calling “mega teas.” Dobrucky says the shakes are similar to meal replacements, describing them as “milkshakes minus the sugar,” but with added health benefits.

The shake menu is divided into sections such as Chocolate Lovers, featuring a brownie batter option; Sweet Tooth, with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch version; Peanut Butter Lovers, with a peanut butter-banana flavor; in addition to fruit varieties including blueberry muffin and strawberry-banana. Add-ons will be available, with options including fat burner, fiber, probiotic, recovery protein and prenatal/postnatal.

As for the mega teas, Dobrucky says, “If you aren't a coffee lover but want the caffeine, this is a great option for a morning or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.” She adds that the teas, in varieties ranging from Cucumber Cooler to Acai Refresher and Lime in the Coconut, will have fun layered color schemes that pair with the flavors.

Coffee options include a medium house blend, along with light and dark roasts, in addition to “bulletproof coffee,” a protein-based coffee drink. While there is a full kitchen, Dobrucky says they are taking one day at a time and will expand their offerings in the future. The dining room and second level will remain closed to the public until they feel it is safe to host patrons inside.

When Ever Better opens, customers can order at a walk-up window at the front of the 1,700-square-foot space, a pre-COVID plan that now seems serendipitous. When the interior of the cafe opens, the upstairs of Ever Better will be used for meetings, workshops or yoga classes and also feature a small patio with a few tables overlooking Lombardy Street.

“We want it to be super fun. Everyone can come and hang out, everyone is welcome, and we just want to see you,” Dobrucky says.

As for the name of the cafe, Dobrucky says it was originally supposed to be called “Never Better,” but when her mother suggested dropping the negative connotation of “never” and switching it to “ever,” they went for it.

“We want everyone’s life to be better — the ‘never been better’ kind of idea based on community,” she explains.

Ever Better will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.