Opening Soon: Bright Spot Coffee in Lakeside

Owner of Bright Spot Coffee Eli Thompson at a pop-up market (Photo courtesy Bright Spot Coffee) Bright Spot Coffee's Her House blend (Photo courtesy Bright Spot Coffee) Bright Spot Coffee's forthcoming storefront on Lakeside Avenue (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Bright Spot Coffee will be located in Lakeside Towne Center. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Move over beer, there’s a new flight in town, and it's bean-based.

Eli Thompson, 25, hopes to create community connections at Bright Spot Coffee, a forthcoming roastery and cafe at 6114 Lakeside Ave. expected to open its doors by mid-summer.

“A coffee shop is a community hub, and if a community doesn’t have a coffee shop, it’s lacking this huge value that people are looking for and resonate so easy with,” explains Thompson, whose space will be located in Lakeside Towne Center, joining neighbors including Final Gravity Brewing Co., shops JujuBee’s and Twig, and the Lakeside Farmers Market.

Thompson’s intent is to curate an inclusive, engaging environment where customers ask questions. One of the ways he aims to do so is through coffee flights — a sampling of various house blends — that encourage exploration and mastery of coffee's various shades and scents, bitterness levels, flavor profiles, and international origins.

“Our market is trying to hit the people who maybe would love to explore coffee like wine but are intimidated by the traditional way they are treated at a coffee shop or by that [coffee] language barrier. I’m trying to make it simple, easy and experience-driven,” he says. “Coffee nerd stuff,” adds Thompson, laughing.

Bright Spot also plans to host cupping events, live music, latte art throw downs and house roasting observations where java enthusiasts can take a deeper look at how coffee is made.

The East Carolina University alumnus and Outer Banks native has always sought a caffeine fix, but over the years gently graduated from Starbucks and Keurigs to Aeropresses and perfecting a cup of Costa Rican. After moving to Richmond with his wife in 2017, he landed a barista job. When the owner went on vacation, Thompson began to dabble in roasting.

“After a full week of roasting on my own, I knew that the coffee industry was exactly where I wanted to spend my time, learning, growing and sharing,” he says.

In March 2018 he attended a coffee trade show and took an intensive daylong course. Following the lecture, Thompson heard the words of his instructor echo in his head: "You’ve got to be a bright spot in your customers' day and in the community." The idea, and the name for his micro-roasting facility, began to brew.

“I knew I wanted to name it something that evoked a feeling of positivity and happiness,” he says.

Bright Spot Coffee launched this past May. Although Thompson has been roasting for the last year and selling coffee at Birdhouse Farmers Market and various community pop-up events, he is excited to embark fully on his buzzy journey.

Roasting will be done on site using a drum roaster that works to ensure proper heat transfer and full development of the coffee's flavor.

“Our priority is to preserve and display the natural flavors present in the fresh coffee crop as it becomes the final product,” he explains.

Another priority is sustainability and ethical standards. Thompson partners only with farmers who are being paid a fair share for their crops. He says his goal is to establish strong partnerships and relationships with coffee farmers and producers worldwide.

“We want to be able to confidently say why we know that coffee is something great, not only taste-wise but with the sustainability of the industry,” he says. “We love knowing we can make that relationship miles and miles and miles away, and make it as meaningful as someone in front of us, and provide an opportunity for other people to feel that way.”

Thompson’s laid-back nature and beach upbringing will be reflected in the shop's aesthetic. The interior will be an oasis of ocean colors, natural woods and light, and lots of white — he describes the goal as clean and comfortable. A window will offer guests a view of the roasting process.

The drink menu will be minimalist, intentional and more in tune with blends and sourcing than with specialty lattes and syrups, a concise offering of coffees from around the globe.

Bright Spot plans to partner with local bakeries and offer a small menu featuring pastries, baked goods and sandwiches, with vegan and gluten-free options. Thompson currently makes an exclusive blend, Gnarly, for the vegan pastry pop-up Gnarly Girls Baking Co., and plans to carry some of their products.

In the meantime, Richmonders can keep their eyes peeled for Bright Spot's famous VW bus making pop-up appearances around town, particularly in Lakeside.

Bright Spot Coffee's hours are still to be announced.