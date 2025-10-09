Richmond Food News: Oct. 9-15

× Expand Settle in for a cool and refreshing dose of Food News. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Culinary Canvas

The ICA Cafe at the Institute of Contemporary Art at VCU is expanding its reach and embracing the culinary arts. This month, the museum launched a chef residency series with Cambodian concept Hem and Her. Through March, Santana Hem, who brings a deeply personal perspective to food, will take over the cafe space for events that spotlight hand-held bites and Khmer comfort fare, concluding with a communal dinner. (Richmond magazine)

That’s Amore

Most everyone has a pizza memory: a slice that transports, a favorite order or a Friday night tradition. It’s nearly universal, yet also very regional. Writer Lauren Vincelli takes a deep dive into the origins of pizza in Richmond, chronicling the area’s first pizzerias, talking with prominent local pizzaiolos and charting the family ties that bind them. She also declares that the city has a pizza style all its own. Sit back with a pie and learn more about Richmond Cute Style. (Richmond magazine)

Figments of the Imagination

A subtly sweet sign of late summer and early fall that adds an unexpected accent to cocktails? Figs. The flowers — or fruit, depending on whom you ask — are not only abundant, they are versatile. From a fig Old Fashioned to a coconut fat-washed Thai basil concoction, spirits writer Bird Cox has the lowdown on local bars where you can get figgy with it. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Taco Vegana is set to open in Church Hill North Oct. 14, bringing a blend of Mexican, Californian and Tex-Mex influences. (Richmond magazine)

Truckle Cheesemongers owner Maggie Bradshaw shares charcuterie board tips, along with spooky flicks to pair with her cheese picks. (Richmond magazine)

Find dining inspiration with our favorite local dishes from the month gone by. (Richmond magazine)

Auntie Ning’s has officially opened the doors of its North Side brick-and-mortar restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Brooklyn Bound: “Wood Fired, Low Lights, High Spirits, Good Times, After Hours” — The Brooklyn is teasing diners on social media with its tell-me-more catchphrases that encapsulate the latest project from spouses Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy-Phelan. I caught up with Patrick earlier this week and got a peek of the moody restaurant and bar they aim to open by the end of the month in Scott’s Addition. Stay tuned for more details.

Sister, Sister: One of the most talked-about concepts on the local food and beverage scene, from two of the most tenured and trusted people behind the bar, is back. Nuna, a Korean-inspired cocktail pop-up from Sophia Kim of Alewife and Andrew Rhea of The Emerald Lounge, is taking over The Jasper Monday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. Nuna translates to “older sister” in Korean, and Kim says it embraces the idea of true hospitality. “I want people to know that when they come to an event with Nuna, they can expect delicious treats and a fun time, and that they will be very taken care of,” she says. Bonus: Korean fried chicken courtesy of Kwam’s Chicken Project.

Head to the Polls: For years, Richmond dining fans have been griping that the city doesn’t get any love from the James Beard Foundation; those repping RVADine last received a nomination for the annual James Beard Awards in 2020. Well, my friends, the power lies in your hands. The open call period for entries and recommendations is live and continues through Nov. 21. Create an account, read the rules and submit wisely. Helpful notes: We’re in the Mid-Atlantic; be sure to set aside some thoughtful time to answer a few questions. The only Richmond restaurant to win a James Beard Award was Sally Bell’s Kitchen in 2015.

Birthday Bagels: Baltik’s Bagel is celebrating its first anniversary with freebies (in this economy!). The drive-thru Forest Hill Avenue bagel shop plans to offer customers a morning pick-me-up via the River City Sunrise or Smokeshow sandwiches, or snag a free bagel with cream cheese.

Family Affair: The Kiatsuranon family, of local restaurants Mom’s Siam, My Noodle & Bar, and YaYa’s Cookbook, is back at it again. Thai Boat opens today, Oct. 9, at 2301 W. Main St. in the former Pik Nik space. In addition to Thai cuisine, you’ll find over 40 cocktails on the menu (including the drink pictured above) and a refreshed interior.

Industry Night: Mondays just got a lot less manic — steak frites, martinis and glasses of Bordeaux are on the agenda at Grisette. The Church Hill neighborhood bistro is bringing back Monday service for the first time since 2020.

After Aperitivo: As someone who prefers to be in bed by 10 p.m., I appreciate when someone rightfully declares a weekday event that extends until then “after hours.” Second Bottle Wine Shop’s latest event in its After Hours series on Oct. 23 will feature wines from Italy’s Piedmont region and snacks from Ryan Jones, founder of Focaccia Fridays at 8 1/2 Church Hill (RIP).

Fall Bash: Ballast is throwing an autumnal party, and you’re invited. On Sunday, Oct. 12, they’re turning the outdoor plaza in Scott’s Addition into Oktoberfest. Chef Hans Doxzen — who used to do the German-influenced Quarter Horse pop-ups — is tapping into his heritage, so expect schnitzel, sausage and strudel, along with local brews from Bingo. Tickets are $20.

Upcoming Events