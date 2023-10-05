Richmond Food News: Oct. 5-11

× Expand Chestnuts are making their annual appearance at local farmers markets, while Bavarian pretzels and beer, brats and oysters are in heavy rotation this weekend. Scroll below for all the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Next Chapter

One of the city’s major pro-local boosters is moving on. After nearly 35 years, owner Rick Hood has sold Ellwood Thompson’s. An unofficial anchor of Carytown, the organic and non-GMO grocer is now helmed by a Florida-based conglomerate that operates similar ventures along the East Coast. While the sale has some shoppers concerned that Ellwood’s may lose its essence, the new owners say they’re committed to preserving the store’s character. (Richmond magazine)

‘Fun and Ridiculous’

Ending the weekend on an extra gooey note, Truckle Cheesemongers has welcomed the annual return of raclette Sundays. Once a week from October through the cooler months, owner Maggie Bradshaw busts out a wheel of the Swiss delicacy, along with an assortment of zippy and crusty accoutrements, for a casual, pop-in-when-you-can cheese party. (Richmond magazine)

Farm to Door

Each year I’m tempted by the bounty of fresh produce a community-supported agriculture share provides, but the binding commitment makes me hesitate. Recognizing a common trend among shoppers and the need to support growers, Leafy Lanes Urban Farms founders Brad and Nota Heath are reinventing the traditional CSA model with flexible online ordering from a network of purveyors. (Richmond magazine)

Virginia Vines

October is Virginia Wine Month, and if you need a little inspiration, or perhaps even an excuse to trek to the commonwealth’s more than 300 vineyards, check out our coverage from past celebrations for a shout-out to Shenandoah Valley vineyards and a taste of the Monticello Wine Trail and other local vino. P.S.: Powhatan hosts its annual Festival of the Grape on Oct. 7 (more details below). (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Founded in Seattle, the Carnival of Cocktails is heading to RVA for the first East Coast edition of its event featuring tastings, classes and booze-soaking snacks, set for Oct. 21 at Main Street Station.

Richmond Restaurant Week, the biannual Feed More fundraiser now in its third decade, has announced its fall return Oct. 23-29, with dozens of participating restaurants. Pro tip: Book those resos now — at $35.23 ($5.23 goes to Feed More), the three-course prix fixe menus are a steal.

ICYMI

A health-focused chef has opened Lyra’s Natural Kitchen in Stony Point Fashion Park. (Richmond magazine)

From an apple Old Fashioned to a luscious caramel-apple and rum concoction, this roundup of fall cocktails evokes brisk days and cozy flannels. (Richmond magazine)

Whether you park it in front of the tube on Sundays or couldn’t care less about sports ball, former professional chef Stephanie Ganz levels up a game-day classic by subbing in an autumnal favorite. (Richmond magazine)

The Richmond chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild is getting back in the school spirit. USBG Education Week kicks off Oct. 8-10 with a series of classes, from a mezcal session at Conejo to an exploration of Japanese spirits at Slurp Ramen. The events are free for those in the hospitality industry.

After ending its residency at Hatch Local food hall earlier this year, Sincero has revealed more permanent plans in Jackson Ward. Stay tuned for more details.

Proper Pie Co. fans, it’s time to get those Thanksgiving preorders in. For those looking to show up at dinner with a dessert to impress — we’re talking pumpkin and salted caramel, Dutch apple, and pear and cranberry streusel pies — orders are now live on the bakery’s website.

Burgeoning taco business Taqueria Y Antojitos El Chido recently opened a new location at 1412 Starling Road (conveniently adjacent to Doce Churros bakery), the eatery’s fifth location in five years.

Fall flavors alert: Jimer’s Frozen Custard has announced pumpkin is officially on the menu, North Side’s Ruby Scoops is dishing maple cinnamon roll, and over at Charm School Study Hall, they have acquired a nostalgia-inducing Bl****rd machine, whipping up flippable cups of apple pie a la mode-style soft-serve treats.

Upcoming Events