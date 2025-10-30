Richmond Food News: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

× Expand A sweet and spicy edition of Food News awaits below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Staying Power

The Giavos family is going old school. The dining dynasty’s forthcoming restaurant, Lafayette Tavern, will channel the golden age of American chophouses, and they’ve tapped local chef Bobo Catoe Jr. to lead the charge. His resume reads like an RVADine who’s who of establishments, including stints at The Emerald Lounge, Alewife, Odyssey and Southbound, and diners can expect ice-cold martinis, shrimp cocktail, prime cuts and ice cream sundaes when the doors open in January. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Cheat Code Beverage Co.

The nonalcoholic beverage movement is bigger than ever. Whether you’re leading a sans-booze lifestyle or looking for a little something to take the edge off, the owners of Bingo Beer Co. have launched Cheat Code Beverage Co., offering a lineup of drinks that swap the ABV for a bit of THC. Check out these highball cocktails with a cannabis-infused twist. (Richmond magazine)

Walk Out

Employees at North End Juice Co. staged a walkout after learning of a new hire’s undisclosed criminal record and the installation of surveillance cameras without their consent. Staff cited a breakdown in communication and trust with incoming ownership, prompting their collective resignation. The shop remains closed. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight Yael Cantor

A sucker for a martini and “Love Island,” owner of Susie’s restaurant and delicatessen in the Fan Yael Cantor shares a few of her favorite things — and why you should order the Reuben — in our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

Dia De Los Muertos

Abuelita’s, Little Mexico and Mosto Tequila are teaming up for a Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, event Sunday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. at 3017 W. Clay St. The celebration will be marked by fragrant orange marigolds, an abundance of brightly colored candles and an ofrenda — an altar meant to welcome the souls of ancestors and other departed loved ones. Abuelita’s co-owner Karina Benavides says she will be honoring her grandparents. “My grandma was definitely a person who loved cooking, and she really shared her love of cooking. My grandfather was always welcoming to people and always very entrepreneurial; it’s always been around food.”

Find specials like Flor De Muertos, made with Mosto Tequila, Campari, marigold syrup and lime; guisos (Mexican stews); tamales; and pan de muertos. “The more we share about our culture, people really, really, really appreciate it, and also it becomes part of something that they want to learn,” Benavides says.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Richmond Community Legal Fund. Tickets ($20) are available at the door and include a stew or tamale, a drink, and a dessert with hot chocolate or coffee. Patrons are encouraged to bring pictures to decorate the altar.

ICYMI

Celebrate 25 years of carnitas and community at South Side’s La Milpa. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond is home to the state’s sole wine academy, where enthusiasts and industry pros expand their knowledge. (Richmond magazine)

Community Support: With federal SNAP benefits set to expire Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, the local food and beverage industry is stepping up to do its part. This Sunday, Nov. 2, food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen will be parked at Gramophone Winery for “pay what you can” service from 5 to 8 p.m. In Manchester, Philly Vegan is offering a pay-what-you-can menu for customers (and has been doing so since the government shutdown first started). Until the end of November, Sergio’s in Chesterfield is preparing small trays of lasagna, baked ziti and salad for those in need. People are encouraged to send the pizza shop a direct message on either Instagram or Facebook. With over a dozen locations around the city, RVA Community Fridges is stocked regularly with food donations ranging from prepared meals to local produce.

Fresh Roast: After a 46-year run, owner Tammy Brawley has bid farewell to a Richmond classic: Rostov’s Coffee & Tea. Born into the business, Brawley took over in 1998 after the death of her father, who opened the roastery in 1979 in Carytown. Rostov’s new owner is Dima Easterday, co-owner of a local mushroom company who also happened to be a loyal customer of the shop. Don’t expect much to change, which is just how patrons like it.

Spice Spectacle: Hanover’s hottest farmers are back at it again. Chile purveyors and spouses David and Barbara Hunsaker of Village Garden are rolling out a Chile Chill Out dinner event Nov. 3 at Lehja in Short Pump Town Center. Over five courses, chef Sunny Baweja will bring the heat, weaving in locally grown chile peppers and all the spices and stories. Call the restaurant to secure seat.

‘Handheld Delights’: The latest installment in the chef residency series from the Abby Moore Cafe at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU happens Sunday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Santana Hem of Cambodian-inspired pop-up Hem and Her taking over the kitchen. The menu includes crispy pork spring rolls, num pang sandwiches, mushroom steamed buns, shrimp toast and curry tofu lettuce wraps. For dessert, find a strawberry-kampot pepper ice cream sandwich, lotus flower cookies and pandan-peanut blondies. Bonus: Admission to the museum is always free.

Cake Magic: Local baker Marj Santaromana, cake artist and lead decorator at Richmond’s Sweet Fix, will be on the forthcoming season of Food Network’s “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking,” which premieres Nov. 2. The hosts are James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley themselves), joined by a long list of esteemed Food Network judges. (News release)

Scream Cheese: An upcoming event combines all the spooky season feels with one of life’s greatest joys: pizza. On Nov. 2, embark on a Richmond, VA Pizza History tour through Mt. Calvary Cemetery led by writer Lauren Vincelli, who recently penned a piece for the magazine that dove into the city’s cheesy underbelly and declared a local style dubbed “Richmond Cute.” The event is pay what you can, with a suggested donation of $25-$45; proceeds benefit RVA Community Fridges.

Upcoming Events