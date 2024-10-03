Richmond Food News: Oct. 3-9

× Expand Penny’s Wine Shop (the source of the dish pictured above) is hosting events and poppin’ bottles throughout October in honor of Virginia Wine Month. Head below for more vino celebrations, fall food fests and the rest of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Double Dose of Sweetness

The moment every Sugar & Twine devotee has been waiting for is here: Guests are now welcome back inside. Four years after switching to a walk-up window during the pandemic, the Carytown bakery has reopened its sit-down cafe in a bright, airy, brand-spankin’-new space. Grab a cup and a cheddar biscuit sandwich and stay awhile. (Richmond magazine)

Stirring (and Shaping) the Pot

A very Richmond kickoff to fall, the annual VisArts Chili Throwdown returns Oct. 4. Restaurants including 821 Cafe, Brenner Pass, Croaker’s Spot and Jamaica House will battle for the title of chili champ. The fundraiser meets feel-good community block party turns 10 this year; I’ll be there as a judge and cannot wait to pick out a handmade bowl as a souvenir. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Next up in our series showing love to longstanding local favorites is Patterson Avenue’s Rose Marie Inn. The no-nonsense West End dive bar has been welcoming regulars since 1958 and these days keeps the lights on until 2 a.m. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites: September

Cozy bites abound in our latest roundup of memorable local dishes. Cue a vegan handheld hitting all the marks, comforting gnocchi and a fun, furniture-aligned Scandinavian sandwich, each worthy of a spot on the dining wish list. (Richmond magazine)

Grape Escapes

October may be best known as spooky season, but all the local oenophiles know it’s also Virginia Wine Month. An epicenter of primo grapes, adventurous producers and scenic roads to explore between them, the commonwealth boasts more than 300 vineyards. Click above for recs on where to go and what to sip. (Richmond magazine)

Cherishing the Centuries

The notion of generational businesses, especially those in agriculture, doesn’t seem as common as it once was. But in Virginia, there may be more of that farming lineage than you think. The Virginia Century Farm program recognizes farms — including about 70 in the greater Richmond area — owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years. (Richmond magazine)

Easy Peasy

If you've pinned their recipes, use the app on the daily or just love flipping through a great cookbook, mark that calendar: On Oct. 15, Fountain Bookstore in Shockoe Slip will host Emily Weinstein, editor-in-chief of The New York Times’ NYT Cooking, to celebrate the release of “Easy Weeknight Dinners.” The cookbook is a culmination of the greatest hits from NYT Cooking, which has been empowering and guiding home cooks for a decade. The event includes a meet-and-greet, tasting of dishes, and a program and Q&A hosted by yours truly.

Wall-to-wall Festivals

Richmond loves a longstanding tradition, and the annual Armenian Food Festival returns for its 67th year Oct. 4-5, promising hye burgers, kebabs and khourabia, along with live music, dancing, and Armenian beer and wine.

Veg heads, the time has come. In its biggest lineup to date, Richmond VegFest is bringing together 130-plus vendors for its annual extravaganza of meat-free eats, Oct. 5 in Byrd Park.

A daylong affair dedicated to sampling wine and other libations of the commonwealth, Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape is back Oct. 5 at the Historic Courthouse Village.

The inaugural Oyster Week RVA continues through Oct. 7. Participating restaurants from Alewife to Pinky’s and Kismet are offering specials that showcase bivalves plucked from Virginia waters.

ICYMI

Fish-and-chips shop The British Embassy is now open downtown — mushy peas and all. (Richmond magazine)

Operating an all-women kitchen, chef-owner of Chez Foushee Whitney Cardozo has brought a sense of style and an authentic touch to the downtown French restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Dive below the surface with Trouvaille bartender Austin Cundiff in our latest Open Tab. (Richmond magazine)

The open call period for entries and recommendations for the James Beard Awards, considered the Oscars of the food world, continues through Nov. 29. Guess what: Anyone can submit a nomination.

Up All Night Baking will be donating all proceeds from sales of its cornmeal cookies to Hurricane Helene relief efforts from Oct. 4-6.

Heads up, Halloweenies: Weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m., Reveler Experiences is transforming its bar into The Cult on Cary, a “realm of purgatory” with happy hour and specialty sips. At Zorch Pizza, Spookdoughberfest continues all month with weekly slasher specials, including the current I’m Afraid-O and Maitakel Meyers.

Church Hill pie hole Proper Pie Co. is opening up preorders for the holidays. Set a reminder for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to secure what is sure to be the star of the Thanksgiving spread.

RVA Love

During a recent episode of the “Taste” podcast, Paola Velez — pastry chef, author of the newly released “Bodega Bakes” and founder of Bakers Against Racism — gave a nod to RVA. When asked what bakery outside of her hometown of Washington, D.C., she wishes were on her block, she replied, “Sub Rosa from Richmond VA.”

