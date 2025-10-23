Richmond Food News: Oct. 23-29

× Expand Head below to savor the latest edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Remember That Place?

For our latest trip in the Richmond restaurant time machine, we visit a 25-year-old classic: La Milpa. Open 24 hours Thursday through Sunday, the Hull Street Road establishment from Mexico native Martin Gonzalez and partner Monica Chavez is a one-stop shop for Mexican culture and cuisine, including some of the crispiest carnitas in town. (Richmond magazine)

In Vino Veritas

If you’ve ever wanted a deeper understanding of what’s in your wineglass, Richmond has just the place. The Virginia Wine & Spirits Academy is the state’s sole provider of globally recognized Wine & Spirit Education Trust certifications, offering courses for everyone from hospitality pros to curious enthusiasts. Founded in 2017, the Academy has quietly become a hub for Virginia’s growing community of wine lovers — demystifying tasting notes, terroir and technique via approachable, hands-on classes. (Richmond magazine)

Day of the Dead

Experts at setting the scene, the teams behind cocktail bars The Jasper and The Emerald Lounge have been painstakingly prepping their spaces for their annual Dia de los Muertos celebrations, which continue through Nov. 1. Not only did they redo the decor, they’ve switched up the entire food and beverage menus. Find odes to swizzles and the mai tai; a strong lineup of Mexican spirits; traditional drinks including the funky, fermented pineapple tepache; and bites from chorizo-queso dip to tortas and churros — 10% of sales will be donated to the Richmond Community Legal Fund.

ICYMI

We remember the life of farmer, father and friend Chris Vaughan of Cabbage Hill Farm and Zesto Pesto. (Richmond magazine)

Get acquainted with Vinny D’Ambrosio, your grape guide at the Fan wine shop Celladora. (Richmond magazine)

Cozy up with comforting noodles from spaetzle to tagliatelle Bolognese. (Richmond magazine)

Fan Farewell: Following 13 years in business, Heritage, from spouses Joe and Emilia Sparatta, has shuttered.

Wings and Things: Over the weekend, I did some serious on-the-ground reporting: judging at the second annual RVA Wing Wars. My fellow judges and I sampled over 20 different types of wings from restaurants and eateries around town, from super saucy, brined and dry rubbed, to wildly inventive and surprisingly sweet (a whole style I didn’t realize was so popular). Bringing an I-could-have-this-every-day energy, Charlotte’s Deli’s Buffalo wings secured the top spot for best traditional from both judges and guests. Bonus: They’re doing a preorder-only wing pop-up on Friday, Oct. 24, so you fine people can try them, too. Unlocking serious ’90s nostalgia and evoking a taste exactly like pizza, Zorch’s entry won the judge’s vote. People’s choice went to Shockoe Bottom’s Frozay for their curry wings with meat that slid right off the bone. Catch them serving curry at the restaurant every Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m.

Big Bill: From legal dramas to tax woes, the Secret Sandwich Society saga continues. The downtown outpost of the Fayetteville, West Virginia-based chain had its doors padlocked this week by Virginia tax officials. A sign on the East Grace Street restaurant’s door states they are responsible for $119,419.14 in back taxes. (The Richmonder)

Buongiorno: A new pop-up dubbed Mi Scuzi is making its inaugural appearance Nov. 4 at The Jasper. Led by Jardin chef Bobby Daglio and his wife, Grace Marano, manager of Stella’s Grocery on Grove and Libbie, it’s a mortadella-slinging, Italian American mashup. If scampi toast, piled-high Caesars, chicken cutlets and a comforting plate of spaghet’ and meatballs makes your heart skip a beat, plan accordingly. Daglio says it will be the “first of many as we look for a space in the community and for our people.”

Food Lore: James Beard Award-winning author Michael W. Twitty is among the premier food historians of our time, and on Oct. 28, he will be making a (free!) stop at the Library of Virginia in Richmond. Coming off the recent release of his book, “Recipes From the American South,” Twitty will be joined by Indigo House founder Leni Sorensen for a conversation that explores the deep roots of Southern food, culture and storytelling.

RVADine Debut: MacArthur Avenue welcomed a new sliced-to-order addition this week. Located across from Stir Crazy Cafe and a few doors down from Dot’s Back Inn, Mila’s Shawarma opened Oct. 22, serving halal meats and, of course, its namesake shawarma.

Upcoming Events