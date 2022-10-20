Richmond Food News: Oct. 20-26

Please enjoy this condensed version of Food News while Food Editor Eileen Mellon is away on vacation.

× Expand New England-style strawberry ice cream with candied fennel seed from Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Ice Cream Nostalgia

Last weekend, Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. opened its long-awaited brick-and-mortar shop in Union Hill. The business has been around since 2018 and has gained a following for its New England-style ice cream through its pop-ups. Known for inventive flavors such as salted chocolate chip cookie and a milk chocolate and Cheez-It concoction (don’t knock it till you’ve tried it), Spotty Dog plans to expand its shop offerings to include made-to-order ice cream sandwiches, shakes and ice cream cakes.

Mountain Mouthfeel

October is Virginia Wine Month, and what better way to celebrate than to explore the vineyards of the Shenandoah Valley? While Charlottesville-area wineries are a popular weekend destination for many Richmonders, there’s lots of great wine to discover a bit farther west, where the soil and climate create an environment in which grapes thrive.

RRW Returns

Richmond Restaurant Week kicks off its fall edition Oct. 24 and runs through the 30th. Participating eateries are serving up three-course prix fixe meals for $35.22, with $5.22 from each donated to local hunger-relief charity Feed More.

ICYMI