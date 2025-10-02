Richmond Food News: Oct. 2-8

× Expand Find the latest Food News below, hot from the oven. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Taco Vegana

Richmond is about to welcome its only fully vegan restaurant with a bar, set to open Oct. 14 in Church Hill North. Led by husband-and-wife team Milton and Rachel Rodriguez, Taco Vegana promises a plant-based menu that leans into Mexican, Tex-Mex and Baja flavors, serving up big brunch vibes and plenty of micheladas. (Richmond magazine)

Across the Board

There is never a wrong time for cheese (and after traveling to the Alps and northern Italy, I can wholeheartedly confirm it sparks joy), but fall feels like the ideal moment to cozy up with a well-curated charcuterie board. We called on local cheese expert — and horror movie lover — Maggie Bradshaw of Truckle Cheesemongers to share her top selections for an abundant autumnal spread and weigh in on the perfect scary flicks to pair with it. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Each issue, my colleagues and I pause to reflect on our most memorable bites of the month gone by. Led by cravings, guided by intuition and fueled by food, our latest compilation includes a wedge salad with wow factor, a breakfast standout for gluten-free diners and a satisfyingly crunchy app from a Forest Hill favorite. (Richmond magazine)

Filipino Flavors

Prepare to feast on comforting pancit and chicken adobo, sour and semi-spicy pork belly sinigang, and the ever-crispy lechon kawali. Following a slow, soft-opening rollout over the past three months, Auntie Ning’s is ready to make things official: The Brookland Park Boulevard Filipino restaurant led by chef Fred Enriquez is hosting its grand opening event Oct. 4 from noon to 9 p.m. and at last inviting customers inside. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

After a yearslong journey, chef Jessica Wilson has launched her seasonally guided restaurant in the West End, Grace. (Richmond magazine)

Last week was a big one for restaurant openings. From a North Side focacceria and Balkan-inspired eatery/market led by industry pros to a seaside-themed ode to the waterways of Virginia in Scott’s Addition and a Southern-inspired chicken and oyster joint from Lindsey Food Group, get reacquainted with the hottest new RVADine debuts. (Richmond magazine)

Salt not only plays a pivotal role in the kitchen, but also behind the bar. Discover three creative cocktails that include the ultimate pantry staple. (Richmond magazine)

Snag a slice at Sergio’s, one of South Side’s long-admired neighborhood pizzerias. (Richmond magazine)

Tried and True: What started as a bake sale to help build a local church has evolved into one of the city’s longest-running food-fueled traditions. The Armenian Food Festival returns this weekend, Oct 3-4, for its 65th edition. Behind the scenes, members of the church — many of whom have been part of the kitchen crew for decades — have been lovingly prepping food for months. Fun fact: Festival host St. James Armenian Church is the only Armenian church in Virginia.

The World Is Your Oyster: Whether you slurp ’em or shoot ’em, prefer them raw or roasted, dig clean and briny or sweet and creamy, Virginia oysters are having their moment. Oyster Week RVA — the brainchild of Richmond Restaurant Week founder and Acacia Midtown owner Aline Reitzer that benefits the Chesapeake Bay Foundation — is back for year two and continues through Oct. 7. Pop by participating spots for specials from oyster chowder at Birdie’s to fresh oysters with buttermilk and horseradish granita, Agriberry Farm Ambrosia apple, and fig leaf oil at Lillian.

Soothe the Soul: A big bowl of steaming soup can feel like the cure for just about anything, and this weekend, The Answer Brewpub is leaning into the fall feels with its annual Pho’toberFest on Oct. 5. Expect special pho dishes and the drop of Oktoberfest-inspired lager releases.

Matcha Moves: Earlier this year, we covered The Exit Plan, a local matcha cart led by Mexican and trans founder Jace Camarillo, who was on a mission to fund his emigration out of the country, and build community, one drink at a time. After five busy months of pop-ups and events, Camarillo announced that he has reached his goal. In February, he plans to move to Australia, which means he’s looking for a someone to take over running the cart here in RVA. (Richmond magazine)

Upcoming Events