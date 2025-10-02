Richmond Food News: Oct. 2-8

Find the latest Food News below, hot from the oven. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
Opening Soon: Taco Vegana
Richmond is about to welcome its only fully vegan restaurant with a bar, set to open Oct. 14 in Church Hill North. Led by husband-and-wife team Milton and Rachel Rodriguez, Taco Vegana promises a plant-based menu that leans into Mexican, Tex-Mex and Baja flavors, serving up big brunch vibes and plenty of micheladas. (Richmond magazine)
Across the Board
There is never a wrong time for cheese (and after traveling to the Alps and northern Italy, I can wholeheartedly confirm it sparks joy), but fall feels like the ideal moment to cozy up with a well-curated charcuterie board. We called on local cheese expert — and horror movie lover — Maggie Bradshaw of Truckle Cheesemongers to share her top selections for an abundant autumnal spread and weigh in on the perfect scary flicks to pair with it. (Richmond magazine)
Best Bites
Each issue, my colleagues and I pause to reflect on our most memorable bites of the month gone by. Led by cravings, guided by intuition and fueled by food, our latest compilation includes a wedge salad with wow factor, a breakfast standout for gluten-free diners and a satisfyingly crunchy app from a Forest Hill favorite. (Richmond magazine)
Filipino Flavors
Prepare to feast on comforting pancit and chicken adobo, sour and semi-spicy pork belly sinigang, and the ever-crispy lechon kawali. Following a slow, soft-opening rollout over the past three months, Auntie Ning’s is ready to make things official: The Brookland Park Boulevard Filipino restaurant led by chef Fred Enriquez is hosting its grand opening event Oct. 4 from noon to 9 p.m. and at last inviting customers inside. (Richmond magazine)
ICYMI
After a yearslong journey, chef Jessica Wilson has launched her seasonally guided restaurant in the West End, Grace. (Richmond magazine)
Last week was a big one for restaurant openings. From a North Side focacceria and Balkan-inspired eatery/market led by industry pros to a seaside-themed ode to the waterways of Virginia in Scott’s Addition and a Southern-inspired chicken and oyster joint from Lindsey Food Group, get reacquainted with the hottest new RVADine debuts. (Richmond magazine)
Salt not only plays a pivotal role in the kitchen, but also behind the bar. Discover three creative cocktails that include the ultimate pantry staple. (Richmond magazine)
Snag a slice at Sergio’s, one of South Side’s long-admired neighborhood pizzerias. (Richmond magazine)
Tried and True: What started as a bake sale to help build a local church has evolved into one of the city’s longest-running food-fueled traditions. The Armenian Food Festival returns this weekend, Oct 3-4, for its 65th edition. Behind the scenes, members of the church — many of whom have been part of the kitchen crew for decades — have been lovingly prepping food for months. Fun fact: Festival host St. James Armenian Church is the only Armenian church in Virginia.
The World Is Your Oyster: Whether you slurp ’em or shoot ’em, prefer them raw or roasted, dig clean and briny or sweet and creamy, Virginia oysters are having their moment. Oyster Week RVA — the brainchild of Richmond Restaurant Week founder and Acacia Midtown owner Aline Reitzer that benefits the Chesapeake Bay Foundation — is back for year two and continues through Oct. 7. Pop by participating spots for specials from oyster chowder at Birdie’s to fresh oysters with buttermilk and horseradish granita, Agriberry Farm Ambrosia apple, and fig leaf oil at Lillian.
Soothe the Soul: A big bowl of steaming soup can feel like the cure for just about anything, and this weekend, The Answer Brewpub is leaning into the fall feels with its annual Pho’toberFest on Oct. 5. Expect special pho dishes and the drop of Oktoberfest-inspired lager releases.
Matcha Moves: Earlier this year, we covered The Exit Plan, a local matcha cart led by Mexican and trans founder Jace Camarillo, who was on a mission to fund his emigration out of the country, and build community, one drink at a time. After five busy months of pop-ups and events, Camarillo announced that he has reached his goal. In February, he plans to move to Australia, which means he’s looking for a someone to take over running the cart here in RVA. (Richmond magazine)
Upcoming Events
- Lager World, The Veil Brewing Co. (Oct. 4): An all-day celebration of sessionable suds
- Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape, Courthouse Village (Oct. 4): The 22nd tasting event showcases wineries, distilleries and cideries from across the state.
- National Mead Day Celebration, Black Heath Meadery (Oct. 4): A sampling of rare meads and special releases
- Vastober Fest, Vasen Brewing Co. (Oct. 4): Beer, tunes, food, a makers market and more
- Hog on the Hill, Libby Hill Park (Oct. 4): A fundraiser to benefit the Church Hill Association, complete with live bands, local beer and barbecue
- Zrunch, Zorch Pizza Parlor (Oct. 5): Pizza and brunch join forces during this mashup featuring breakfast pies, vegan specials and more.
- Chef in Residency, ICA Cafe (Oct. 5): The art museum introduces its inaugural residency series featuring Cambodian fare from chef Santana Hem.
- Sunday Bagel Residency, 207 N. Davis Ave. (Oct. 5): The sourdough bagel pop-up kicks off its monthlong stint at Secret Flowers and Gamut Studio. Hot tip: Jimmy nardello cream cheese is on the menu.
- Harvest Moon Night Market, Shalom Farms (Oct. 5): Nam Prik Pao, Noah’s Rockin’ Buns and Blue Bee Cider will be on-site for the soiree.
- Wine Dinner, BrickFire (Oct. 5): Experience wines from central Italy during this five-course tasting event.
- Tasting With Michael Smith, Laura Lee’s (Oct. 7): Local grape guru and all-around jovial character Michael Smith takes over the bar at the South Side restaurant.
- Le Petit Morceau Pop-up, Roastology (Oct. 10): A special baked goods menu based on the flavor profiles of Roastology coffee