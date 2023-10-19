Richmond Food News: Oct. 19-25

× Expand Zeppoli, Italian fried dough balls, have become a regular, sugar-dusted offering from Oro at the weekly Birdhouse Farmers Market. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Fire It Up

It’s getting hot in here: Back for a third year, Chile Chill Out — a celebration of peppers from Hanover’s Village Garden and Virginia wines from Barboursville — is officially underway and heating up the local dining scene. From a spicy Indian brunch at Short Pump’s Lehja to a demo and dinner at The Kitchen Classroom and a fiery finale at Bar West, check out the pepper party lineup and prepare to perspire. (Richmond magazine)

Smooth Operator

If you’ve dined at The Roosevelt in recent years, there’s a good chance Troy Hancock has popped a bottle for you tableside or enthusiastically talked your ear off about cabernet sauvignon. The chief bottle officer at the Church Hill restaurant opens up about his “aha!” wine moment, passion for classic vintages and thoughts on the changing industry. (Richmond magazine)

Full Pours

Also in keeping with Virginia Wine Month, in our latest Spotlight feature, Stephanie Ganz caught up with Megan Lee Hopkins, owner of bottle shop and restaurant Celladora Wines in the Fan. Hopkins shares her heavy-rotation tunes, go-to local spots and her favorite wine pairing for Halloween candy. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

Harry’s at Hofheimer, a new speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant, has taken over the first floor of the Hofheimer building in Scott’s Addition. The venture is named for Harry Craddock, legendary barkeep at London’s Savoy Hotel, and Harry MacElhone, author of “The ABCs of Cocktails.” (News release)

Aloha Hola, a fast-casual, Hawaiian-influenced spot out of Virginia Beach that serves Spam musubi, black pepper barbecue and wings, has debuted at 1080 Virginia Center Parkway in Glen Allen.

Intermission Beer Company (whose OG brewery is also in Glen Allen) has opened the doors and is pouring pints at its taproom-arcade-pizzeria in Ashland. (Richmond magazine)

Beloved double-fried chicken chain Bonchon is making its RVA return. Diners can soon get their wing fix via ghost kitchen Richmond Eats.

Taking over the shuttered Citizen Burger Bar, Carytown Indian Cuisine is now open. Located at 2907 W. Cary St., the restaurant is helmed by Naveen Sadana, co-owner of Jannat Indian Cuisines, and Bachitar Singh.

A Shuckin’ Good Time

Entering block party mode, Union Market is throwing down on Oct. 21. The annual neighborhood bash will feature music all day and appearances from Abuelita’s, paella biz Land of Saffron, sausage purveyors The Mayor, Steamboat Wharf Oysters and housemade lobster rolls.

Also on Saturday, Oct. 21, River City Roll is hosting Shuck and Roll, a oyster-tasting shindig with live tunes and small plates. On the lineup for chef tastings: Blue Atlas, The Stables, Bar West, Secret Squares and The Roosevelt.

One more on Oct. 21: Red Bandana, a roving raw bar/cocktail concept, will be slinging oysters on the Accoutre lawn at 1312 Bainbridge St. starting at noon.

Curious about Lost Letter’s forthcoming sister restaurant, Lillian? Catch a sneak peek of the soon-to-open oyster hall on Sunday, Oct. 22. Bonus: Bivalves are going for a buck.

P.S.: Mark those calendars and gas up the car for the 66th Urbanna Oyster Festival, Nov. 3-4.

ICYMI

Rappahannock Oyster Co. is ending the year on a high note with an airport raw bar and the reopening of its downtown cocktail lounge, Rapp Session. (Richmond magazine)

Level up your coffee routine with these caffeinated creations. (Richmond magazine)

It officially feels like fall, and we are toasting its arrival with seasonal sips: autumn bourbon cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Known for its bustling outdoor patio and some mean chicken tenders, Cary Street’s Kreggers at Hand abruptly shut its doors after five years. The original Kreggers Tap and Table location in Ashland is still in business.

Campaigning for the proposed Richmond casino has reached hungry new heights. Early voters at Hickory Hilly Community Center were being offered free lunches, receiving vouchers for Hawk’s BBQ. (Axios Richmond)

Sparking fear among many — JK, it’s friendly fun, though there is a cash prize — the first-ever Spooky Bites Competition is upon us. At the event exuding Broad Appetit vibes, 15 food vendors and trucks will bust out savory and sweet bites to be devoured, and judged, by yours truly, along with Robey Martin and Scott Wise of the podcast “Eat It, Virginia!,” Deb Freeman of Style Weekly, and Justin Lo of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Proceeds benefit The Holli Fund, a nonprofit that awards grants to hospitality industry workers in need.

Local food business expert Barb Lamb is making moves. After almost 10 years operating The Apple Cart, a consulting firm she founded in 2014 that works with food entrepreneurs, the seasoned authority plans to join the team at Big Spoon Co. (News release)

Eat a big breakfast and prepare for a day of imbibing. Carnival of Cocktails, a Seattle-born spirits seminar and tasting event, will make its East Coast debut Oct. 21. Guests can listen and learn, sip and stroll, and say hello to local barkeeps from The Jasper, Soul Taco, The Verdant Lady and more. (News release)

A biannual fundraiser for Feed More and boasting meals for a steal, Richmond Restaurant Week runs from Oct. 23-29.

Upcoming Events