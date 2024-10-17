Richmond Food News: Oct. 17-23

× Expand Soup season, commence. Fall feels abound in this week’s Food News, including a mead festival, Halloween tea and the autumnal edition of Richmond Restaurant Week. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

The Time Is Right

It’s the moment chef Laine Myers and her handmade fresh pasta devotees have been waiting for: After starting as a pop-up in 2019 and then building a following at local farmers markets, Oro has landed a brick-and-mortar. Stay tuned for a pasta-forward, veg-heavy Italian restaurant to debut in Union Hill by year’s end. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Next up in our series showing love to longstanding local favorites is Patterson Avenue’s Superstars Pizza. The take-and-bake pizza and sub shop has been welcoming regulars — including the current owner back in the day — for over 30 years. (Richmond magazine)

Pouring It On

If you’ve visited Scott’s Addition’s Lost Letter and Lillian and enjoyed a glass of wine with your bivalves or bucatini, chances are you’ve met Grayum Vickers. The wine director for both restaurants shares his path to becoming a sommelier, how he almost became a storm chaser and his favorite wines for fall in our interview. (Richmond magazine)

New Scoops

North Side ice cream shop Ruby Scoops is ready to reintroduce itself in a big way. Helmed by founder and flavor queen Rabia Kamara, the business will reopen Oct. 19 in its new 3,000-square-foot location at 310 W. Brookland Park Blvd., complete with cone-shaped lights, a massive outdoor patio and plenty of parking. Sweet bonus: Ruby Scoops is also joined in the space by its sister business, sno-ball concept Suzy Sno.

ICYMI

South Side officially has a locally owned bagel shop — Baltik’s Bagel made its debut this week on Forest Hill Avenue. (Richmond magazine)

NYT Cooking came to Richmond on Tuesday to celebrate the release of “Easy Weeknight Dinners,” and we caught up with its editor-in-chief ahead of the visit. (Richmond magazine)

Studley Farms focuses on regenerative agriculture in Mechanicsville. (Richmond magazine)

Brewers, bakers and distillers are part of a burgeoning Virginia grain movement. (Richmond magazine)

In this collection of our fave local dumplings, good things come in small packages. (Richmond magazine)

Former “Top Chef” contestant and owner of Good Hot Fish in Asheville, North Carolina (recently recognized among America’s Best Restaurants 2024 by The New York Times), chef Ashleigh Shanti will make her way to Richmond this weekend. On Oct. 20, Shanti will visit Lillian for a special a la carte brunch to celebrate the debut of her new book, “Our South: Black Food Through My Lens.”

One of the city’s longest-running culinary traditions, the biannual fundraiser boasting meals for a steal, is back: Richmond Restaurant Week. From Oct. 21-27, pop by participating restaurants for a three-course prix fixe dinner with proceeds benefiting Feed More.

The pair behind Secco Wine Bar — the bygone beloved Fan restaurant — are making a comeback. Julia Battaglini and Dave Martin are back with another episode of their new pop-up, Stick & Move. Mark those calendars for Nov. 10 at Soul N’ Vinegar.

Taste the rainbow ... of fruits from the genus capsicum. Farmers David and Barbara Hunsaker of Village Garden are back for year four of Chile Chill Out from Oct. 28-Nov. 21. Showcasing the piquant potential of chile peppers, the lineup for this sizzling series includes dinners at Nam Prik Pao and Acacia, a collaborative meal with Leah Branch of The Roosevelt and Petersburg’s Oyster Society, and a brunch at Lehja.

A Central American gem on Midlothian Turnpike, Pupuseria El Salvadoreño has been pressing dough into thick cakes and stuffing them with everything from beans and cheese to pork since 2009. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage month, a behind-the-scenes peek at pupusa making. (VPM)

It’s time to cut the cheese! On Saturday, Oct. 19, over a dozen area Kroger supermarket locations with Murray’s Cheese counters will crack into 80-pound wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano, which have been aging for two years and are ready for their “say when” moment. The special event is from noon to 4 p.m. at participating locations.

Japanese-inspired eatery Nokoribi at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition has eighty-sixed weekday lunch service and pivoted to a fully stocked “Grab & Eat” section. Find their typical offerings, just packaged to go. P.S.: Stay tuned for the debut of “Noko Pantry,” a forthcoming line of seasonings and more.

After a decade in business, Chester’s Dancing Kilt Brewery will be closing its doors Oct. 19.

