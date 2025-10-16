Richmond Food News: Oct. 16-22

× Expand Find another fresh batch of Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Farmer, Father, Friend

It’s with a heavy heart that we reflect on the life and legacy of Chris Vaughan, the green thumb and friendly force behind Cabbage Hill Farm and Zesto Fine Foods, who died in late September after being diagnosed with cancer. Known for his deep commitment to sustainable farming, Chris was a generous and humble pillar of Richmond’s food scene whose kindness left a lasting impact. We asked his friends in the restaurant community and fellow farmers to share their memories of him. (Richmond magazine)

Flour, Water, Eggs

There’s something about cozying up with a bowl of carbs that just feels natural during fall. In our latest 5 Faves feature, we hunt down hand-pulled, sauce-soaking, soul-soothing noodles you shouldn’t miss. Think housemade spaetzle from a rustic German cafe, a meaty Italian classic from a North Side gem and spicy Chinese strands that are as fun to slurp as they are to chew. (Richmond magazine)

Grape Guardian

Choosing a glass of wine can be a challenge; that’s where Vinny D’Ambrosio comes in. A veteran sommelier, he can be found guiding guests at Celladora Wines in the Fan. In our interview, he demystifies tasting etiquette (Yes, you can take a big gulp!), swears by retrying wines you may have dismissed too soon, and hints at reviving his hit sandwich pop-up, Freaks. (Richmond magazine)

Farewell to Heritage

After over a decade at the forefront of Richmond’s dining scene, Heritage has shuttered. The Fan restaurant at 1627 W. Main St., helmed by spouses Joe and Emilia Sparatta, announced its closure on Oct. 13 via social media; the building is now for sale. Open since 2012, Heritage quickly set the standard for the dining scene in Richmond, focusing on seasonal cooking steered by local farmers and establishing menu mainstays with Eastern and Southern flavor profiles. It was a hub for industry talent and a hot spot for those celebrating special moments, and I’ll always remember my first meal (and candy bar dessert) there. Heritage was named Richmond magazine’s Best New Restaurant in 2013 and won Restaurant of the Year at our Elby dining awards in 2015, while Sparatta snagged Chef of the Year in both 2015 and 2018.

A Scoop of Soul

Richmond is mourning the loss of native son Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world as the Grammy-winning neo-soul icon D’Angelo, whose raw, emotional and timeless music moved generations and stirred hearts. Brookland Park frozen treat shop Ruby Scoops is paying tribute to the artist in the way they know best: ice cream. Owner Rabia Kamara — whose husband and co-owner, Bakari Ruggiero, was D’Angelo’s cousin — is creating a special flavor to commemorate the revolutionary artist. Brown Sugar features a rich brown sugar butterscotch base layered with “GRAMmy” (graham) crackers and pecan praline. Ruggiero says, “D’Angelo stood on using what you have to bring people together and make them feel good. In that regard, musical and culinary arts go hand in hand, so we’re doing our part to keep that belief alive and well.” Kamara adds, “D’Angelo meant a lot to music, Black America and Richmond, of course, but he was even more important to his family. We thought it was only appropriate to honor him.” Pro tip: Grab a pint, get cozy on the couch, dim the lights and put on “Voodoo,” and let it all out.

ICYMI

Taco Vegana, Richmond’s first plant-based taqueria and cantina, opened this week in North Church Hill. (Richmond magazine)

Hop in the time machine as we revisit Richmond’s pizza history and get acquainted with our regional pizza style. (Richmond magazine)

The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU’s Abby Moore Cafe introduces a chef residency series with Cambodian fare at the forefront. (Richmond magazine)

An abundant fall fruit, figs provide a unique touch to seasonal sips. (Richmond magazine)

Food Lore: James Beard Award-winning author and food historian Michael W. Twitty is making a stop at the Library of Virginia in Richmond on Oct. 28 to discuss his latest book, “Recipes From the American South.” Joining him onstage is culinary historian and Indigo House founder Leni Sorensen for a conversation that explores the deep roots of Southern food, culture and storytelling. This free event is for history buffs, food lovers or just anyone curious about the stories behind the plate.

Dine Big, Give Back: In the world of RVADine traditions, Richmond Restaurant Week is a tenured gathering. The annual event returns Oct. 20-26, with dozens of area restaurants offering three-course prix fixe meals for just $35.25 (with $5.25 from each benefiting hunger relief nonprofit Feed More). Whether you’re planning on revisiting old favorites like East Coast Provisions or Julep’s or checking out newer participants like Echelon Wine Bar or Revel, this is your golden (and super affordable) ticket to supporting local restaurants. Peek at the menus now, plot wisely and be sure to make a reservation.

Cool Deal: Securing icy-cold sweets at Target just got a lot more local. Find four-packs (including the recently dropped Brookie Dough flavor) of beloved Richmond-born Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches at 370 locations of the big-box store starting Oct. 20. This marks a major move for the company, which has been selling out its nostalgic-driven treats at Costco after launching there earlier this year. (News release)

Star Power: Get prepared to spend the evening with a culinary pioneer. The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is hosting a unique live recording and interview (snacks included) on Nov. 9 with Patrick O’Connell, the visionary chef and sole proprietor of The Inn at Little Washington — Virginia’s only three-Michelin-starred restaurant. The event will be hosted by Roben Farzad of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” and tickets are on sale now.

A Night to Nourish: Leaning into the “giving month” spirit, whimsical baker extraordinaire Olivia Wilson is joining Celladora resident chef Ben Burakoff for a family-style dinner and benefit on Nov. 10. Joining them is Matthieu Finot — among the top winemakers in the state — who will pour wines from Domaine Finot, the Virginia-based sister winery to Domaine Finot France. The entirety of ticket sales (and we’re talking the two chefs, staff and winemaker extending their time and donating product) will be shared between Birdhouse Farmers Market and RVA Community Fridges.

