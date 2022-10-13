Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19

× Expand Find a hot, hearty helping of the latest Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Welcome to the Club

Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)

Into the Fire

Hot peppers have an intoxicating nature. They can sting the tongue or cause the lips to tingle, come in quick with ferocious heat or reveal themselves smoothly and slowly. For heat-seekers and diners looking to spice up their life, farmers David Hunsaker and Barbara Hollingsworth of Village Garden are coming in hot with the Chile Chill Out. The dinner series celebrating the genus Capsicum and featuring Barboursville wines is officially underway. (Richmond magazine)

Holding Out for a Hero

One of the things we love most about sandwiches is that they come in all shapes, sizes and cuisines. In our latest 5 Faves roundup, Genevelyn Steele curates a collection of hearty two-handers around the region, from a deli torpedo at Mr. Submarine to a Oaxacan-style torta aboard a Chesterfield-based food truck. (Richmond magazine)

Drawing inspiration from the bars of 1920s Cuba and 1970s Los Angeles, The Jasper team is introducing a swanky, retro, island-esque venture dubbed The Emerald Lounge. P.S.: Ramen is also on the horizon. (Richmond magazine)

Providing a platform for choose-your-own edible adventures, FoodiePath allows locals to host interactive culinary events from tea blending to seafood tastings. (Richmond magazine)

A true whiskey connoisseur, Reservoir Distillery Director of Distillery Education Shelly Sackier chronicles her spirited journey in a recent memoir. (Richmond magazine)

Another epic Folk Festival is in the books; take a look back at the food-centric fundraiser that supports it in our Folk Feast photo gallery. (Richmond magazine)

In the late 1800s, Prince George County experienced an influx of Czech and Slovak immigrants, and their traditions and culture come to life during the eighth annual Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. At one of the biggest events in the country highlighting Czech and Slovak heritage, guests can expect traditional polka dancing, live music and plenty of kolaches. (Richmond magazine)

After more than 40 years of biscuits and burgers, the Hardee’s at 921 Myers St. closed its doors last week and may become one of the many spots in the area under development. A spokesman for the franchisee said the company will look for another location in the Richmond market. (Richmond BizSense)

Next year, shoppers at Short Pump Town Center may be able to shop and sip at the same time. The mall recently filed a request for an open-container license with the Virginia ABC that could be a go by spring 2023. (Richmond BizSense)

Speaking of Short Pump, the Kroger location there has officially begun to phase out single-use plastic bags, making it the first in the region. Kroger plans to transition all of its Richmond locations to reusable bags by 2025. (WTVR)

A radiologist has transitioned to the drink game. Turner Lewis recently rolled out golf-themed booze company Fore Craft Cocktails, with canned Transfusions at the forefront. Find the bevvies at local grocers from Total Wine to Libbie Market and Yellow Umbrella Provisions. (Richmond BizSense)

The gastropub Toast, formerly owned by Jess and Josh Buford, is in new hands. Reintroduced as Toast Village, husband-and-wife team Bob and Jana Graham have taken over the reins. Stay tuned for details about the refresh.

With sweater weather on the way, Blue Atlas has revealed a handful of dates for its resos-only Afternoon Tea. The popular pinkies-up event returns Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 for a midday meditation with a view complemented by savory and sweet treats and specialty selections from CaryTown Teas.

Almost as tall as the Chesterfield woman who grew it, a blue-ribbon tromboncino squash was stolen from its display at the State Fair of Virginia. There is currently a reward for $335. (WTOP)

Upcoming Events