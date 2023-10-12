Richmond Food News: Oct. 12-18

× Expand Head below for a jam-packed edition of Food News, with forthcoming pop-ups, a chance to snag lobster rolls this weekend, a “Diners, Dive-ins and Dives” appearance, a horror-and-hoagie combo, and much more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

New Waters

Two weeks following a fire at their processing plant in Topping, the team at Rappahannock Oyster Co. has unveiled big plans for their future. The bivalve squad led by the Croxton cousins is expanding with a raw bar in the international terminal at Dulles Airport. And remember Rapp Session, the laid-back cocktail concept connected to Rappahannock restaurant? The downtown seafood lounge is undergoing a refresh for its upcoming return. (Richmond magazine)

Daily Affair

For coffee fans seeking a little caffeinated flair in their cups, writer and 5 Faves curator Genevelyn Steele offers a collection of local ways to sip in style. From a luscious pandan (think vanilla, taro and coconut flavors) matcha latte at Afterglow Coffee Cooperative to a Maldon sea salt-bedecked espresso at Grit Coffee, these imaginative brews provide a departure from the ordinary. (Richmond magazine)

The ABCs

Bourbon feels appropriate in the fall, as the nights get longer and colder and flannel makes its annual return to our wardrobes. In this month’s Open Tab column, libation expert Bird Cox celebrates autumn bourbon cocktails, highlighting creations at Richmond-area watering holes including a drink exuding warm-from-the-oven banana bread flavors and strawberry-infused bourbon mixed with Virginia honey. (Richmond magazine)

Striking Gold

Queer-owned coffee shop Gold Lion Community Cafe made its debut on Monday in Manchester, taking over the former Brewer’s Cafe building. Led by Matthew and Nafis Narsinghani, the vegetarian eatery — with plans for an adjoining cocktail bar dubbed Duke’s Den — is serving up locally sourced java and samosas from a family recipe. (Richmond magazine)

Chili Champs

Last Friday, along with Style Weekly’s newly announced food editor, Deb Freeman, I was tasked with tasting 20-plus chilis in a blind judging for the annual VisArts Chili Throwdown. Turns out we’re traditionalists, and the bean-free, Texas-style, oh-so-comforting version from ZZQ won our hearts. Royal Pig won the hearts of the crowd, picking up the People’s Choice award.

Mark Those Calendars

Manchester high-end home goods shop Accoutre has launched a series of weekly pop-ups held on its front lawn. Last week brought together Oro and VegTable RVA for a pasta and produce party, while this Sunday marks a brunch-tastic mashup of Black Cat Biscuit, The Mayor and Ryba’s. Also on the schedule: Red Bandana, a new(ish) raw bar/cocktail concept on Oct. 21, followed by Butter Boy Pretzels and Sheila’s Ice on Oct. 28.

Midlothian’s Funktastic Meads and The Answer Brewpub present a daylong dedication to honey wine. The inaugural Richmond edition of the SugarBelt Mead Festival kicks off Oct. 21 at The Answer with over 15 mead makers — and a couple breweries — from near and far.

Celebrating a tidewater tradition, the crew at Old Tavern Farm in New Kent County are hosting an oyster roast and low country boil on Oct. 28. Grab some friends and hit the farm — tickets start at $45 and, bonus, include drinks.

ICYMI

After nearly 35 years of business, local grocer Ellwood Thompson’s has been sold to a Florida-based conglomerate. (Richmond magazine)

For some, Sundays are meant for watching football. For Maggie Bradshaw of Truckle Cheesemongers, Sundays are meant for busting out a wheel of raclette for a “fun and ridiculous” time. (Richmond magazine)

Reimagining the traditional CSA model, produce home-delivery service Leafy Lanes offers flexibility to customers and steady business to farmers. (Richmond magazine)

There is a time and a place for watching scary movies — the time is Wednesday night at 8 p.m., and the place is Stanley’s. Catch the Robinson Street hoagie spot screening horror flicks weekly for the rest of the month

Nonalcoholic bottle shop Point 5 has introduced a weekly spirit-free pop-up series dubbed The Other Side Cafe. Held at Carytown’s Reveler Experiences, the booze-free concept mimics a traditional bar menu listing beer, wine, riffs on cocktail classics and even a section dedicated to the classic beer-and-a-shot combo.

After a three-year hiatus, Richmond Beeristoric is bringing back its bus tour. Hopheads and historians alike are invited to join the daylong, multistop exploration of RVA’s beer industry that features snacks and suds along the way. Step aboard Nov. 12.

Celebrating the comeback of the Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival, local watering holes and restaurants Hatch Local, Brambly Park, Get Tight Lounge, Bingo Beer Co., Bar West and Neighbor are serving three themed beverages for a bar takeover through Oct. 22 that benefits the Richmond SPCA. (News release)

Toast New American Gastropub — recently sold to Bob Graham and Chris Staples (formerly of EAT Restaurant Partners) by Josh and Jessica Bufford — and Marco’s Pizza will be among the eateries joining the forthcoming Scott’s Walk project near The Diamond. (Richmond BizSense)

Wilmington, North Carolina-based mini-chain Brunches is now open in the former Spoonbread Bistro Deux space at 3416 Lauderdale Drive in Henrico, boasting mimosa towers and eggs Benedict. This marks their fourth location and the first in Virginia.

RVA Love

Guy Fieri, spiky-haired host of the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” recently rolled through Richmond to get his brunch on at The Fancy Biscuit. Tune in Nov. 11 to watch the episode, and yes, you get to hear Fieri say “dough daddy.”

Upcoming Events

