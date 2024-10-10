Richmond Food News: Oct. 10-16

× Expand Fall events and vibes (hi, Autumn Spice latte from Blanchard’s) abound in this week’s edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Another Round

Bagel fans south of the river (and those willing to make the crossing), choose your schmear, because the time has come: Yero Rudzinskas, a former chef with Michelin roots and an adoration for kettle-boiled rounds, has introduced his new shop, Baltik’s Bagel. Located at 6801 Forest Hill Ave., it will host its grand opening on Oct. 14. P.S.: Did we mention the drive-thru? (Richmond magazine)

Wave of Grains

We tend to think of local foods in terms of veggies, fruit and meat, but what about local grain? Writer Stephanie Ganz explores the world of Virginia-grown grains and a burgeoning movement by brewers, bakers and distillers in the Richmond region who recognize the unique benefits — and superior taste — of heirloom varieties. (Richmond magazine)

Take It Easy

Chances are you’ve pinned the recipes from NYT Cooking or use the app on the daily; now there’s a cookbook: Hot off the release of “Easy Weeknight Dinners,” NYT Cooking Editor-in-Chief Emily Weinstein is making a stop in Richmond on her book tour to talk about the new greatest hits collection. I’ll be moderating the Oct. 15 Q&A and would love to see you there. (Richmond magazine)

Care Packages

Pouches of pure joy served in all shapes and sizes, dumplings are among the culinary world’s greatest treasures. In our latest 5 Faves, we’ve tracked down a savory assortment from around the region, including seafood shumai on a daily dim sum menu; a veg-friendly, kimchi-spiked rendition; and a wallet-friendly go-to. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Studley Farms

Popping up at area markets, Studley Farms is focused on a regenerative approach to agriculture. With a meat-heavy lineup that includes everything from fresh eggs to sausage, steaks and pork chops, find them online and at the Ashland and Birdhouse farmers markets. (Richmond magazine)

Happy Birthday, ’Boo

People have had their first drink there — some maybe even their last — along with weddings, wakes, first dates and everything in between, while regulars have called it home base and their safe space since 1974. An archetypal neighborhood bar where the club sandwich and onion rings are just right, Bamboo Cafe is celebrating the big 5-0. On Saturday, Oct. 12, the ’Boo is throwing a block party like nobody’s business. (Check out the recent shout-out on the Random Bars and Pubs Instagram, too.)

Hot Diggity Dog

Well, hot dog! After nearly five years of selling his small-batch sausages, Kyle Morse, owner of The Mayor Meats, has rolled out a brick-and-mortar shop in Carytown. Hots & Brats is now open in the former Carytown Cupcakes space. The menu is a mix of wagyu hot dogs — the Reuben with Thousand Island dressing, kraut and shredded Swiss is a hitter — and sausage specials including the Proper Curry. Also find beer, wine and Duke’s aplenty.

ICYMI

We came, we sampled, we crowned a chili champ. Last weekend, Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Chili Throwdown celebrated a decade. The judges’ choice was Royal Pig, while TBT El Gallo earned the people’s vote. (Richmond magazine)

After four years of walkup service, Sugar & Twine has expanded its space and reopened its sit-down cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Come with us to the Rose Marie Inn, a West End dive bar in action since 1958. (Richmond magazine)

Check out our editors’ picks for best bites of the month gone by. (Richmond magazine)

Sip your way through the state during Virginia Wine Month. (Richmond magazine)

Call it a comeback. Sara Kerfoot, whose resume includes ownership of the bygone barbecue spot and bottle shop The Feed Store in Maidens and time as general manager of the now-shuttered Saison, is now helming front-of-house operations at Church Hill standby The Roosevelt. (News release)

EAT Restaurant Partners will roll out a second location of Lucky AF in the mixed-use development now under construction at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. The sushi restaurant is aiming for a spring debut. (Axios Richmond)

Brainstorm Brewhouse — the sudsy operation tucked inside Black Heath Meadery — is officially pouring pints Tuesday-Sunday after months of pulling weekend-only shifts. Pro tip: Try the Honey and Hops flight, featuring two beers and two meads.

RVA Love

Celebrity sightings: Dave Schools, bassist for jam band Widespread Panic, pulled up to Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint earlier this week. Inside intel also reveals that while My Morning Jacket was in town for an Oct. 3 show at Maymont, members popped into Celladora for lunch and enjoyed brews from Pi’s Coffee.

Upcoming Events