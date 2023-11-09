Richmond Food News: Nov. 9-15

× Expand Dumplings abound at the newly opened And Dim Sum downtown, including these sweet-and-sour chicken beauties pictured above. Scroll below for more details and the latest in RVADine. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A la Cart

The latest restaurant from RVA Hospitality Group is now open downtown in the former Max’s on Broad space. And Dim Sum made its debut last weekend, sporting fresh, bright pink digs, steamed dumplings and an Asian-influenced bar menu with everything from shochu-spiked Midori sours to sparkling sake. (Richmond magazine)

The Secret Is Out

Secret handshakes, special coins and a bittersweet, herbal bite — enter the world of Fernet-Branca. The 27-ingredient Italian spirit popular during Prohibition remains a favorite among barkeeps and has experienced a resurgence, with local watering holes using it to craft imaginative sips including a nod to “The Sopranos” and a tea-forward concoction featuring the liqueur. (Richmond magazine)

Winner, Winner

When Kwame Hayford was a teenager, his first job was frying chicken at a grocery store. Little did he know, those skills would lay the foundation for his current pop-up, Kwam’s Chicken Project. Ending the week on a crispy note, Hayford typically holds events on Sundays and posts menus to Instagram. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

After much praise for his pop-up Young Mother and national attention for winning TV cooking competition “The Big Brunch,” chef Daniel Harthausen has announced a permanent space for his Japanese-Korean concept. Stay tuned for more details on his forthcoming Carytown brick-and-mortar.

Decked out in wood paneling and with a record always spinning, Fan Boy has opened at 2713 W. Broad St. Stay tuned for more details on the listening lounge meets cocktail bar and restaurant.

Dumpling & Noodle Cart, a food truck turned dumpling den, recently debuted in Carytown at 3321 W. Cary St. As Richmond BizSense reported last year (subscription required), owner Choega Dhondup began serving cold noodle dishes and bao buns near VCU campus in 2018 before announcing the move to a permanent location. The menu is tight, just six items: pork and veggie steamed buns, fried chicken or pork dumplings, and sesame and sweet and sour noodles.

WayGone Brewery started pouring pints at its Henrico taproom over the weekend. Located at 10612 Patterson Ave., the new brewing venture is helmed by Tim Powell and Richard Myers, who started the biz as a homebrewing operation in 2016. Bonus: The space is complete with a lounge area for watching the game in sudsy style, perhaps with an Afterthought Hoppy Lager in hand.

In Chesterfield dining news, the former Viet Huang restaurant is sporting fresh signage, and it appears Pho 60 Cafe is coming soon to 10201 Midlothian Turnpike. Down the road, Punjab Kitchen Indian Cuisine is open at 101 Stonebridge Plaza Ave., serving dishes including goat biryani, egg bhurji and tandoori chicken. And Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen’s David Dunlap has revealed plans to convert a historic building into a French-inspired restaurant called 1870.

ICYMI

This weekend marks the inaugural Encounter Wine Fair, the first of its kind in Virginia dedicated to natural wines. P.S.: Young Mother takes over Sub Rosa Bakery for a late-night dumpling party on Saturday. (Richmond magazine)

Inspired by the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” Midlothian’s Mike Oughton launched his own line of bottled sauces and rubs, Hurricane Mike’s. (Richmond magazine)

Learn more about colorful, flavorful sweet potatoes in our latest Ingredient feature. (Richmond magazine)

Satiate your sweet tooth this weekend during Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s first-ever Greek pastry sale. The Nov. 10-11 bakery pop-up includes baklava, cookies and more treats to go.

Family-run North Side sandwich shop and cafe Nomad Deli & Catering Co. has reopened its dining room, boasting brand-new floors and more tables.

RVA Love (and Beyond)

Raise a glass to our neighbors to the west — Charlottesville has been dubbed Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, the only North American nominee. The small but mighty, and growing, Monticello American Viticultural Area includes over 40 vineyards, from Barboursville Vineyards, oldest in the region, to family-owned King Family and award-winning Michael Shaps.

Cookbook fans may recognize a familiar local face within the pages of a recent release. Compiling recipes from 36 Filipino chefs, “We Cook Filipino” features Richmond’s own Ganthel Vergara, owner of the food truck Ato’s Sisig & Grill.

In partnership with Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, the Heinz Black Kitchen Initiative has released its list of grant winners, and Richmond received lots of love. Buna Kurs, Charlotte’s Southern Deli, Elegant Cuizines, Ruby Scoops and The Sweetest Thing were among 63 Black food businesses from across the country recognized.

RVA snagged four of the top five spots in a list of the highest-rated beers in the state. Cheers to The Veil Brewing Co., The Answer Brewpub, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Triple Crossing Beer. (WRIC)

Upcoming Events