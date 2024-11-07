Richmond Food News: Nov. 7-13

× Expand Whether you’re craving oysters, Greek pastries or barbecue, we’ve got a taste of all of them below, along with the rest of this week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Coming Soon

We’re coming in hot with a sneak-peek sampling of upcoming RVADine debuts. From a Jewish-Moroccan pop-up turned cozy deli on Cary Street to a taste of Cajun-Creole cuisine in Bon Air, an all-day bakery and cafe in Forest Hill, and other on-deck eateries, get a taste of what’s to come. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Sophia Kim

If you enjoy a well-crafted cocktail and are a regular on the local dining scene, chances are you’ve sipped a drink created by longtime bartender Sophia Kim, whose resume includes stints at Saison and Longoven. We caught up with Kim, now bar manager of Alewife, to chat nonnegotiables on the job, staff meals and more. (Richmond magazine)

Cheers, Earthlings

There are actually no UFOs or aliens expected at the Encounter Wine Fair, except in the branding, but a whole galaxy of natural and biodynamic wines from near and far is on the itinerary (check out our coverage of last year’s debut event). While the Nov. 10 fair has sold out, curious imbibers can pop by or secure seats at a number of satellite events this weekend, including a dinner at Penny’s Wine Shop with Korean rice wine producer Hana Makgeolli, tastings from Georgian vintner Pheasant’s Tears at Sub Rosa Bakery, a panel discussion at Pizza Bones featuring makers such as Will Hodges of Troddenvale Cider, a happy hour at Stanley’s, and raclette and Austrian wine at Truckle Cheesemongers.

Detroit Pizza City

Secret Squares, the Detroit-style pizza purveyor with a cheesy, crispy following from its pop-up days, is officially in action as a restaurant — well, sort of. Taking over the former Nile building in Church Hill, owner Willoughby Obenchain is offering weekend-only preorder pickups for pies to ease into opening. For diners who can’t plan their pizza cravings in advance, fear not, the shop will open for regular service soon. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus

After a decade in business, Bon Air eatery Southbound will close its doors Nov. 16 due to a whopping 60% rent increase. Co-owned by chefs Lee Gregory and Joe Sparatta, the restaurant was seminal in the evolution of the Richmond dining scene.

The owner of Sloop John B at Regency mall plans to eighty-six the current concept. Garland Taylor, former owner of Home Team Grill, plans to introduce a second outpost of his Glen Allen venture, Twin Hickory Tavern.

Beaunuts, the doughnut shop that gained success during the pandemic before debuting as a brick-and-mortar shop in Petersburg, has shuttered. The owners, who also operate nearby Oyster Society, shared the news on social media, citing health challenges.

ICYMI

Helmed by Antonio Owen and named for his late mother, Sweet P’s is now open downtown. (Richmond magazine)

Writer Lauren Vincelli explores the connections between spooky cinema and Southern foodways. (Richmond magazine)

Step behind the well with Eli Adams, the laid-back co-owner and bar manager at Fan oyster bar Beaucoup. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine inspiration awaits in our latest roundup of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

A Powhatan nonprofit is throwing down this weekend with a smoky, feel-good fall soiree on the farm. Habitat’s Build Bash: Bourbon, Boots & BBQ returns Nov. 9, featuring local smoked meats (What’s up, wagyu brisket?), seasonal desserts, Virginia bourbon and other spirits, and a live auction to benefit the local branch of Habitat for Humanity.

The fiery finale to Chile Chill Out — the annual dinner series showcasing local peppers from Village Garden paired with wines from Barboursville Vineyards (see our previous coverage) — is Nov. 11 at Acacia Midtown. Diners can expect a piquant, multicourse menu that balances on the “precipice of pleasure and pain."

The Kiatsuranon family, responsible for local restaurants Mom’s Siam, My Noodle & Bar, and YaYa’s Cookbook, is refreshing one of its shuttered spaces. The building at 2301 W. Main St. that formerly housed Pik Nik will soon be home to Thai Boat. (Richmond BizSense)

Nov. 10 marks the final day of service for Adarra in Jackson Ward after nearly six years at its current corner spot. The Basque-influenced restaurant is relocating to the building that once housed Mamma Zu; stop by for a pour and pintxos to bid farewell to its first home.

The Fan recently welcomed not one, but two barbecue additions. Brickwood Barbecue recently opened in the former F.W. Sullivan’s with a focus on burgers, platters and more. Down the block, ’cue fans can find Bar-Q (pronounced bark), a brisket-heavy catering biz turned brick-and-mortar from a Hampton Roads transplant.

With the unseasonably warm temps we’ve seen lately, the patio of TBT El Gallo is a prime spot to pull up for tacos and an aqua fresca. The neighborhood taqueria is currently open for takeout and patio service at its new digs (2614 W. Cary St.), with the dining room set to make its debut in the coming weeks.

Upcoming Events