Richmond Food News: Nov. 6-12

Easy Feast

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to mean a kitchen marathon. This year, let RVA restaurants and markets handle the heavy lifting. From Southern classics and smoked meats to tamales, casseroles and pies galore, we’ve rounded up local takeout and catering options for a no-stress, all-flavor holiday. Orders close soon — so grab your wish list (and stretchy pants) and start planning. (Richmond magazine)

Born With It

We’ve all met that staffer at a restaurant — the one who can strike up a conversation with anyone and somehow makes the job look effortless. Case in point: McKenzie Bryant of Dot’s Back Inn in Bellevue. Born into the food and beverage biz, the general manager is the glue (and personality) that holds it all together. We caught up with Bryant to talk about the evolving local dining industry, her restaurant roots and team members who feel like family. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

A dose of dining inspiration has entered the chat. Each month, my Richmond mag colleagues and I ponder our favorite dishes from recent memory. In the latest roundup, find a little French pastry with big flavor, a North Side version of a Filipino classic and a dim sum standout from a local favorite. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Adieus and Debuts

After two years in business, family-run venture La Dona Cucina Mexicana has shuttered its Horsepen Road eatery, but owners promise a “next episode.” We recognized the eatery among our list of best new restaurants in 2024, shouting out its vibrant and warm space, craveable tamales and scratch cooking.

After a dozen-plus years of suds, including the famed Lucky Charms, Strangeways Brewing is closing its Dabney Road and Williamsburg locations. The Scott’s Addition and Fredericksburg locations remain open.

There’s a new watering hole in town at the intersection of Floyd and Robinson streets, serving cold ones and keeping the lights on until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Cahoots (2526 Floyd Ave.) is hosting its soft opening this weekend — and yes, there is a disco ball. Find “norm cans” and “draft cans,” $12 classic cocktails, and bar bites including hushpuppies, fried pickles, and a chopped cheese and roast beef sando.

1-800-PIZZA

The RVA pie scene will soon welcome a new cheesy contender. Pizzeria Delores, the pop-up serving Sicilian-style creations from owner Jacky Flav, has secured the keys to a brick-and-mortar space. Stay tuned for more details.

Located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Pizzeria Mungo is now open, slinging New York-style slices and 18-inch pizzas in the former BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese space. Open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m., the shop is operated by Eric Mungo, who formerly ran the pop-up Fire & Char Pizza Company.

Zorch Pizza is aiming to take its business to another level. The Carytown location has launched a Honeycomb Credit campaign to crowdfund an expansion that includes a bar buildout, adding another pizza oven, introducing a soft serve machine and more. Founder Rob Zorch says the goal is to offer long-term staff the chance to grow while addressing diners’ desires for more ’za.

Mic Drop

This weekend, Richmond welcomes two culinary icons to town. On Nov. 8, find author and chef Polina Chesnakova at Janet’s Cafe & Bakery in South Side, promoting her new cookbook and selling slices of her signature apple sharlotka cake from 9 to 11 a.m. On Sunday, she’s popping over to Penny’s Wine Shop in Jackson Ward for a five-course, family-style Georgian feast that harks back to her favorite foods from her Eastern European upbringing. On Nov. 9, catch the chef and proprietor of Virginia’s only three-star Michelin restaurant, Patrick O’Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. A legend who counts Julia Child among his inspirations, O’Connell started his career in a tiny garage kitchen. Part birthday bash, part interview, part soiree, the event promises a glimpse into the life of the uniquely creative, Dalmatian-loving chef, plus plenty of themed food stations and drinks.

Festival Season

I love a little walkaround tasting moment, and this weekend, the Asian American Society of Central Virginia is hosting its first-ever Asian Street Food Festival at The Answer Brewpub. The menu spans cultures and cuisines and includes dishes from Tambayan Grill, Kanom Thai, The Mantu, Masala Wheels and more.

Make your way to North Side Sunday, Nov. 9, for the Brookland Park Fest block party. Brookland Park Boulevard has boomed in recent years with the addition of restaurants and shops from Auntie Ning’s to ILYSM Books, Julio’s Bagels and Morty’s, alongside many longtime businesses. Expect food, live music, shopping specials and more. For a refresh on this jam-packed dining destination, head this way.

Twinkle Time

Yes, I am typing this, and yes, we I can’t believe we are already past Halloween, approaching Thanksgiving and prepping for the holiday season. As we inch closer to 2026, reservations for the city’s most twinkly cocktail bars are on the brink of going live. Evergreen at Birdie’s will start serving festive sips in its garland-adorned wonderland on Nov. 14. Santa’s Cocktail Shop at Cirrus Vodka kicks off Nov. 19, and The Jasper’s annual Miracle on Cary is back with reservations for the party table (aka, one big enough for you and 11 of your friends), available now.

ICYMI

The forthcoming Lafayette Tavern, the latest project from the Giavos family of restaurateurs, announces chef Bobo Catoe Jr. at the helm in the kitchen. (Richmond magazine)

Bingo Beer Co. brewers give highball cocktails a cannabis-infused twist. (Richmond magazine)

North End Juice Co. employees resign en masse, citing concerns. (Richmond magazine)

Get to know Yael Cantor, the owner of Jewish-Mediterranean restaurant and deli Susie’s. (Richmond magazine)

