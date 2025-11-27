Richmond Food News: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

× Expand Please enjoy this condensed version of Food News (and a very happy Thanksgiving!).

The Real Digestif

As we all embark on a long weekend of eating, resident spirits writer Bird Cox is back with another edition of Open Tab, which includes a friendly reminder that ginger is the ultimate helper when it comes to digestion. Find three spots serving ginger-forward sips that can help that big meal (and perhaps spending time with your family) go down smoothly. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: Sunday Picnic

I’m a sucker for a sweet something, and Sunday Picnic’s special-order desserts, from mini Japanese cheesecakes to swirly-frosted cakes and raspberry-matcha slices, are calling. The local business is the brainchild of baker and librarian Heather Konrad. (Richmond magazine)

Big Holiday Energy

Twinkly lights, sparkly decorations, Fraser firs, too much eggnog — ’tis the season. If you’re looking to get into the holiday mood, Richmond is flush with festive options.

Beaucoup: Enter Noel, an Alsace-inspired holiday menu rooted in hearty French fare.

Birdie’s: With an old box TV in the corner playing holiday classics, the vibe is high at Evergreen. Enjoy gingerbread-espresso martinis, a cold-weather sour called Yellow Snow and even a “Home Alone”-inspired ice cream sundae.

Black Lodge: Nostalgia reigns with the return of Now That’s What I Call Christmas, complete with frozen eggnog, tacky lights, and plenty of hot dogs and caviar. No reservations required.

Cirrus Vodka: Part of the Ballast development in Scott’s Addition, Cirrus is celebrating its first holiday season in the new space with a lineup of jolly drinks dubbed Santa’s Cocktail Shop.

The Emerald Lounge: The tropical-tinged lair welcomes the return of Sippin’ Santa, channeling all those “I wish I was on an island” vibes.

Fan Boy: The Broad Street bar and listening lounge has gone all in for Disco Christmas, including a Grinch mural on the front of the building. Reservations recommended.

Helen’s: An RVA classic with string lights galore, Helen’s nails the holiday vibe. If dinner reservations are full, check out their special cocktail hour Thursday through Saturday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Hotel Greene: Exuding an après-ski aura, this spot doubles as a place to sip glögg and play a round of mini golf.

The Jasper: Per tradition, the cocktail bar celebrates with Miracle on Cary, a full bar and menu takeover featuring extra kitschy glassware and “nice” and “naughty” shots. Reservations are available Fridays and Saturdays.

Julep’s: A low-key, refined option for a seasonal soiree, offering a variety of merry sips.

Slack Tide Fish Co.: A 12 Days of Christmas-inspired speakeasy with cocktails crafted by bar aces Steve Yang and Madelyn Gleeson. Walk-ins only.

ICYMI

With food cooked over a wood fire, The Brooklyn is now open in Scott’s Addition from the owners of Lost Letter and Lillian. (Richmond magazine)

Turkey may be having its annual moment, but we stay hungry for one crispy-skinned stunner all year long: rotisserie chickens. (Richmond magazine)

Vietnamese standby Mekong celebrates 30 years of memories. (Richmond magazine)

