Richmond Food News: Nov. 21-27

× Expand Richmond Food News will take a break next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, but head below for an extra helping of upcoming events. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Relying on Fire

Known as the man behind the drum kit for Three Sheets to the Wind and a moonshine mastermind at Belle Isle, now Gregg Brooks is taking on the role of restaurateur. Along with his wife, Jessica, Brooks has introduced Ash & Olive, a hearth-oven-powered restaurant along the tracks in Ashland specializing in Neapolitan pizzas and other Mediterranean dishes. (Richmond magazine)

Roaming Richmond

It’s that time of year when friends and fam roll through Richmond and hit us with the age-old question: “What should we do?” Let us lead the way with five quintessential Richmond dining and drinking experiences that blend seeing the city and copping a bite or a beverage. From a Fan stroll that ends with a big, carb-y plate of pasta to a museum adventure followed by a snazzy brunch, itineraries abound. (Richmond magazine)

Team Green

After whipping up their greens for friends and family and being dubbed the unofficial salad queens, the founders of I Kale Life decided to launch a business. Partners (and sisters) Imani Esparza Pitman and Issa Esparza are delivering kale mixes and dressings for people on the go, along with healthy catering and weekly meal plan options. (Richmond magazine)

Chain Reaction

It’s no secret Richmond can smell a little skunky, and it seems Denver-based franchise Cheba Hut has caught a whiff. The “Toasted” sub concept is making its way to Virginia, with plans to spark its first location in Richmond or Hampton Roads next year. (News release)

Restaurants often have chandeliers, a disco ball or some other sort of centerpiece. Florida-based chain Ford’s Garage has, you guessed it, a car. The whooping 7,700-square-foot, over-the-top themed restaurant opened its first Virginia location Nov. 18 at 11275 W. Broad St. in Short Pump. Find plenty of burgers and sandwiches and even a tower of jumbo onion rings. (News release)

Dumplings reign supreme at a forthcoming Willow Lawn eatery. Born in Alexandria and on the come-up, Ugly Dumpling has announced it will postpone the opening of its fourth location until early 2025. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

RVADine Debuts and Adieus

Influenced by her family and drawing inspiration from her Jewish-Moroccan heritage, Yael Cantor will debut Susie’s on Friday, Nov. 22. The pop-up has transformed into a stylish, somewhat ’70s-inspired deli and cafe featuring a mix of salads, sandwiches and shareables. Don’t miss the Sharona sandwich, an everything-seasoning-breaded schnitzel on challah bread spread with hummus and matbuha (a roasted pepper and tomato-based condiment), named after Cantor’s sister.

Cozy up with a new read and a warm cup at Abi’s Books & Brews. Located at 1212 1/2 W. Cary St., the cafe-bookshop combo from husband-and-wife team Keith and Mailie Duffin will host its grand opening Nov. 23. Bonus: late hours and a banned book section.

After easing into operations at its new digs, TBT El Gallo is officially welcoming folks into the neon-adorned, vibe-heavy dining room at 2614 W. Cary St. Taking over the former Kreggers at Hand space, owner and Mexico native Carlos Ordaz-Nunez promises a mix of favorites from his original taqueria along with an extended menu, featuring wings with white sauce and a vegan horchata. P.S.: Cocktails are coming soon.

Zippy white beans. Thick slabs of boozy tiramisu. The cracked egg breakfast pizza. Arugula, mozzarella and prosciutto heroes. Order them all and don’t hold back. Church Hill’s 8 1/2, the pint-sized neighborhood Italian takeout spot helmed by Ryan Jones, has announced its last day in business will be Sunday, Dec. 1. The Fan location remains.

In the past few months, local mini chain Burger Bach has dwindled from four outposts to one. Although under different ownership, the Midlothian location is now closed, leaving Carytown as the sole location for now. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Kabana Rooftop — one of the few sky-high bar views in the city — will be closing its doors on Jan. 1, following an eight-year-run.

After five years, Parterre, the in-house restaurant for Linden Row Inn, will shutter Nov. 24. No word yet on what comes next for the space.

ICYMI

Dinner Party, a fun and fully stocked wine and provisions shop, is now open in Carytown from sommelier and former chef Annie Barrow. (Richmond magazine)

Apples and their vast fermented potential are on display during Virginia Cider Week, an annual celebration that continues through Nov. 24. Explore Virginia’s heritage fruit and how it continues to shape a beverage industry. (Richmond magazine)

Operated by Kajal “Kay” Jessani, Indian catering business Khushbu is an “accidental” success. (Richmond magazine)

Sugary sportsmanship and sweet suspense are in store at The Great RVA Bake Off. Employing young adults with developmental disabilities, Tablespoons Bakery hosts the annual event on Nov. 23 (yours truly will be among the judges for the third year running), pairing their cookie crew with local celebs for a friendly fundraiser.

Nomad Deli & Catering Co. is continuing its Thanksgiving tradition of offering free meals to the community. For the past 10 years (even before they even opened their doors), the family-run North Side shop began delivering meals to “families, elderly, and any folks that are in need.”

A quiet stretch of Hull Street may soon be back in action. The former Dogtown Brewing Co., Butterbean Market & Cafe, and Hot Diggity Donuts spaces were recently listed for lease. The buildings, now under bank control, were stuck in limbo amid the legal fallout surrounding developer Michael Hild. (Richmond BizSense)

Take a trip back in time with a restaurant edition of Throwback Thursday: From Bellytimber Tavern to Pop’s Market on Grace, reminisce about the restaurants of Richmond past.

Hike Hopped Seltzer — a bubbly, sans-booze seltzer made right here in Richmond — has landed on the shelves of a grocery store with a loyal following: Trader Joe’s. Snag the cans the next time you’re shopping in Bon Air or Short Pump.

The Hill Cafe was one of many targets in a recent string of BB gun shootings that hit neighborhoods from the West End to Church Hill. The incident resulted in $10,000 in damages to the restaurant. (CBS 6)

Upcoming Events