Richmond Food News: Nov. 20-26

Cheers to a delicious holiday ahead; we'll be back next week with a condensed edition on Thanksgiving.

United by Fire

Food cooked over a wood fire, a well-curated list of libations, with dim lights and cool tunes setting the vibe. They’re all part of husband-and-wife duo Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy Phelan’s latest restaurant concept, The Brooklyn. Part wine bar, part restaurant, the Scott’s Addition refuge is heating up and officially open for business. (Richmond magazine)

Bird Is the Word

Turkey may be having its annual moment, but there’s a crispy-skinned stunner we hold near and dear all year long: rotisserie chicken. Writer and ’tissie connoisseur Stephanie Ganz has hunted down a flock of local options worth crowing about, from a coal-fired Peruvian-style bird to a Greek-brined beauty. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Take a nostalgic trip to Mekong, the beloved Vietnamese staple that has anchored Richmond’s dining scene for nearly three decades. The restaurant’s comforting pho and legendary beer lineup, spearheaded by owner An Bui, continue to draw generations of loyal patrons. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Last weekend, South Side’s Baltik’s Bagel not only participated in New York BagelFest — “the world’s premier bagel celebration” — as the first Virginia shop in the mix, it also walked away with the People’s Choice award. Its secret weapon? A kettle-boiled bagel with a “crab-centric” schmear, crab salad, lamb’s lettuce and caviar. (Richmond magazine)

Embrace the season with five dishes that channel the flavors of fall. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with Victor Albisu of Taco Bamba to discuss a few of his favorite things. (Richmond magazine)

Thanksgiving is next week, and if you forgot how quickly it was approaching, are trying to skip the fuss or simply prefer fewer dishes to wash, check out this roundup of local restaurants, bakeries and markets ready to do the heavy lifting on Turkey Day. (Richmond magazine)

Buzzing Scene: Lineage Coffee Shop — from the crew behind Carytown boutique Lineage — is a new brick-and-mortar cafe and retail space at 3308 W. Clay St. sourcing beans from Harrisonburg’s Broad Porch Coffee Co. and offering pastries from B-Side Bakehouse. Abi’s Books & Brews, the cafe-bookstore combo on Cary Street that opened near VCU in the summer of 2024, is expanding. The owners announced via Instagram they plan to introduce a new outpost at the corner of Grace and Ryland streets, with whispers of a future third location. The post reads, “We’re not building a chain, we’re just following the energy of the RVA community that keeps showing up and insisting they need more spaces to sip lattes and make questionable life decisions in groups.”

Popping Bottles: Celladora’s 10 Days of Tastings started this week and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 26. Not sure what bottle to bring home to the fam? These pop-in tastings at the Lombardy Street wine bar are a noncommittal way to dabble and discover something new.

Another One: Every time it seems Lindsey Food Group is staying quiet, they pop up with a new project. Helmed by couple Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey, the hospitality team is taking over the recently shuttered And Dim Sum, which is located at 305 Brook Road in the Arts District. (Richmond BizSense)

Noodle Rodeo: “Tampopo” is one of those movies people either know and love or they have absolutely no idea about it. I’ve had chef friends recommend the cult classic, a Western-culinary hybrid flick that centers around ramen, and I’ve heard it discussed on some of my favorite podcasts but have yet to see it. Lucky for me (and you!), the ideal opportunity has arrived. Cinephile collective Hard Light is hosting a free screening of the 1985 film from director Juzo Itami on Nov. 21 at Studio Two Three in Manchester. Start time is 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

RVA Love

Carytown watering hole The Jasper, which just underwent its annual twinkly makeover for the holidays, has been named best cocktail bar in Virginia by ChowHound. Over at Slack Tide Fish Co., bar manager Madelyn Gleeson has been listed by Bartender magazine among 26 bartenders who are changing the industry.

Upcoming Events