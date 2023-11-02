Richmond Food News: Nov. 2-8

× Expand This edition of Food News is stacked with tasty updates. Scroll below for all the latest. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Oh, Natural

Richmond, prepare to undergo a juicy, grape-centric takeover. Next weekend, Encounter — Virginia’s first festival dedicated to natural wines — will bring together producers from across the world for tastings and a panel discussion at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU, plus more than a dozen satellite events around town, including a disco-themed wine dinner. (Richmond magazine)

Spice Is Nice

Inspired by the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” where celebrities bare their souls during interviews over fiery chicken wings, Midlothian’s Mike Oughton started to experiment and create his own spicy lineup of sauces and rubs. In 2021, he launched Hurricane Mike’s and began selling at Richmond-area farmers markets. (Richmond magazine)

Get Rooted

Fall may feel like a toss-up between Team Pumpkin or Team Apple, but sweet potatoes deserve a fan club of their own. Learn more about these colorful, flavorful tubers, find them on menus around town, and try a recipe for loaded sweet potato skins that is sure to elevate the game-day buffet. P.S.: Amy’s Garden has been carrying the mildly nutty Murasaki variety lately. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Follow the smoke to Powhatan on Nov. 11, when the local Habitat for Humanity chapter hosts its inaugural Bourbon, Boots, BBQ Build Bash. The smoky fundraising soiree will feature Tanya Cauthen from Belmont Butchery, Russell Cook of ZZQ, David Dunlap of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen and more ’cue chefs, plus live music, Virginia bourbon and signature cocktails. Fans of food fest Fire, Flour & Fork, think Smoke on the Water or Beast Feast. (Note: Habitat Powhatan Executive Director Susan Winiecki is associate publisher emeritus at Richmond magazine and co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

Truckle Cheesemongers (home of Raclette Sundays) is truly embracing its role as the city’s only dedicated cheese shop and leaving no wheels unturned. Prepare for some decadent dippin’: Fondue Nights: Episode One kicks off Nov. 14 in conjunction with Virginia Cider Week.

Curious about one of North America’s only native, sustainable sources of caffeine? Head to Oakwood Arts on Nov. 11, where Project CommuniTea will tap into the history of yaupon and offer samples of a variety of roasts and blends.

On Nov. 11, family-run cocktail lounge Virago Spirits will celebrate five years in business with a parking lot party. Swing by the off-the-beaten-path bar for a special drink menu, live music and more.

ICYMI

Last weekend Kasama Collective partnered with the Filipino American Association of Central Virginia to present the Filipino American History Month Celebration. Even if you missed the Pinoy party, learn about the inspiration behind the event. (Richmond magazine)

In the spirit of spooky season, take a peek into ghostly encounters and (possibly) cursed spaces in Richmond dining. (Richmond magazine)

Two local mutual aid groups have introduced a community food hub in North Side. (Richmond magazine)

Catch the final days of The Jasper’s Bar Muertos (through Nov. 4), while further down Cary Street, Lolita’s wraps up its Day of the Dead festivities (Nov. 2) with live jazz and drink specials. On Hull Street, La Milpa celebrates from 7 to 9 p.m. with pan de muerto, Aztec dance and traditional food.

Richmond’s wine scene continues to blossom. Leesburg’s Echelon Wine Bar has expanded with a Richmond outpost at 1209 E. Cary St., making its debut this week.

Adding to the many boozy trails (beer, wine, cider) that connect the dots between local drinking destinations, imbibers can now travel the Richmond Region Mimosa Trail, a collection of area watering holes serving up the brunch-favorite, splash-of-OJ beverage. Stops include a mimosa flight at Cooper’s Tavern in New Kent and a beermosa at Millie’s. (News release)

The Richmond craft beer scene has bid farewell to a pioneer. After a decade, Isley Brewing Co., which gained success with brews including the smooth yet decadent Choosy Mother Peanut Butter Porter, has shuttered its Scott’s Addition taproom. The announcement appeared on Isley’s social media just a day after the brewery’s 10th anniversary celebrations. (VPM)

Festival season is upon us, and one of the state’s longest-running affairs has returned. Gas up the car, grab a few pals and get your bivalve on for the 66th Urbanna Oyster Festival, Nov. 3-4, serving up everything from fresh oysters to a shucking competition.

The Franklin Inn has a new owner. After almost eight years, Steven Gooch has sold the Museum District bar to transportation worker turned restaurateur Thomas Jenkins. (Richmond BizSense)

RVA Love

Hasbro recently released an RVA version of one of its classic board games: Enter the Monopoly Richmond Edition, featuring squares including Belle Isle (which happens to be spelled wrong), Brown’s Island, barbecue titan ZZQ and the longstanding Joe’s Inn. One Community Chest card awards 100 Monopoly bucks for finishing your Spaghetti a la Joe without needing a to-go box. (Axios Richmond)

Upcoming Events