Richmond Food News: Nov. 14-20

Apples and their vast fermented potential are on display during Virginia Cider Week, an annual celebration that kicks off tomorrow. Read more, along with all of this week's Food News, below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Apples to Apples

While tobacco, ham and peanuts may be synonymous with the commonwealth, on the beverage front, Virginia is cider country. I took a dive into the sweet, dry, traditional, innovative — and, above all, juicy — story of hard cider in the state, soon to be celebrated during the annual Virginia Cider Week (Nov. 15-24), peeking into the past, talking with a wide range of producers across the state and exploring cider’s modern-day renaissance. (Richmond magazine)

The Essentials

Festive vibes are freshly stocked at Dinner Party, a soon-to-open, mirrorball-adorned wine and provisions shop in Carytown. Helmed by sommelier and former chef Annie Barrow, the shop welcomes oenophiles and fans of fun and curated pantry staples beginning this weekend. (Richmond magazine)

Aromas of Home

Kajal “Kay” Jessani didn’t always envision being a chef, but her loyal patrons can attest that the “accidental” success of Indian catering business Khusbhu was kismet. Often popping up at local farmers markets and events, the venture has been gaining momentum with its samosas, dosas and desserts, and a brick-and-mortar space is on the horizon. (Richmond magazine)

Fa la la Let’s Get This Party Started

Your holiday bar breakdown

Miracle on Cary returns to The Jasper for its annual holiday-palooza. While the party tables have already been booked, there is plenty of room for walk-ins each night. Pro tip: Instead of showing up at 5 p.m. when the bar opens and lines are forming, opt for a more obscure time slot.

In Union Hill, The Emerald Lounge is taking inspiration from its sibling in seasonal cheer with Sippin’ Santa. Debuting on Friday, Nov. 22, the holiday bar will be accepting limited resos for parties of up to eight people. Bonus: Chef Bobo Catoe Jr. plans to roll out food specials.

Downtown cafe and cocktail bar Birdie’s has undergone its annual merry metamorphosis with garland swooping from the ceiling, trees dancing with lights and a high-spirited holiday cocktail menu. The fun starts this week, and reservations open each Monday at 11 a.m.

Lakeside’s Revel Market + Bar is hosting a monthlong celebration called “Make Spirits Bright” that kicks off Dec. 3. Bonus: Nearby Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden turns on the twinkle with GardenFest of Lights beginning Nov. 18.

On Dec. 1, French-leaning oyster bar Beaucoup will celebrate its first-ever Noël. Expect the space to look like a wintry Parisian wonderland with themed drinks and daily specials. Snag a table on Resy.

Catch all the holiday flicks on screen at Brenner Pass’ boozy sister concept Black Lodge. Slink into a seat and cozy up with a cocktail and a Christmas-themed movie starting Dec. 2.

Hotel Greene is channeling the Alpine ski slopes with its chalet-themed pop-up Winterfreuden. Look forward to hot toddies and competitive cheer at downtown mini-golf lounge.

ICYMI

Take a sneak-peek sampling of upcoming RVADine debuts, including a Jewish-Moroccan deli and a Forest Hill Avenue all-day cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Sophia Kim, cocktail connoisseur at Alewife, is the star of our latest Spotlight. (Richmond magazine)

Pink Room, the vibey, 18-seat cocktail bar in Union Hill from chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson, is back, baby. The space has been closed for nearly four months after being forced to shut its doors following a zoning issue with the city. The Thursday-Saturday venture returns with a rotating weekly lineup of bites and beverages, and of course, pink ’tinis.

Beth Dixon, the owner of Salt & Acid, has secured a space in historic Brookland Park. The building will serve as home base for her beverage consulting business and double as her cocktail catering headquarters.

Speaking of Brookland Park, the North Side neighborhood recently welcomed Die by Fry. The loaded spuds concept from owner Ed Maksher of nearby Slay Burgers is serving fries topped with everything from shrimp to falafel.

Wawa created the Gobbler sandwich back in the early 2000s, but there are lovingly, locally crafted versions of the indulgent original. Stanley’s has rolled out one of the most sinful seasonal specials in its repertoire — a roast turkey hoagie with sausage and apple stuffing, crispy onions, Duke’s mayo, gravy, and cranberry sauce. In Scott’s Addition, Eazzy Burger is riffing on the Gobbler in patty form. Bird Is the Word features a ground turkey patty with mushroom gravy, cranberry sauce, cheddar cheese, shoestring onions, lettuce and Duke’s mayo.

Saturday, Nov. 16, marks the last day of service at Southbound. Operated by chef-owners Joe Sparatta and Lee Gregory, the Bon Air restaurant debuted a decade ago and served as a launching pad for some of the biggest industry talents in town, from chefs Bobo Catoe Jr. and Andrew Manning to bar pro Jessica Bevenour. Gregory says Southbound will shutter following an astronomical 60% increase in rent. Stop by for one last bangin’ burger and bid farewell to the neighborhood gem.

Upcoming Events