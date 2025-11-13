Richmond Food News: Nov. 13-19

× Expand Head below to savor another hearty edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Breaking Bread

New York may be the bagel epicenter of the United States, but the dough rings have risen far beyond the five boroughs. This weekend in Queens, the annual BagelFest will gather bagel heavy hitters from across the globe, and Richmond’s own Baltik’s Bagel is heading north as the first Virginia shop ever invited. P.S.: RVA pop-up Sunday Bagel will be there, too, participating in the BagelFest Growth Lab, which offers insights and feedback for up-and-coming bakers. (Richmond magazine)

Enticing Autumn

Despite the intermittent freezing temperatures and winter coats making appearances recently, it’s technically still autumn. On that fall front, Genevelyn Steele has curated five of her favorite bites and beverages of the season, from cozy scones at a local tea shop to seared scallops at a new Fan eatery, a turmeric-tinged latte and more warming creations. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Victor Albisu

In our latest Spotlight, we chat with James Beard Award-nominated chef Victor Albisu, founder of multilocation taqueria (including a spot in Willow Lawn) Taco Bamba. The restaurateur never met a taco he couldn’t elevate, or a playlist he couldn’t pair it with. In our interview, Albisu dishes on his go-to RVA eateries, fridge essentials and more. (Richmond magazine)

Greetings From Granite

Big Kitchen Hospitality, the team behind Tazza Kitchen and Conejo restaurants, is back at it again, this time in Bon Air. Meet The Granite Grill, a snapshot of classic American fare — we’re talking spinach and artichoke dip, smoked wings, wedge salad, hanger steaks and rib-eyes, roasted chicken, crabcakes, and more — served in an easygoing space with big booths and warm wood tones. A new neighborhood hangout for South Siders? All signs point to yes. Set to open Nov. 14 in Stony Point Shopping Center, it’s channeling the something-for-everyone approachability of a chain eatery but with a local touch. Lunch service launches Dec. 2 and brunch in January.

ICYMI

Leave the Thanksgiving heavy lifting to these local pros and check out their menus offering birds, a bounty of sides and desserts. (Richmond magazine)

For General Manager McKenzie Bryant of Dot’s Back Inn, hospitality is innate, and she plans on leading the family business far into the future. (Richmond magazine)

Craving a canelé? Check out our latest roundup of Best Bites, including a local source for the petite French pastry. (Richmond magazine)

Get Wild: I am always intrigued by talk of foraging, native foods and anything edible related to Virginia. For folks who feel the same, the Chimborazo Wild Fruit & Nut Festival (peep the impossibly cute promo illustration) returns for its second year on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chimborazo Park. Consider this the outdoor version of a trip to Costco — samples included. Try acorn dishes, black walnuts, hazelnuts, pawpaw smoothies, persimmons, yaupon tea, elderflower and more and get acquainted with what grows in our backyards, thanks to the East End volunteer-led nonprofit Chimborazo Native Food Project. Admission is free.

Seeking Support: Cafe Rustika owner and head chef Sam George recently suffered severe burn injuries, leaving the downtown schnitzel house, open since 2007, temporarily shuttered. A GoFundMe campaign is in progress while the restaurant remains closed, and patrons are encouraged to buy gift cards for when the crew is back in action.

Set the Timer: The news all bread devotees and sour cherry-pistachio croissant lovers have been waiting for: a reopening date for Sub Rosa Bakery in Church Hill, closed after a fire nearly a year ago. According to the sisterly half of the brother-sister ownership team, Evin Dogu, reconstruction efforts are moving along and they are (fingers crossed) aiming for an end-of-month or “next full moon” debut. For a sneak peek at the newly revitalized shop, check out these stunning hand-painted tiles being installed.

In the Cart: Instead of ceasing operations during the winter months, the Latino Farmers Market announced last week that it’s going digital. Customers will be able to place orders online, with drive-thru pickups at Rockwood Park most Saturdays between Nov. 9-March 28.

Goodbye, Mrs. Chips: After nearly a decade in business, Capital Chips, the local tortilla chip brand from founder Jennifer Davidson, is ceasing operations and closing its Broad Street gift shop.

Suds Swap: Following a 10-year run, owners Tony Ammendolia and Jessica Harris have sold Final Gravity Brewing Co. Taking the reins of the Lakeside hub are longtime employees and spouses Timmy and Erin Miller. The duo bring years of experience to the venture and don’t plan on any changes. (Richmond BizSense)

