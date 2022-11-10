Richmond Food News: Nov. 10-16

× Expand Head below for a hearty helping of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

All Smiles

Sweet and savory cheesecakes, cheese and charcuterie boards, coffee — all of these pleasures are on the menu at the forthcoming Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park. Expected to premiere later this month, the cafe helmed by Cheryl Wittmann is an extension of her current decadent baking business, Say Cheese … cake. (Richmond magazine)

Restaurant Responsibility

Practicing a no-styrofoam policy, using an advanced water filtration system and cultivating its own compost heap and garden, Kitchen33 operates a bit differently than the typical restaurant. The nonprofit diner-style eatery in Glen Allen, a project of the environmental organization American River Rescue, serves homestyle fare from breakfast classics to brisket while preaching, and practicing, sustainability. (Richmond magazine)

‘Hidden Gift’

During years spent globetrotting in the Middle East, Africa and South America, Manveer Singh discovered a passion for the medicinal and meditative properties of coffee. Also inspired by his family heritage, the London native launched Maharajah Coffee abroad before bringing his business here to Richmond, where he hopes to open a cafe soon. (Richmond magazine)

They Have the Meats

To some, meat juice might be a way to describe the drippings from a succulent roast, but uttered to Richmonders in the know, the words bring to mind a little history. Originally concocted in 1870 by the founder of The Valentine museum, Valentine’s Meat-Juice was made of slowly cooked beef pressed into a juice and mixed with egg whites. Partnering with Richmond’s Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix, the museum will release a spicy cocktail mixer inspired by the 19th-century medicinal tonic at a launch party on Nov. 17. An affordable ($6.50), limited-edition ode to the past, the bottles will also be available in The Valentine’s gift shop while supplies last.

A pop-up event that encourages diners to hop alleyways from one business to the next? Count me in. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Longoven will join its neighbors from Recluse Roasting Project for a brunch-centric affair. Recluse plans to caffeinate the masses, while Longoven will be serving fermented bagel creations and breakfast Old Fashioneds from its walk-up window on Altamont Avenue just a hop and a skip away. Preorders are sold out, but spots on the wait list are available.

Want to dive deeper into the Indigenous history behind one of the only caffeinated plants native to North America? Project CommuniTea is hosting a hands-on class about yaupon on Nov. 19 at Camp Arrowhead. Registration is required.

ICYMI

Drawing on the history of the neighborhood, Jackson Ward vino and tapas shop Penny’s promises intriguing pours, small plates and even gelato. (Richmond magazine)

Any concept that draws lines of eager people on their lunch breaks is doing something right. Scott’s Shawarma is one of them. (Richmond magazine)

Helmed by a duo of Richmond natives, granola company Rainbow Trout Kitchen has an unlikely origin story. (Richmond magazine)

Known for dishing out half-moon-shaped snacks at farmers markets and events, the food cart My Empanada has secured a brick-and-mortar space at 1421 Blue Jay Lane near Regency mall.

Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, officially premiered on the streaming service at midnight. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents from every corner of the country, and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. (Richmond magazine)

Lakeside’s Up All Night Bakery debuted its Bellevue location over the weekend, taking over the former Early Bird Biscuit Co. storefront. Until December, the carb-centric shop will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Richmond magazine)

A business incubator for ghost kitchens, ChefSuite recently revealed its first location on Broad Street. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

U.S. New & World Report recently revealed a baker’s dozen of the best restaurants in Richmond, showing love to spots from Jackson Ward staple Big Herm’s Kitchen to Church Hill bread temple Sub Rosa Bakery.

Bryant’s Dry Cider was named one of seven Seriously Good Southern Cideries, “places to soak up fall vibes and sip quality hard cider,” by Garden & Gun. The rustic Roseland location that started it all got the nod, but we can imbibe closer to home at the cidery’s Main Street taproom.

Upcoming Events