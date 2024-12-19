Party Like It’s 2025

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Lost Letter: If dining in a moody, rustic setting with a bottle of wine and a fork deep in delicately crafted pasta sounds like a dream, Lost Letter is ready to transport. Channeling the Piemonte region of Italy, proprietor Patrick Phelan and team are offering a five-course prix fixe meal with optional wine pairings, including reserve Champagnes. $125 per guest, plus $110 for wine pairings.

Chez Foushee: With twinkling candles and live piano music as the backdrop, ring in the new year at this 30-year-old downtown French refuge. Chez Foushee has two seatings (5:30 and 8 p.m.) for their three-course dinner that includes a Champagne toast. Tickets are $95.

Pizza Bones: For a low-key, casual dance party, hit up Union Hill pie shop Pizza Bones, where the dough squad is throwing their third annual New Year’s Eve bash. No cover, just cheese pizza, bubbles and confetti.

Susie’s: Boogie under the shimmering Chrismukkah decorations at newly opened, checkerboard floor-adorned Jewish deli, which hosts tunes from Bedspread Radio from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Bonus: cocktails and snack specials.

Kismet Modern Indian: For those looking to ball out on a budget, Scott’s Addition Indian escape Kismet is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for just $55 a person. Resos are recommended.

Fuzzy Cactus: Dub anything an Italo-disco dance party, and my interested is piqued. North Side dive bar Fuzzy Cactus is pouring Champagne and celebrating on the dance floor (and with a buffet). Tickets are $20.

And while a number of local spots haven’t rolled out New Year’s specials (yet?), these restaurants are open on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and will undoubtedly leave you in good hands.