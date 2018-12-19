New Year’s Eats

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The new year is right around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’ve been procrastinating on planning how to ring in 2019. We’ve gathered a sampling of local restaurants where diners can start the night with a bite before continuing with adventures around town, some at these very same restaurants, or sneaking back home to slip into comfy clothes and kick off the new year on the couch.

When: Dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., DJ and party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $95 per person (excludes tax and gratuity); beverage pairings are an additional $45 per person and $75 for “baller” beverage pairings. Party entry for those not attending dinner is $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door.

Lowdown: The spotlight at Perch is on Polynesian and Pacific-inspired bites paired with an open kitchen to view Chef Mike Ledesma and his team at work.

On the menu: Five courses dishing out butter-poached lobster and A5 wagyu with miso, along with an amuse-bouche. The restaurant transforms into a cocktail lounge and dance floor at 10 p.m. with DJ Nelli Niel dropping the beats.

When: 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Cost: $65 per person (excludes tax and gratuity), drinks not included

Lowdown: The restaurant from Brandon Pearson (co-owner of Sabai and Temple) features the locally sourced creations of Chef Ben Waters, formerly of Brenner Pass and Lemaire and Chicago's Alinea.

On the menu: Four-course prix-fixe menu with two amuse-bouches boasting “additional surprises” from the kitchen and bar, along with a liquid intermezzo

When: Seatings from 5 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $75 per person. Wine pairing is an additional $35.

Lowdown: Step into the clean-lined restaurant, a pop-up cult classic turned brick-and-mortar, to embark on a culinary journey marked by seasonality and thoughtful attention to detail. Chef-owners Patrick Phelan, wife Megan Phelan (recently named a StarChef) and Andrew Manning oversee the experience.

On the menu: Five-course tasting menu including bubbles upon arrival. If you’ve never checked out Longoven, this price is a steal (typically $110 per person for six to eight courses).

When: Dinner seatings from 5 to 9 p.m., DJ and party from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cost: $65 per person for dinner, $65 per person ($75 at the door) for after-party featuring DJ Hoody, dancing and unlimited libations

Lowdown: This Alpine-themed palace transports diners to the continent with European-influenced dishes, contemporary and crisp aesthetics, and an adventurous wine menu.

On the menu: A four-course prix-fixe menu plus amuse-bouche from chef-owners Brittanny Anderson and Olivia Wilson, blending classics and some bites exclusively for New Year’s

When: From 5 to 10 p.m.; also hosting a celebration on Dec. 30

Cost: $60 per person

Lowdown: Nestled in Church Hill, chef-owner Lee Gregory’s restaurant features a fish-centric, sustainable menu celebrating lesser-known aquatic life in a minimalist yet welcoming space adorned with vintage glass pieces.

On the menu: Six courses prepared by Gregory and Chef de Cuisine Bobo Catoe Jr. featuring brisket confit, Spanish mackerel and pavlova

When: 5 to 9:45 p.m.

Cost: $45 per person (excludes tax and gratuity)

Lowdown: This Southern eatery in Church Hill recently gained a new executive chef, Matt Kirwan, formerly of The Shaved Duck in Midlothian.

On the menu: A three-course prix-fixe menu including sunchoke soup, short rib cavatelli and a passionfruit curd

When: From 5 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $55 per person (excludes tax and gratuity)

Lowdown: Seasonality and elevated simplicity are the hallmarks of this intimate Church Hill restaurant headed by chef-owner Caleb Shriver.

On the menu: Four-course dinner, with two courses set, allowing diners to choose entree and dessert offerings

When: 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cost: $100 per person (includes tax, gratuity, valet parking and complimentary bubbles)

Lowdown: The cocktail party-style event promotes movement and conviviality in this cozy, dimly lit, Italian-influenced gem led by Executive Chef Laine Myers.

On the menu: Hors d'oeuvres will be passed, and guests are welcomed to migrate to various food stations presenting oysters, black truffle orecchiette and charcuterie.

When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $75 per person (includes tax and gratuity)

Lowdown: Chef Ian Merryman has graduated from The Jackdaw pop-up to this Broad Street brick-and-mortar with an outpouring of Filipino-influenced dishes.

On the menu: Five courses served over banana leaves, an ode to the kamyan style of eating with one's hands originating in the Philippines

When: 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Cost: $45 per person (excludes tax and gratuity)

Lowdown: Comfort meets modern American cuisine at restaurateur Kendra Feather’s Forest Hill establishment.

On the menu: Three-course prix-fixe menu with gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly options including a smoked beet salad, seared scallops and peppermint-chocolate cream pie

When: 5 to 10 p.m., two seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 per person (excludes tax and gratuity) including alcohol pairings (beer, cocktails and champagne)

Lowdown: Come decked out for a black-tie affair and the debut of the Mechanicsville eatery’s new executive chef, Tiffany Wood.

On the menu: A five-course dinner featuring homemade puff pastries bursting with goat cheese, caramelized onions and butter-poached spinach, along with duck confit and molasses spice cake