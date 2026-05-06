A beloved Middle Eastern restaurateur sets up shop in Bellevue

Expand Chicken shawarma from Mila’s (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Expand Mila’s Shawarma is located at 4026 MacArthur Ave. in Bellevue. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

During Ramadan, when diners stepped into Mila’s Shawarma, they were offered dates at the threshold to break their fast. This simple introduction to Persian traditions sets the tone at Ahmed Al Asani (formerly of Shawarma Bistro)’s street-style eatery. Iraqi and Syrian shawarma plates are nestled alongside Levantine kebab platters, dips, puffy bread and international fusion via pizza with a tangy, doughy base topped with Middle Eastern ingredients.

Location: 4026 MacArthur Ave.

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Signature Items: Shawarma chicken, housemade hummus, lamb shank with okra, falafel bowl, cheese manakish (“Arabic pizza”), tabbouleh, hot honey pepperoni pizza

Ambience: Welcoming and bustling, the eatery feels as if it’s been in the neighborhood for years. The staff is poised at the door to go over menu items, spits of meat are visible from the entrance, and customers and neighbors greet Asani as an old friend.

An authentic Chinese barbecue, dry pot and hand-pulled noodle house

Get ready to feast, and bring friends, because everything on Qin’s multipage menu stirs excitement. If you’ve tried Mr. Noodle, you’ll be familiar with a few pages of sister restaurant Qin Dynasty’s story. Hand-pulled noodles, stir-fries and lamb dishes are stars, but Qin Dynasty has additional chapters that include barbecued skewers of meat and seafood and an entire series of spicy dry pots. The interior is more upscale than Mr. Noodle, but casual enough that you won’t feel awkward loosening your belt under the table.

Location: 7801 W. Broad St., Suite 29

Hours: Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Signature Items: Sichuan spicy dumplings, pan fried pork buns, Chinese barbecue skewers, mapo tofu, black bean fish filets, cumin stir-fried lamb, hand-pulled noodle dishes, squid dry pot

Ambience: Cushy booths and easy-on-the-eyes lighting interspersed with bubble gum neon encourage lingering. A graphic historical mural on the entrance wall explains the history of the foods served.

A new name and face in a former arepa stall

Expand Arepa Station co-owner Elisbeth Hamburger (Photo courtesy Arepa Station) Expand Photo courtesy Arepa Station

A little piece of me died when Bocata Arepa Bar closed last year. Thankfully, spirited Latin fare lives on in the building with Arepa Station, a counter-service restaurant that also serves authentic Venezuelan cuisine. Co-owner Gaby Hamburger hits the mark with her overstuffed arepas and empanadas, plus fresh juices and desserts, all turned out by a crew largely made up of women. Located near Innsbrook in Glen Allen, the community (and social media) reception has been rabid, doling out near perfect marks. Hamburger hopes to open a second location in Chesterfield this year

Location: 10170 W. Broad St., Glen Allen

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Signature Items: Pabellon arepas (these griddled corn cakes require two hands, split and monstrously stuffed with shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and fresh cheese), cheese empanadas, yuca frita (fried cassava), arroz con leche (rice pudding), quesillo (Venezuelan flan), natural juices

Ambience: Airy, with greenery, plants and a neon photo wall filling out the easygoing space. Lingering is encouraged, yet to-go service is handled promptly.

Filipino quick service in the heart of the Financial District

As of early 2026, the former Treehouse RVA on downtown Main Street has morphed into a hot line during peak lunch hours. Chafing dishes in the center of the dining room lead to stuffed, heavy boxes at the exit. Crispy, meaty Filipino spring rolls or lumpia, are fried to order. There’s plenty of seating, but Lumpia RVA is essentially a two-woman show — helmed by first-time restaurant owner Melissa Chester with her mother at the stove — that’s built for takeout rather than leisurely dining. Consider it an introduction to Filipino home cooking.

Location: 700 E. Main St.

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

Signature Items: Lumpia, dry-sauced pancit (rice noodles with veggies and shredded chicken), salty-sweet grilled pork barbecue — try all three on a combo plate for $14.99.

Ambience: Casual and spacious, with karaoke and a slushy machine

Fresh rice noodles in an elevated setting

Enveloped by aromas of star anise, basil and pepper, D’Annam’s dining room is sophisticatedly decorated. Vietnamese statuary frame an observation window into the prep kitchen exhibiting noodle extrusion. Fresh rice noodles are made daily. Their pliant tendrils fill soupy bowls, delicate but strong, making connections between the broth, spoons and pleasure centers of diners. Fish sauce glosses grilled pork over noodles or broken rice. You’ll find those comforts, plus an explanation of the cuisine from your server, should you ask.

Location: 7501 W. Broad St.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m to 8:30 p.m.

Signature Items: D’Annam signature rice combo plate, sizzling crepe, artisan fresh roll platter, pho in hot stone bowl, fresh sugar cane juice

Ambience: An homage to the restaurant owners’ heritage, paper lanterns hang above autumnally hued walls, water cups are inspired by traditional rain barrels, and flatware is imported from Vietnam, all of which complement the low lighting and soft music in the dining room.

Artisanal New York-style pizza available by the slice

Expand A pepperoni slice from Pizzeria Mungo (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Eric Mungo’s slow-fermented pizza dough is uniquely his own. Though his website describes the 18-inch pies he spins on Arthur Ashe Boulevard as New York style, the look is closer to Brooklyn’s Di Fara: cushiony-spined slices tapering to thin points rather than floppy triangles. Scott’s Addition residents are taking notice. The spot is primarily takeout, with limited parking, but don’t let that stop you from sinking your teeth into a slice with soul — high-quality toppings, top-tier cheeses and crust with a snappy bite — served hot and ready.

Location: 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Hours: Wednesday-Thursday, Sunday, 11:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Signature Items: Pizza pies! Double pepperoni and mushroom, Calabrian sausage and honey, veggie harvest, rustic red (heavy red sauce dusted with American Grana). Slices are available in cheese and pepperoni.

Ambience: Takeout counter with limited seating

Asian fusion on the South Side from a Hampton Roads restaurant group

The owners of Hot Pot 757 specialize in bringing affordable Asian cuisines to Virginia, making them approachable and inexpensive for newbies. Opened last year and granted its ABC license in March 2026, iNoodle Richmond is more focused on fusion than its Newport News sister restaurant iNoodle. You’ll find crispy Japanese chicken, Thai options (forgettable) and spicy Korean soups filling out what they do best — tender, from-scratch dumplings. The chef hails from dim sum restaurants in New York’s Chinatown.

Location: 10456 Midlothian Turnpike

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Signature Items: Pork dumplings, lucky six soup dumplings, pork and vegetable wonton in spicy sauce, beef noodle soup, sweet and sour wood ear mushrooms

Ambience: Funky! The dining room is made to resemble a classic Chinese street scene, with signs marking massage parlors or laundry services above what look like alleyways. A phone booth and movie posters define the epoch as more modern, though many nooks and crannies seem 20th century.

Foodie friends open a South American cafe on the South Side

Expand The pastry case inside E’din Cafe (Photo by Genevelyn Steele)

Welcome to a magic show of American brunch and Honduran and Salvadoran snacks, with a finale of housemade European pastries. Husband-and-wife team Jose and Jaky Rabanak credit Jose’s time cooking at Shagbark and Supper Club for honing their savory chops. Their partners, Franklin and Diana Benita, helm a catering service, Laazar Gourmet, which specializes in desserts. This cheerful daytime cafe is a riot of cultural flavor, rounded out with espresso drinks.

Location: 9550 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 117

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 9 am. to 7 p.m.

Signature Items: Quesadillas, tarta vasca (Basque cheesecake), brazo gitano (rolled spongecake) passion fruit mousse tarts, tres leches cake, cheesecake, bubble waffles, shaken espresso

Ambience: Bright and cheery, with roomy seating and soft acoustics. This is the perfect spot for a healthy or hearty lunch or an early evening treat.

Prime Carytown people-watching in the former Garden Grove space

Expand Brunchella is located at 3445 W. Cary St. (Photo courtesy Brunchella) Expand The dining area inside Carytown’s Brunchella (Photo courtesy Brunchella)

Brunchella softly opened in April at the top of Carytown, taking over the former Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery space. The budget-friendly menu is broad, with sandwiches, burgers and salads, but, as the name suggests, rolls brunch-forward with eggs Benedict, breakfast pizza and Mediterranean frittatas. Pastry towers and strawberry matcha lattes are sweeter offerings.

Location: 3445 W. Cary St.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Signature Items: Mediterranean frittatas and platters, Greek burgers, Dubai treat cups, coffee drinks

Ambience: Lots of seating in a counter service wrapper: Order at the register, get a beeper, then gaze out the picture window facing Cary Street and wait for it to go off.