The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

“We’re still the same kind of person underneath, we’re just kind of wearing a Santa hat and waving hot cocoa around,” says Parker Girard, beverage manager of Common House Richmond, with a chuckle.

Last week, Girard and the crew behind Common House put a festive spin on their sister concept, Birdie’s, located at 305 W. Broad St. Undergoing a merry metamorphosis, the oyster bar and all-day cafe has been bedecked with garland swooping from the ceiling, trees dancing with lights, and a high-spirited holiday cocktail menu.

The Evergreen at Birdie’s, a seasonal alter ego and inaugural holiday pop-up concept that will hold a residency through the new year, officially opened last week, and the cheery paradise has already caught the attention of eager yulephiles and imbibers.

“We were in the space making the drinks by Wednesday, and by Thursday night, we had every reservation booked for the next two months,” Girard says.

But don’t pack away those ugly Christmas sweaters quite yet — Girard emphasizes that they are accepting walk-ins, and that bar seating is available. Additionally, the Broad Street-facing outdoor patio is adorned with heaters.

This year marks the debut of The Evergreen, and Girard says that prepping for the holiday takeover, much like the endings of holiday movies, has evoked plenty of fuzzy feelings.

“It’s been a big come together moment for everybody in the company,” he says.

As for creating a menu spiked with holiday cheer, Girard explains that it's about honing in on the classics and evoking memories, while simultaneously revisiting them in fresh and fun ways.

“We have that benefit of not starting from scratch,” he says. "We’re starting from a place of comfort."

Santa’s Slay is an example: The drink menagerie of gin, orange juice, lemon-rosemary syrup and cranberry compote found its inspiration in a family tradition.

“I wanted that flavor because it means so much to me, growing up eating cranberry sauce out of a can, and I thought, 'All right, cool, this flavor means holidays to me, so we’re going to make something based on that,'” Girard says.

Only offered after 4 p.m. daily, the cocktail menu lists three hot beverages, two of which — a hot chocolate and an apple cider with whipped butter — can also be served in nonalcoholic versions.

“Having three hot drinks on a menu is what kind of that space is built for,” Girard says. “We flip the barista bar to have a hot cocktail station.”

Birdie the Elf, a warm offering of tequila, chile-liqueur demerara and hot chocolate, is garnished with a hefty homemade marshmallow, like the star on a Christmas tree. And while the idea of creating the fluffy topper in-house may seem daunting for most bars, Girard says they’ve been able to utilize all the talent under their roof.

“We wanted to have a hot chocolate and a really big marshmallow on it. For a lot of restaurants that would be unattainable … but we have a pastry team,” he says. “I’m so excited about having a hot chocolate on a cocktail menu — it’s like my dream.”

Other libations include Not My Gumdrop Buttons with spiced rum, bourbon and gingerbread syrup, Christmas in LA with Cirrus Vodka, pineapple-beet juice, honey lemon and Amara lucano served in pine-shaped glassware, and, of course, the creamy beverage with its once-a-year moment, eggnog.

Girard says he hopes the cooking on all cylinders momentum continues, and that people still unfamiliar with the space get themselves cozy and acquainted.

“The level of excitement people are having with this has been unprecedented,” he says. “It’s still early, but I genuinely think that we're nailing it right now, and I couldn’t be more happy about the whole team coming together. It’s such an event, and I think people within the industry, they groan when they hear Christmas bar at this point, but it brings people a lot of happiness, and I’ve already seen that in a very short period of time.”

Birdie’s will continue to offer their normal food menu during The Evergreen pop-up.

Miracle on Cary

As of four years ago, a new precedent-setter has shone in Richmond, merry and bright: Miracle on Cary Street at the Jasper. If you swoon over a great cocktail or are a Christmas fanatic, and certainly if you’re both, this extra-special wonderland needs to be inked into your holiday season every year. Staffers at The Jasper put everything they’ve got into the grin-eliciting decor, the classic holiday movie nods winking at you from every corner, and the menu items in jolly-making drinkware.

The annual event is inspired by New York City’s Mace bar and its transformation into Miracle on 9th Street in 2014. Industry friends of owner and Cocktail Kingdom monarch Greg Boehm asked how they could replicate the joyous, kitsch-filled pop-up he created, and since then, Miracle pop-up bars have happened in 125 locations worldwide. The Jasper is one of four Virginia bars to participate.

Grab a Snowball Old-Fashioned first; they mean "snowball" literally, and it’s soaked with butterscotch rye, spiced brown sugar, wormwood bitters and orange zest. The Christmopolitan is a big winner, as is the nog, with brown butter and sherry.

Miracle on Cary Street opens this year on Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 31. It! Will! Be! Busy! Go in warm clothes with plans to wait in line outside for a bit.

