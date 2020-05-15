Mise en Place

× Expand Left to right, top to bottom: Carytown Cupcakes owner and The Jasper co-owner Kevin Liu; ZZQ co-owner Alex Graf; Poor Boys co-owner Clayton Navarre; L'Opossum chef-owner David Shannon; Lehja chef-owner Sunny Baweja; Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery co-owner Brittanny Anderson; Derick Washington of LX Group; Richmond Restaurant Group co-owner Michelle Williams; Longoven co-owner Patrick Phelan (Stills from video, by Jordan Rodericks of Spang TV, courtesy Richmond Restaurants United)

Richmond is a vibrant, enjoyable place to live, thanks in much part to our diverse dining community. Beginning in mid-March, the COVID-19 crisis forced these important pieces of our daily lives to close their doors or offer limited service, throwing the majority of front- and back-of-house professionals out of work and into financial insecurity. In response, restaurateurs Kevin Liu of The Jasper and Carytown Cupcakes, Brittanny Anderson of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery, and Patrick Phelan of Longoven have joined forces along with other industry professionals to form Richmond Restaurants United.

Richmond magazine: What is the goal of RRU?

Kevin Liu: Most simply put, to advocate for financial stimulus to ensure existing restaurants can survive in the near term and eventually reopen as anchors to the local economy. To advocate on behalf of service industry workers who need financial support now to survive and incentives long-term in order to stay in the industry and be ready to work when we do reopen. We also want to support each other and share ideas, advice and kindness throughout this ordeal.

Patrick Phelan: Our other mission is to create a resource center to get the most useful information to workers and operators industry-wide about available assistance and legislation we need a collective voice in advocating for.

Brittanny Anderson: I would add that a big part ... involves supporting workers who have been laid off.

RM: What compelled you all to form RRU?

Anderson: This is my passion and my life. The people who work with me are my family, and I feel that they deserve to be fought for. Cooking and food are at the heart of everything I do. I'm not sure I would know what to do with myself in a world without restaurants, so I'm putting everything I have into ensuring that we will have a place in the world after COVID-19.

Phelan: It’s clear that the Richmond dining landscape will be transformed considerably when we get through this crisis. I believe it is our job to make sure we give as many in the industry [as possible] a fighting chance to return to the work they do.

Liu: The beautiful thing about the Richmond restaurant community is that most of us genuinely get along and want to see our neighbors succeed, and that is how we were able to organize and come together so quickly.

RM: How has the response from the community been?

Phelan: Support has been overwhelmingly positive. [Editor's note: The Richmond Restaurant Workers Support Fund has raised more than $135,000 since its launch in March.] I think from the employee perspective, they are desperate for any answers or guidance at both the local and national level. I’m filled with hope that we will get through this together.

RM: How are you distributing relief funds collected through RRU to those in need?

Liu: All funds collected go to the Holli Fund, and their criteria can be found on their website.

Phelan: We partnered with them early on. We liked that the aid is set up to directly pay [for]things a worker cannot afford — an immediate need such as utilities or rent. We felt this was where assistance on the unemployment front was direct and swift.

RM: Once we’ve moved past this pandemic, do you foresee a future for RRU?

Anderson: I'd like to see us continue to support each other and use our group to work on labor issues in the restaurant industry here in town, as well as continue to lobby for our industry in our local governments. We are definitely stronger as a group.

Phelan: Many would agree that RRU was probably needed prior to this crisis. We will have time when we get through this to determine the best way the RRU can serve the Richmond restaurant community, but I think it’s clear that we all see the value in having a unified voice.