Midday Munchies

The following is an online companion to the sandwich spectacular from our March 2023 issue.

× Expand Decor in the dining room at Bernie’s Sub & Pizza Shop (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Lunch breaks are precious. There’s a lot to accomplish in that 30 minutes to an hour, from chowing down to scrolling the ’Gram, tuning back into that podcast and mentally recharging. Luckily, Richmond and the surrounding region are home to a stack of sandwich purveyors who deliver that carb-protein-combo pick-me-up we all need. In conjunction with our March “Heavenly Handhelds” feature, we’ve tracked down a collection of spots that cater to the lunch crowd.

Bernie’s Sub & Pizza Shop, 415 Ridge Road

This place takes me back to strip mall pizza stops post-soccer games, when my mom didn’t want to cook and carbs were the answer. As of 2022, this cash-only, old-school stalwart has been slinging subs for over 50 years. “Whole regular with peppers extra soggy,” reads the back of a Bernie’s T-shirt, and the unofficial slogan is the go-to order for a reason. The Italian is why you are here, and the lively hot pepper relish, a tangy, sweet touch of heat, is the reason you’ll come back. While there are tables inside, the vibe is grab and go. Fountain drinks come in 20-ounce or Big-Gulp sizes.

Charlotte’s Southern Deli & Tapas, 200 S. 10th St.

Open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., this is a working person’s pit stop. The downtown deli, helmed by partners in life and business, offers a classic lineup of sandwiches with flair, and if you’re looking for that reliable half-and-half salad-sandwich duo, look no further. The smoked turkey on wheat with cranberry mustard and herb mayo is familiar, while the roasted pork with house pickles, cilantro-jalapeno slaw and spicy mayo is an inspired alternative. Stay tuned for their BLT during tomato season. Fun fact: Charlotte’s also boasts an inventive cocktail menu.

Chiocca’s, 425 N. Belmont Ave.

We can’t talk about sandwich culture in Richmond without talking about Chiocca’s. Here, the Thumann’s-piled creations are hefty, hefty, hefty. Serving some of the finest and tallest stacks in the city since 1952, the underground sammie lair is anchored by their ol’ reliable and faithful oven, Peggy, and helmed by a family of sandwich lovers tracing their origins back to Italy. Grab a friend, slide into one of the red booths and order a bucket of beers to wash down the fan favorite Beast Feast. Chiocca’s is open 11:30 a.m. to midnight daily.

Nomad Deli & Catering Co., 207 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

This longstanding family-run eatery, whose website boasts the best 12-inch in RVA, shifted toward a catering focus during the pandemic but has since revived its deli operations. The signature Nomad sub features tender grilled potatoes with onions and peppers, topped with bacon, housemade Nomad Sauce and choice of meat. Other standouts include the Northside Sailor, Nomad Club or shrimp Po Boy. P.S.: Always check the soup of the day specials.

Cheddar Jackson, 522 N. Second St.

Remember the panini craze of ’99? There wasn’t a sandwich in sight that wasn’t pressed to perfection and oozing with cheese. Channeling all that late ’90s nostalgia, coupled with the comfort of grilled cheese, is the cozy sandwich shop Cheddar Jackson. Located in Jackson Ward and operated by a husband-and-wife team, CJ’s menu offers plenty of veg- and vegan-friendly options, but the roast beef and cheddar, dubbed the Fatboy Basquiat, is a standout. Added bonus: Thursday through Saturday, they’re open until midnight for all the late-night needs, also pouring a solid selection of local suds and cider.

Mr. Submarine, 4100 W. Broad St.

Can we give a clap for the drive-thru? In a world where convenience is king, Mr. Submarine has our backs. While there are several independently owned Mr. Submarine shops in the region, the Broad Street outpost with its unassuming storefront takes the crown. The menu presents hot and cold options, the latter spiked with oil and vinegar and ranging from an Italian to a spiced loaf. With prices under $10, this is one of the most affordable options on the local sandwich circuit.

Classics Sandwiches & Subs, 4820 Williamsburg Road

When I think of catered food for musicians, images of bowls filled with a single color of candy or wildly specific drinks come to mind. But in Richmond during the 1980s and ’90s, visiting musicians and their crew members typically had only one request: this joint. After over 40 years, the East End institution, and its subs, remains fairly unchanged, and that’s exactly how we like it.