Richmond Food News: May 7-13

× Expand A hot helping of Food News awaits below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Antonelli’s Deli

Sandwich aficionados know that the true star of a handheld is the vessel. With the motto “What are we having with the bread?”, Italian-inspired Antonelli’s Deli is putting the carb front and center. The forthcoming project from Superstars Pizza owner Taylor Antonelli is aiming for a June debut, with Bio Ritmo percussionist and baker Giustino Riccio operating the oven. (Richmond magazine)

Hot Spots

If hand-pulled noodles, family-style Filipino, no-flop pizza slices, Chinese barbecue or laid-back brunch get you going, bust out the Notes app, pen and paper, or whatever you use to update your restaurant wish list. A wave of new restaurants has hit the region, and we’ve got the details on some fresh additions, from signature dishes to the vibe check. (Richmond magazine)

‘The Genius of Juleps’

Writers Anne McCrery and Matthew Guillen are back with another piece diving into Richmond food history. The bourbon, mint and crushed ice classic mint julep had its annual moment last weekend during the Kentucky Derby, but its roots actually trace right back here to Virginia. Learn the untold story of a master mixer, legendary Black barkeep Lemuel Bowser, renowned for his spirits skills and dubbed “The Genius of Juleps.” (Richmond magazine)

Popping Bottles

Dining at Lillian has been a feast for the senses. Chef Pablo Corrales leading the charge at the seafood-focused Scott’s Addition restaurant with vibrant, kaleidoscopic ceviches; bright, balanced crudos; and influences from his native Ecuador thoughtfully woven throughout. The only thing that could make it better? Bubbles. On Wednesday, May 13, Lillian hosts a wine dinner featuring pours of the luxurious Champagne Dom Pérignon. Expect three courses, three glasses (including a new release) and a once-in-an-RVADine-lifetime evening showcasing some of the world’s most sought-after and highest-priced vintages. Tickets are $300, so consider this your splurge — we only live once!

Little Bites

Virginia just passed SB183, a new law set to take effect July 1 that requires all takeout orders to be clearly labeled with allergen info.

Local artist Kevin Hopkins and The Roosevelt executive chef Leah Branch are teaming up for Coastal Connections, their version of a seafood boil (described as a tradition that both their families have in common) June 3 at the Mind Body Studio.

For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a baker at vegan haven Minglewood Bake Shop is introducing a lineup of sweet and savory treats throughout May that take inspo from their heritage. First up is a black and white sesame cookie.

I’m fresh off of a little Caribbean vacation with rum on the mind (and in the glass), and Sidecar Cocktail Lounge is curing my mojito blues. The Midlothian cocktail bar — along with sister restaurant Toast at Scott’s Walk — is hosting Tropical Week May 18-23. Think special sips, a refreshed menu and a rum dinner.

Mother’s Day Moments

Matriarchal energy runs through Susie’s, the Jewish deli named after owner Yael Cantor’s grandmother. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10, pop by their Mother’s Day Market featuring Jane Dough, Mar Mar and Sophie Printmaking (who dropped this Pho Tay Do piece last month that I totally snagged for my office).

Freelance baker Olivia Wilson is slinging cutesy treat boxes May 7. Inside: spicebush and strawberry crisp cookies, yuzu pound cake, gianduja fish, and more.

Local pizza guru and Richmond mag writer Lauren Vincelli is hosting a Richmond Pizza Tour on May 10 that features multiple stops on the local ’za circuit, different pizza styles and tales of pizza pioneers.

Calling all seafood-loving mamas who yearn for picking crabs, a feast of fish and a crispy cold one: Bar Buoy is holding it down May 10.

In Jackson Ward on May 9, home goods shop Odd Bird is throwing a daytime shindig with nonalcoholic sips at the tonic bar from Garden Party, custom embroidery, hand-dyed kitchen towels and tons of kitchen- and food-aligned gifts.

Looking for a Sunday drive and al fresco morning adventure with Mom? Fine Creek Brewing Co. is getting into the spirit with a brunch buffet, flower pop-up, coffee and, of course, plenty of beverages.

ICYMI

A little snack, a little treat, a tasty little something — Latin American sweet shops are here to help. (Richmond magazine)

Get acquainted with Randy Boodram, chef and co-owner of Caribbean-Creole bistro Bon Temps. (Richmond magazine)

Find the creamsicle cordial of your youthful dreams and other unforgettable finds in our latest edition of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

RVA Love

The acclaimed documentary “Finding Edna Lewis” — about Virginia native, chef and culinary legend Edna Lewis, author of “The Taste of Country Cooking” — was nominated for a James Beard Media Award. Creator Deb Freeman says, “The success of the film tells me there is an audience for Edna Lewis’ story. Once people learn about her, they feel such a connection, no matter their background. It also signals there is an audience for Black culinary stories, as well as stories about Virginia’s place in culinary history.”

Richmond Times-Dispatch restaurant critic and RVA Mag writer Justin Lo was nominated for the prestigious Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award for pieces including “Dinner Party Politics,” “Queer in Present Danger” and “The Lost Cause Boys’ Club.” Fun fact: My predecessor as Richmond mag food editor, Stephanie Breijo — now a food writer for the Los Angeles Times — was also nominated in the same category. Let’s go!

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