Richmond Food News: May 4-10

Tres leches cake from Kuba Kuba (Photo courtesy Kuba Kuba)
Spotlight: Manny Mendez
Paella all day, Cuban sandwiches by the dozen and his mom’s famous tres leches cake: It’s all in a day’s work for Manny Mendez of Kuba Kuba. The Richmond mainstay is marking a quarter-century in business, and its owner shares some of his favorite things in our latest Spotlight feature.
Chain Reaction
While the local food scene has only continued to blossom in the past decade and gained recognition as a destination for the culinary curious, what does an influx of chain restaurants with corporate connections mean for Richmond and its dining landscape?
Shrimp Tales
Thanks to Bubba from “Forrest Gump,” we know that shrimp are among the most versatile proteins — they can be barbecued, broiled, baked, sauteed, skewered on a kebab, plopped into a gumbo and the star of a po’boy. However, for this dish, writer and culinary queen Stephanie Ganz decides to go the pickled route, sharing a zippy recipe for a dish that’s super suitable for spring and summer.
