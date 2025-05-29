Richmond Food News: May 29-June 4

× Expand Cherry season is here! Head below for a bountiful helping of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Here We Go Again

Just months after the incident at Richmond’s water treatment plant earlier this year, parts of the city are once again subject to a boil water advisory announced May 27. And once again, food and beverage businesses in the affected areas (Carytown, the Fan, large areas in North Side, Manchester and more) are having to navigate operations amid the outage. The city anticipates the advisory being lifted this afternoon if the second of two tests comes back clear [Update: The city lifted the boil water advisory at around 2:30 p.m. today.], but in the meantime, many eateries have been forced to close temporarily. The consequences of such closures reverberate quickly; check out our coverage of the January crisis for a refresher on the ripple effects on an already delicate industry and be sure to show your favorite spots some love when they reopen. (Richmond magazine)

Opa!

You may have noticed that Richmonders are suckers for tradition — especially when that tradition involves food. From May 29-June 1, those traditionalists will descend on Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral for the 47th annual Richmond Greek Festival, a load-up-the-tray feast of moussaka and pasticcio, tender souvlaki, flaky spanakopita and more. If you’re not feeling the crowds and prefer to enjoy a Greek feast at home, to-go ordering is available. Pro tip: Don’t skip the desserts, and pop by the Our Life booth to grab a T-shirt commemorating Stella Dikos, namesake of Stella’s Grocery and restaurant. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Seedy, rustic loaves from an “unidentified baker”; the theatrical signature dessert from an Oregon Hill fine-dining den; and a canine-friendly sweet treat all grace our latest round of Best Bites. For a dash of RVADine inspiration, look no further. (Richmond magazine)

Fat of the Land

A buttery, salty, blueberry-tinged Bojangles-inspired cocktail awaits in the West End. It’s weird and wildly delicious at the same time, and writer Bird Cox deems it the most creative use on the local beverage scene of the cocktail-making technique fat washing — amping up drinks with a layer of deep flavor. Cox tells us about the technique and shares more must-try libations at area watering holes. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Locally foraged fruit is the hallmark of a fan-favorite cider at Blue Bee. P.S.: Mark your calendars for the return of the Virginia Berry Cider Jam, a showcase of berry-centric sips from across the state, on June 7. (Richmond magazine)

Family Secrets has been a reliable source of comfort food for over 15 years. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with the founder of Blanchard’s Coffee, celebrating two decades of of roasting, to chat about the early days of the business, life as a girl dad and his favorite daily brew. (Richmond magazine)

Ciao, Bello: Find espresso, snacks and pantry goods offering a taste of Italy at the newly debuted Giorno Market. Located at 2708 E. Marshall St., the pint-sized shop opened quietly last weekend in the former Tiny Space storefront in Church Hill, with traces of its vintage boutique predecessor still in evidence. Stay tuned for a grand opening, along with the introduction of Italian sodas and sandwiches.

Appetizing Allyship: Rainbow Jell-O shots, an excuse to try a new spot, specials that support: Nearly 30 local restaurants are participating in Dine Out for Pride June 1-8. During the weeklong fundraiser, a dollar from each signature drink or dish sold benefits VA Pride and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

Waste Not: A global app that aims to help users save good food from being thrown away is now available locally. Founded in 2015 in Copenhagen to combat food waste, Too Good to Go officially launched this week in Richmond with a handful of businesses participating. The app connects users with cafes, restaurants, bakeries and stores that have food they plan to throw away. People can pick up surprise bags, which are offered at half price or less.

Summer Tour: Summer Supper Somm, the annual dinner and wine series featuring fruit from Hanover’s Village Garden and vintages from Virginia, just released its calendar of events, and the lineup for the fifth edition is juicier than ever. This year, the tour travels to South Carolina, Georgia and across the commonwealth, with plenty of Richmond stops along the way, including Pinky’s, The Roosevelt, Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Shagbark, Acacia, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Lehja.

Airport Upgrade: Jet-setters, rejoice: Richmond International Airport will soon welcome a flurry of new dining options, including a few local options. A bar from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a duo of concepts from The Beet Box, and a Wolfgang Puck Bar & Bites restaurant are expected to open by the end of the year. (Richmond BizSense)

Yum-Yum: If you’ve never had halo-halo, head to Lakeside this weekend to experience the iconic Filipino dessert. MixMix, a vegan pop-up led by Stephanie Saavedra, is holding a mini residency at Davvero Gelato May 30-June 1 for AAPI Heritage Month. Halo-halo means “mix-mix” in Filipino, and the name comes from the practice of harmoniously combining everything in the cup — sweet red beans, jackfruit, arnibal sago (similar to boba pearls), shaved ice, ube (purple yam) gelato and crispy rice — before enjoying.

Crispy Collab: Two popular food trucks are teaming up for the ultimate Southern-fried meets Korean-inspired mashup. Kobop — the future food concept at Vasen Brewing Co.’s forthcoming Forest Hill Avenue location — and 1115 Mobile Kitchen are popping up at the Dead People’s Stuff Vintage Market at Main Line Brewery May 31. Think hot chicken bao buns, Korean loaded fries and matcha pudding, with vegan options on request.

Never Forget: A local Instagram account dedicated to Richmond culture (@cringemond_va) recently posted a carousel of bygone RVA bars and restaurants, taking followers on the ultimate trip down memory lane. From Baja Bean to Bellytimber Tavern, Pop’s on Grace and Mamma Zu, the pictures are a blast from the past.

RVA Love

Fan oyster bar Beaucoup and Cochiloco, the Mexican-inspired taqueria in Scott’s Addition, have been named two of the Best New Restaurants in the South by Southern Living.

Vintners from the commonwealth, including Penny’s Wine Shop owner Lance Lemon, feature in a recent New York Times piece, “Virginia Is Finally for Wine Lovers.”

