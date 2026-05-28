Richmond Food News: May 28-June 3

× Expand A sweet serving of Food News awaits below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘No Hard Times’

Liz Baranowicz is a big fan of dive bar culture and the camaraderie behind it, but these days she’s focused on creating a party atmosphere without the booze. The longtime bartender, now sober, is introducing Soft Times Lounge, a pop-up offering nonalcoholic nightlife that debuts June 3 at North Side’s Studio One Twenty. (Richmond magazine)

Double Shot

Coffee is proving to be the fuel for Richmond entrepreneurs looking to double down on their dreams. We spoke with operators of cafe-retail combos in the area, from record shop meets coffee bar Le Cache Dulcet to the Scott’s Addition edition (complete with coffee shop) of local goods purveyor Lineage, Cary Street hybrid Abi’s Books & Brews, and other businesses reshaping the traditional model. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Many families have that reliable red-sauce joint, a spot for Friday pizza or a weekend pasta feast. That place for generations of Richmonders has been Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, a Stony Point staple for 35 years and the latest featured in our regular odes to restaurants with staying power. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Dave Cuttino

Richmond whiskey? Yep, find it at Reservoir Distillery, an early stop on the Scott’s Addition booze trail now approaching two decades of barrel aging. We caught up with co-founder and RVA native Dave Cuttino, who talks about his local favorites, cocktail tips and unforgettable ’80s haircut. (Richmond magazine)

Keep It Fresh

The inaugural Jackson Ward Farmers Market kicks off this Saturday, May 30, at Abner Clay Park. In partnership with The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, the market will take place every last Saturday of the month through October from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And the Dogwood Dell amphitheater, often filled with musicians and other performing artists, is welcoming a new crowd: farmers and their bounty of produce. The founders of RVA Big Market and South of the James Farmers Market are behind the new weekly Dogwood Dell Farmers Market, starting Wednesday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Do No Harm

On June 2, Pizza Bones hosts sommelier Jake Laugle for his Delicious and Harmless tour, kicking off in New York City before making stops in Richmond, Virginia Beach and back to Laugle’s home base of New Orleans. Inspired by the DIY music tours of his youth, the series pairs natural wine with Southern hospitality — all in the name of sparking joy and doing “as little harm as possible.” “It is rooted in the human ability to effect great change through small, consistent, selfless acts,” Laugle says. “Not that the events are any of these things, but rather that they are meant to celebrate the power of these qualities, and facilitate a community that encourages them.” A former VCU student and RVA resident, Laugle says the city’s tight-knit natural wine scene put Pizza Bones (also home to Friend Bar) and owner Ashley Patino on his radar. Expect Virginia pours, including Patois Cider, alongside Japanese wines and a few unexpected bottles. The soundtrack, Laugle promises, will “make you wiggle a little bit.” Even better: Proceeds from wine sales will go to local organizations, including MADRVA in Richmond.

ICYMI

Travel the globe right here in Richmond with these international dining options. (Richmond magazine)

Southern food history is on the menu at Indigo House in Crozet. (Richmond magazine)

A plant-based purveyor is supplying area cafes and restaurants with vegan cookies. (Richmond magazine)

Dining Dirty: The tip I didn’t know I needed arrived courtesy of a food-world friend sliding up in my Instagram DMs with a note about “Dom Com,” a hot-and-heavy, newly released romance novel from Adriana Anders with a few scenes set right here in Richmond. If you’re looking for your next poolside read and don’t mind a little diner-based BDSM (Carytown’s Galaxy Diner is featured for an entire chapter), this may be the book to satisfy.

Little Bites

Legend Brewing Co. regulars are all too familiar with Hummie, the resident tabby cat that called the brewery home for the past 17 years. Earlier this week, the longstanding institution’s furry friend crossed the Rainbow Bridge. Raise a pint to Hummie!

Metzger Bar & Butchery is introducing a date-night dinner every Wednesday for all the deal-seeking duos out there. For $75, guests can get two apps, two entrees and a bottle of wine.

I’m a sucker for ranch, and when I read “Pepperoncini Ranch” and “Hot-Garlic Wings” in a recent post, I about screamed. Mi Scuzi, the Italian American mashup pop-up, is back June 2 at The Jasper, and they’re leaning into street festival fare with a menu inspired by one of the first dates the founders had together at Giglio Feast in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York.

Oyster bar and French-leaning bistro Beaucoup is bidding farewell to Mondays and subbing in Sundays.

Davvero Gelato founder Layne Montgomery is returning to her beginnings and bringing her scoop cart to Libby Hill Park for sunset pop-ups every Sunday from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Drinks are flowing at Fuss & Feathers, the speakeasy lounge from the crew behind Yellow Umbrella Provisions and Slack Tide Fish Co., which officially opens today.

Tickets are on sale for the next Silent Reading Party, June 11 at Blue Bee Cider. Translation: a perfect excuse to turn on DND and cozy up with a book and a glass (or two) of cider.

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