Richmond Food News: May 22-28

Growing on Trees

While strawberries and blueberries can steal all the glory, there’s a fellow juicy contender that is having its seasonal moment: mulberries. The sweet-tart fruit is the star of Blue Bee Cider’s Fanfare, a beloved selection that is making its return after a hiatus. The cider features 100% locally foraged mulberries that have been collected by the community, and it’s one of the few mulberry-infused ciders in the country. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: David Blanchard

Twenty years since its inception, Blanchard’s Coffee has established itself as a household name in Richmond. The buzzy brand and its signature Dark as Dark blend feel like part of our city’s fabric. We caught up with David Blanchard, founder of the local roasting company and cafes, to talk about his morning coffee routine, being a girl dad and his quest to drink a cuppa in every state. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Since 2002, Reggie Littleton has been feeding hungry Richmonders from his Southern food staple Family Secrets. In our latest edition of Remember That Place? — our monthly ode to longstanding Richmond restaurants — we spoke with the “godfather of soul food” about his deep community ties and what keeps customers coming back. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

The owner of North Chesterfield shawarma spot Basically Halal has introduced dessert and coffee shop Keffiyeh Cafe. (Richmond magazine)

Local bartender Steve Yang battled it out this week in one of the world’s most prestigious cocktail competitions. (Richmond magazine)

Discover a trio of area wine bars, from a Palm Springs-esque West End refuge to a Parisian-leaning Monroe Ward gem. (Richmond magazine)

Call Your Auntie: Filipino food truck Auntie Ning’s, which launched in 2019 and has been cranking out lumpia, lechon kawali and pancit for crowds around the city ever since, is in the process of securing a brick-and-mortar restaurant. The operation is helmed by owner Fred Enriquez, the friendly frontman and chef who draws on recipes and traditions from his family.

Opa! Richmond is a sucker for a tradition, especially when food is on the agenda. Hosted by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral May 29-June 1, the 47th Richmond Greek Festival is a load-up-the-tray feast of moussaka and pastichio, tender souvlaki, and flaky spanakopita. Pro tip: Grab pastries to go for post-fest indulging.

Ms. Softee: Calling all swirly soft-serve fans: There’s a new cool and creamy kid in town. Lakeside’s Davvero Gelato — owned by Layne Montgomery and known for its vegan offerings — has secured a softie machine and is churning flavor-heavy selections of soft-serve gelato including the current pistachio. While traditional soft-serve can be secured locally at Jimer’s Frozen Custard, Study Hall, Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. and many more places, this is the unicorn of the bunch.

Tapped Out: More flat news on the local suds scene: This week, Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery announced plans to close its Carytown taproom after a 10-year run. Co-owner Ryan Mitchell cites a lease renewal and the owners’ growing families as catalysts for the decision. The brewery’s last day is Saturday, June 28, with a farewell party taking place June 13-14. On Ownby Lane, Kindred Spirit Brewing has decided to shut down its satellite location, although its West Creek space remains. (Richmond BizSense)

Packing a Punch: There are your average punch bowls, big, fruity, booze-filled vessels meant to be shared with a pal or three, and then there is the punch bowl at Lillian. The Scott’s Addition oyster bar just busted out this sophisticated showstopper complete with self-serve tap, and it’s screaming, “Come drink me!” Pop by for the Bishop Punch or the Capybara Cooler (which I hope comes speared with the bottle as pictured).

Nourish the Soul: Blending a love for seasonally driven vegetarian food and a dedication to mindfulness, The Conscious Table returns for a four-course spring dinner on June 1. The theme is Embracing the Wild Heart Through Desire.

New Hive: A new bake shop is heading to Chester. Honey Bee Bakery, which has been vending its cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, macarons and cakes at area farmers markets, plans to open at 17 W. Hundred Road in mid-June. Their motto: no fondant.

RVA Love

The Local Palate has heralded two Richmond ventures on its list of pop-ups making waves this summer. Shout-out to Sunday Bagel, the sourdough bagel biz led by spouses Jesse and Julie Roberts. Fun fact: Jesse previously worked at Leo’s, a Brooklyn, New York-based pizza spot that spawned Apollo’s Bagels, some of the most talked-about rounds in the country. Also on the list is Hem & Her, a Cambodian-inspired pop-up from Santana Hem that hosts family-style dinners about once a month and also slings these incredible brown butter black sesame cookies.

Richmond Times-Dispatch food critic Justin Lo has landed in the 2025 edition of The Best American Food and Travel Writing. The anthology features 20 pieces of pivotal writing from across the country that showcase how food shapes our culture. Lo’s story, “Breaking the Pattern,” which chronicles Georgia’s Blue Willow Inn, was originally featured in a 2024 issue of Gravy magazine. The paperback drops Oct. 21.

