Richmond Food News: May 18-24

(Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Smashing Success

Dining pop-ups tend to be infrequent and can sometimes feel a bit exclusive, but the traveling burger concept Smashed RVA is all about approachability, clocking hundreds of events and taking on a schedule more like a food truck’s. Now, after three years of hauling folding tables and flattop grills and working in the confines of an EZ Up tent, owner Michael Marshall is settling down in North Side. The former Lemaire cook — known for his playful riffs on fast-food classics — plans to debut the brick-and-mortar version of Smashed in the coming weeks. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Ronnie Logan

Summer is synonymous with barbecue, and with the season’s official kickoff around the bend, we caught up with the pitmaster behind one of the area’s most beloved smoky institutions, The Original Ronnie’s BBQ. In our latest Spotlight feature, owner and family man Ronnie Logan discusses his Varina roots, the ingredient trifecta and his famed racks of award-winning ribs. (Richmond magazine)

Shrimp It Up

From Southern staples to Spanish tapas to being delightfully fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce, shrimp spans an array of cuisines and cultures, and it may take the crown as most highlighted crustacean in movie history. Offering extra insight into the protean protein, ingredient authority Stephanie Ganz gives tips on buying and cooking, points out memorable dishes, swings by the Alewife kitchen, and even serves up a zippy recipe. (Richmond magazine)

Festival Season Is Here

Saturday, May 20, marks the annual Asian American Celebration at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. What began as a small celebration of AAPI Heritage Month in 1998 has grown into a cultural festival representing 19 Asian communities during the all-day event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Richmond magazine)

A Richmond ritual since 1984, the Lebanese Food Festival is back for its yearly return to St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church this weekend. Feeling a falafel and Netflix night at home? The annual event is going full-on 2023, and patrons can place to-go orders online. Pro tip: Don’t leave without trying kataif; the Middle Eastern crepes swaddling cheese, walnut and ricotta cream and served with a rosewater simple syrup are perfection in every bite.

ICYMI

In partnership with Lindsey Food Group, Buskey Cider rang in its seventh year of boozy heirloom apples by introducing the 100% gluten-free on-site food truck Urban Myth Street Food. (Richmond magazine)

A Craig County trout hatchery is reviving the state fish and wowing local chefs in the process. (Richmond magazine)

An ode to Carvel Cakes, but with a serious chef-y touch, Spumoni Sundays at Lost Letter offer a whimsical end to the week. (Richmond magazine)

With its OG location in Waynesboro and a taproom in Manchester, Basic City Beer Co. took home the top prize in the International Dark Lager category at the 2023 World Beer Cup for its Basic Ought Lager.

Shockoe Bottom’s Cafe Beignet is shutting its doors on May 28. While the storefront is closing, fans of owner Brittany Williams’ fluffy, sugar-dusted beignets can still get their fix from her food truck beginning sometime next year.

Known for its imaginative Indian fare and impeccable wine list, Lehja, helmed by chaat master Sunny Baweja, recently celebrated 13 years in Short Pump.

Following a decade-long pause from the restaurant biz, former Emilio’s owner Emilio Peiro plans to debut Importante Bodega Bar at 3031 W. Cary St. in Carytown in the former Rocket Fizz candy shop space. (Richmond BizSense)

When The Robin Inn announced its closure after nearly 60 years and hoagie hangout Stanley’s took over the space, there was much curiosity regarding the fate of the family-owned Italian eatery’s iconic neon sign. The answer: The illuminated piece of Richmond history will be part of the “Sign Spotting” exhibition that debuts at The Valentine museum on Thursday, May 25.

Originally announcing the concept in 2019 (and comedically poking fun at the long wait time), Slay Burgers is officially slinging patties and fried sides at 22 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

For those looking to get saucy this grilling season, condiment heavy hitter Duke’s Mayo has rolled out a lineup of twangy seafood-enhancing sauces from Bayou Remoulade to Tidewater Tartar. (News release)

Ukrop’s Cinnamon Crumb Cake — but make it ice cream. After a cool collaboration with the Flying Squirrels, Gelati Celesti has continued the fun with its latest flavor, created with Bobby Ukrop. (News release)

The Southern Kitchen has had a celebrity appearance or two in recent years, from chef Gordon Ramsey to actor-director Tim Reid. The latest stars to dine at the Jackson Ward restaurant: Atlanta-based R&B group Silk.

Following some capacity issues at the longstanding Fan bar and restaurant, Helen’s is welcoming back the usual crowds of guests after a few city-mandated updates to its space. Heads up: The door now swings the opposite way.

Upcoming Events