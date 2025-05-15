Richmond Food News: May 15-21

× Expand Strawberry season is here, along with a fresh batch of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Halal Hub

A 22-year-old James River High School grad has already opened his second Middle Eastern food business in the area. Palestinian-born Zack Mahfouz recently debuted coffee and dessert shop Keffiyeh Cafe right next door to his shawarma spot, Basically Halal. Anchoring the shopping plaza is Petra Halal Food, a longstanding grocer that supplies both of Mahfouz’s ventures. The trio of businesses has created a unique culinary and cultural hub in Chesterfield. (Richmond magazine)

Cheers to That

In the past year, the city has welcomed a flood of new wine bars, offering everything from ’80s vibes to French-inspired ambiance. Writer Melanie Wynne provides the lowdown on some of the latest additions to the scene, talking bottle selections, bites and more. (Richmond magazine)

Gold Standard

In just a few days, tenured Richmond bartender Steve Yang will head to Atlanta to compete in one of the most prestigious, high-intensity boozy competitions in the country. Repping RVA at the United States Bartenders’ Guild’s World Class event, Yang will battle some of the best bar pros America during a series of “Top Chef”-style timed and judged challenges, executing well-practiced sips in hopes of moving on to the global finals. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Tabbouleh Time: Marking a milestone 40th year, the Lebanese Food Festival returns to St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen this weekend, May 16-18. Preparations for the falafel-filled multiday feast begin almost nine months in advance. Pro tip: If you’re trying to avoid the lines, order online for easy-peasy pickup.

Ripe and Ready: Hard cider fans have a new local option, and it’s nestled on 24 acres in Chesterfield County. After nearly a year spent building out an idyllic tasting room, Providence Farms Cidery recently debuted its fresh digs at 1315 S. Providence Road, describing the home base as an “urban oasis.” The fermented fruit juice biz launched in October 2023 and has since been a vendor at the Carytown Farmers Market. The cider HQ boasts a spacious, pup-friendly patio, along with selections made exclusively from Virginia-grown apples.

Glow Up: Scott’s Addition employee-owned cafe Afterglow Coffee Cooperative has slowly but surely been expanding everything from its hours to its events (wine tastings, dance parties) and now, its food offerings with a newly upgraded menu. Find vegetarian- and vegan-friendly spring pea spread with focaccia sourced from local bakery pop-up Jane Dough, a kale caesar with capers and cannellini beans, and more.

Bittersweet Ending? The fate of Westhampton Pastry Shop, a longstanding bakery that opened in 1952, is unclear after Richmond City Council voted earlier this week in favor of a four-story mixed-used development (apartments, offices and retail) at 5728 Patterson Ave., the current site of the family-owned bake shop. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Raise the Roof: The summer of skylines is approaching as warm days lure us to the city’s rooftops. While Quirk and Graduate hotels and Common House Richmond, among others, offer views, a once-shuttered high-in-the-sky space has been revived and recently rejoined the mix. Welcome Solaire, a rooftop bar perched on the 20th floor at 700 E. Main St. downtown (formerly Kabana Rooftop). The team behind the refresh is LX Group owners Neal Patel and Kunal Shah, along with the co-owner of Carytown restaurant Botanya, Fabiana Calandriello. Find signature sips including the black garlic and charcoal margarita and tropical Negronis, as well as frozen drinks, nonalcoholic options and a menu of snacky bites from loaded tots to shrimp cocktail. (News release)

Catch the Buzz: Hitting a decade of honey wines this year, Scott’s Addition’s Black Heath Meadery has been keeping the party going with anniversary events over the past 10 weeks. If you’ve missed out on the festivities, May 24 marks the finale, and owner Bill Cavender says things will get fiery and funky. Bonus: A super special tap takeover — Black Heath has called on its fellow pals in fermentation, including Buskey Cider, Brainstorm Brewhouse, Anytime Beer Company, The Answer, Ardent Craft Ales and Vasen Brewing Company to produce six collaborative concoctions. That evening, caterer Two Fire Table and pork purveyor Autumn Olive Farms will be preparing a ticketed seasonal feast showcasing Virginia’s finest.

Riverfront Dining: A new project is unfolding at historic Tredegar. Stay tuned for more details on Daisy’s at Tredegar, a soon-to-open cafe located on the riverfront and led by Matt Kirwan. The Richmond chef has previously worked at local restaurants Grisette, The Roosevelt and The Shaved Duck, as well as The Little Prince in New York City.

Steely Sips: Cue “Reelin’ in the Years”: On Monday, May 19, The Jasper bar in Carytown will host a pop-up celebrating ’70s funk-jazz rockers Steely Dan. The event coincides with Steely Dan Day, the date the band released the iconic album “Pretzel Logic.” Expect Dan-inspired food and beverages and “no yacht rock.”

The Big 2-5: La Milpa, the Midlothian Mexican eatery known for its salsa bar, in-house mercado and status as a longtime community hub on Hull Street, turns 25 this year. Owners Martin Gonzalez and partner Monica Chavez are celebrating the milestone with 25 weeks of deals starting on May 12. Each week, La Milpa will highlight a different dish, from flautas to tamales and pozole, for $7.99.

Tables Turning: North Side’s Anytime Brewing, previously Tabol Brewing, has announced plans to relocate and sell its building. The brewery, open since 2019, has sold the space to an undisclosed buyer and is on the hunt for a new taproom and brewhouse.

