Richmond Food News: May 14-20

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Opening Soon: Liddy’s Kitchen

A longtime Caribbean corner in Jackson Ward is entering a new chapter. Jared Brooks and his family are reimagining a space that once housed another island eatery into Liddy’s Kitchen, a Jamaican takeout spot and soon a full-service restaurant rooted in heritage and shaped by generational recipes. (Richmond magazine)

Home Base

Neighborhood bars are essential. These unpretentious, come-as-you-are places where drinks are poured with a nod serve as a home away from home with reliable balms and familiar faces to boot. Riverside Tavern has become a local favorite South Side, in large part due to barkeep Chris Mumford’s inventive craft cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Restaurant Synergy

Church Hill’s The Roosevelt was in the news recently for executive chef Leah Branch’s James Beard Award nomination. While Branch serves as the face of the restaurant, she’s backed by a crew that holds it down day to day. We caught up with line cook and emerging talent Keera Mason, an art school dropout turned culinary school grad, to talk about her Petersburg upbringing, connection to food and role in one of the city’s most talked-about kitchens. (Richmond magazine)

Bonjour, Y’all

Daydreaming of a blissful Parisian morning complete with chirping birds, butter-heavy French pastries, and un café? Jardin is here to help. The Lombardy Street wine bar will officially begin operating as an all-day cafe on May 19, fueled in the morning by Afterglow espresso and pastries and bread from in-house bakery Petit Four. And yes, you can have your canélé and your glass of wine, too. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Bread baker and Bio Ritmo percussionist Giustino Riccio is the brains behind the bread at the forthcoming Antonelli’s Deli. (Richmond magazine)

A heaping helping of new dining has dropped around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Learn the previously untold story of legendary Black bartender Lemuel Bowser. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh Food: Sankofa Community Orchard, the urban farm from local food justice advocate and farmer Duron Chavis, has launched a Pay What You Can Market every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with thousands of pounds of produce. Located at 309 Covington Road, Sankofa is also part of the Black Farmer CSA, which returns for the year on June 4, offering weekly, biweekly and monthly delivery of fresh produce.

Stella’s Strong: Alert the ’burbs! Stella’s Grocery has officially made its way to Midlothian, the latest location now open at 14310 Winterview Parkway. The outpost marks the eighth for the shop named after the late matriarch Stella Dikos. P.S.: The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, in conjunction with its “We the People: The World in Our Commonwealth” exhibit, is hosting another edition of its Defiant Spirits series, this time focusing on Dikos. Expect an evening of cocktails inspired by the Greek immigrant, along with passed plates and admission to the exhibit.

Helping Hand: If you’ve been dining in Richmond for a while, chances are you know Michele Jones. She was half of the seminal force behind the shuttered Southern-inspired restaurants Comfort and Pasture, has long been deeply involved in the local food and beverage scene, and has championed causes through her work with the Positive Vibe Foundation. Now, she needs a little love from the community she’s long supported. Jones is currently battling breast cancer, and her longtime friend and culinary counterpart, Jason Alley, has started a GoFundMe campaign on her behalf.

New in Town

A former Wendy’s at 8300 Brook Road has been converted into a halal and plant-based burger palace with bright orange trim. Holy Burger is the first non-New York (and first Virginia) outpost for the company with over two dozen locations.

Timber Pizza Co., the Michelin-recognized, mobile wood-fired concept, is opening a brick-and-mortar eatery in Bellevue. Born in D.C., the franchise — from the owners of popular bagel spot Call Your Mother Deli — has been slinging pies locally since 2022 and is making things more permanent. (News release)

Wine Time: Carytown wine cafe Nouveau Provisions is hosting an inaugural Wine Corks + Course on May 31, with a portion of ticket costs benefiting RVA Scan, and the menu steered by Wumami chef George Carroll. In Lakeside, Revel Market + Bar is leaning into flavors of Spain on May 20. If spice-laden fare, a dash of indulgence and watercolor paintings sound like a perfect trifecta, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is hosting Art and Wine: India and Opulence featuring small plates from Lehja and wine pairings.

RVA Love

Richmond is home to one of the best distillers in the commonwealth. Virago Spirits took home the Best in Class Rum for its Virago 151 at The First Landing Cup. What’s that? A blind-judged competition administered by the Virginia Distillers Association, and, fun fact, Nick Crutchfield of Morty’s in North Side was on the judging panel. (News release)

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