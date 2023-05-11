Richmond Food News: May 11-17

× Expand Head below for the scoop on new restaurants, national recognition for Richmond and Thalhimers’ six-layer cake. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

No Myth

A pair of married couples in the Richmond food and beverage industry have joined forces to launch a new gluten-free concept. Buskey Cider and the Lindsey Food Group are partners in Urban Myth Street Food, a permanent food truck tucked behind the Scott’s Addition watering hole and serving up everything from rice bowls to fried chicken sandwiches. (Richmond magazine)

Let It Flow

A Craig County trout hatchery is bringing new attention to Virginia’s state fish. Relying on water from a nearby mountain spring, Smoke in Chimneys’ superior product is catching the eye of local chefs from Alewife to Grisette and changing the perception of farm-raised fish. (Richmond magazine)

Spumoni Sunday

Some of the most palate-pleasing dishes are rooted in nostalgia. Channeling the ice cream cakes of birthdays past — crunchies included — Lost Letter riffs on the treat in a seriously cool and spunky way once a week. In our latest Specials feature, we talk Spumoni Sunday with chef and co-owner Megan Fitzroy Phelan. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

Specializing in Caribbean fare, Trini-Roti is now open at 10811 Hull St.

Diners craving griyo, plantains or fish patties, Haitian-inspired Lakay Zaz has officially joined the lineup of ghost kitchen concepts at ChefSuite at 2812 W. Broad St.

Hot dogs, sprinkle-adorned sundaes and a dog-friendly patio await at Ellie’s. The casual concept that screams summer has taken over the shuttered Sweet 95 space at 3312 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Local rotisserie chicken chain Chicken Fiesta is spreading the love with its seventh area location at 12401 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Growing Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee Co. has introduced another cafe — the chain has a total of eight shops, including one on Libbie Avenue — at The Otis in Scott’s Addition. (News release)

ICYMI

We caught up with Kuba Kuba chef-owner Manny Mendez, celebrating 25 years of Cuban sandwiches, slices of his mother’s sought-after tres leches cake and outside hangs at the corner of Park and Lombardy streets. (Richmond magazine)

Looking for a zippy side to brighten up the table at a backyard barbecue? Writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz has a recipe for pickled shrimp. (Richmond magazine)

Chain restaurants hold a complicated place in diners’ hearts. As Richmond experiences an influx of corporate concepts, I contemplate the role of the franchise in our local dining scene. (Richmond magazine)

Boasting a flame-driven open kitchen and an all-of-the-above lineup of beverages, The Veil Brewing Co. recently debuted its new flagship taproom, complete with an in-house dining concept from the Longoven team, Nokoribi. (Richmond magazine)

Ditching macarons for the coveted Thalhimers six-layer cake, the Staple Mills Road outpost of Whisk bakery has rebranded as The Market by Whisk and is now offering an exclusive line of products from the former department store. Whisk owner Billy Bryan obtained the longstanding recipes through his acquisition of Michaela’s Bake Shop in North Side, which he co-owns with Carson Rhyne. (Richmond BizSense)

Founded last year, Northside Farmers Market kicks off its season today, located directly behind Community High School. Shoppers with SNAP EBT cards receive 50% off fruits and vegetables.

In a dose of feel-good food news, in a mere three days, Auntie Ning’s reached the fundraising goal for getting its food truck, Bertha, back up and running. The Filipino eatery is also making an extended appearance at Hatch Local food hall for the week.

During the month of May, swing by any EAT Restaurant Partners establishment for a specialty cocktail with proceeds supporting Maymont.

A spirited festival founded in Seattle is making its way to RVA. For the first time ever, the Carnival of Cocktails has announced an East Coast edition of its multifaceted event featuring tastings, classes and booze-soaking snacks, set for Oct. 21 at Main Street Station. (News release)

RVA Love

Richmond may be known for its hefty lineup of breweries, but imbibers who prefer a hurricane to hops know we also boast serious cocktail cred. Shouting out bar programs at tropical dens Little Nickel and Sabai, along with The Roosevelt, The Jasper and Black Lodge, Paste magazine recently highlighted the top spots for cocktails in the city.

Afterglow Coffee Cooperative’s Democratic Republic of Congo coffee was the recent recipient of a Good Food Award — an annual blind competition with over 2,000 entries from across the country — in the coffee category.

Upcoming Events