Richmond Food News: May 1-7

× Expand After you’ve admired this seafood crudo from Lillian, head below for a fresh edition of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Sourdough Sequel

Richmond, give a hot, fresh welcome to Julio’s Bagels. The new shop, specializing in boiled and baked sourdough rounds, opened earlier this week on Brookland Park Boulevard from Pizza Bones owner Ashley Patino. Joining her is co-owner and New York native Noah Bowman, and together the duo are staying true to the classics. (Richmond magazine)

Everyday Evolution

Cultural and culinary icon Martha Stewart — the original influencer and girl boss — made an appearance last weekend for the season finale of The Richmond Forum’s 2024-25 season. Interviewed by broadcaster Soledad O’Brien, Stewart recounted the eras of her life thus far, from her upbringing and early business endeavors to her friendship with Snoop Dogg and her desire to learn something new every day. Get a taste of the revealing and hilarious evening in our recap. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Every time I visit all-day cafe Soul N’ Vinegar, I’m snagging their falafel — and making 100% sure that ramekin of housemade green sauce is safely secured in the bag. The signature veg-friendly option from the East End eatery earned my pick in our latest edition of Best Bites. My colleagues also weigh in, shouting out a tangy salad from a Japanese-inspired spot and a garlicky cheeseburger. (Richmond magazine)

Spotlight: Beth Dixon

If you’ve been paying attention to the cocktail scene in Richmond for the past 20 years, then you know Beth Dixon. With time at Pasture, Perch and L’Opossum before establishing her own consulting business, the mixology maven talks about her top ingredients, favorite RVA stomping grounds, fridge essentials and more in our interview. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Chef and restaurateur Brittanny Anderson has launched Seashell, a seafood pop-up at Brenner Pass inspired by her Tidewater roots. Prepare for Virginia blue crabs on the patio May 10. (Richmond magazine)

From Joyebells sweet potato pies to Keya’s potato chips, local food and beverage businesses are selling big and expanding their operations. (Richmond magazine)

A staple of Vietnamese street food, banh mi sandwiches are hand-held heaven. (Richmond magazine)

Get reacquainted with Galaxy Diner, a space-themed Carytown mainstay that has been sending guests into orbit for decades. (Richmond magazine)

Cultivating Community: The lovingly self-proclaimed “fruitiest market in town,” Richmond Grower’s Market kicks off its inaugural season Saturday, May 3, at Legend Brewing Co. in Manchester. The queer-led market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon, and the current vendor lineup features two dozen purveyors including Jane Dough, Eddie Rose Coffee, Schofield Farm, Wild Earth Fermentation and Black Door Farm.

Patio Palomas: Cirrus Vodka is officially crafting cocktails in its new, vibe-y tasting room, which made its debut last week. The libation destination joins the recently opened outpost of Yellow Umbrella Provisions and the soon-to-open restaurant Slack Tide Fish Co. in the Ballast Development, occupying the former Blue Bee Cider space in Scott’s Addition. Catch some shade under the cabana-style umbrellas while sipping spritzes, martinis and other cocktails. Once Slack Tide has set sail, guests can order Virginia oysters, seafood sandos and more from chef Caleb Shriver, formerly of Dutch & Co.

Grandma-approved: Getting a seal of approval from the homeland, Patio Thai has been recognized for its authentic Thai cuisine, ingredients and techniques. The women-owned downtown restaurant was honored with a global certification called Thai Select, awarded by the Royal Thai Government’s ministry of commerce.

So Long, Sweetie: Jackson Ward bakery Sugar & Salt has closed after 5 1/2 years in business. The pint-sized business helmed by pastry chef Sara Ayyash of The Jefferson Hotel was known for its technique-driven, beautifully adorned cakes and tarts. While the shop shuttered on April 26, patrons have one last chance to snag a slice during a farewell pop-up May 10.

A Bun in the Oven: After time on the farmers market circuit and scoring shelf space in local markets, RVA Bakehouse has secured a permanent storefront in Libbie Mill, set for a fall opening.

Viva la Fiesta: Island-inspired Union Hill bar The Emerald Lounge is relaunching La Esmeralda, a celebration of Mexican food and drink centered around Cinco de Mayo. The two-day menu takeover May 4 and 5 will feature an entirely new lineup of bevvies and bites, with a percentage of sales from the event going to the Richmond Community Legal Fund for its Emergency Immigration Defense Fund.

Full-circle Moment: The owner of Richmond-based allergen-free baking brand LillyBean is part of a new initiative looking to assist budding businesses. Jill Donaldson is the executive director of The Capital Collective, a nonprofit organization aimed at driving growth for undercapitalized businesses through the launch of a new 12-week program. Donaldson says, “This is a game-changing program that fills a gap in Richmond’s already robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Upcoming Events