Everyday Evolution

Martha Stewart and moderator Soledad O'Brien during The Richmond Forum's 2024-25 season finale, April 26 at the Altria Theater (Photo courtesy The Richmond Forum)
Local band The Sweet Potatoes performed before the main event. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)
The evening featured a conversation between Stewart and O'Brien, followed by a Q&A session of audience-submitted questions. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Among the cultural and culinary icons of our time, Martha Stewart is undoubtedly unique. She’s a trusted name in the home, the first woman to be a self-made billionaire, an expert gardener and a bestselling cookbook author; she has had a longtime friendship with rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg; and at 81 she was the oldest person to pose for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The OG influencer who built a lifestyle empire, now 83, is currently contemplating new AI-related ventures; she’s also a masterful muskrat skinner and the proud owner of a flock of peacocks. “They’re very curious and fabulous animals,” she says.

Those tidbits and more were revealed Saturday, April 26, when The Richmond Forum hosted Stewart for “The Life Behind Living.” The event at the Altria Theater, moderated by the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien, was one for the books.

Following an introduction clip set to “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift and Snakehips, Stewart and O’Brien took the stage to close out the 2024-25 Forum season with a conversation that blended insightful stories; savage, crowd-erupting one-liners; and wildly random yet delightful tangents from every era of Stewart’s life.

The second oldest of six children, Stewart says of her upbringing, “As children we were encouraged to do whatever we felt like doing and do it well.” Those words stuck.

Topics ranged from Stewart’s early experiences as a model and stockbroker to her journey building a business empire, her legal woes, and the time she accidentally got a contact high during a marijuana harvest. “[Snoop Dogg] gives me seeds,” she says. “I grow the stuff, but I don’t smoke the stuff.”

The Q&A session revealed that if Stewart had to choose one facet of her life where she could be great, it would be gardening. Asked how she would encourage others to not let life pass them by, she responded, “Just keep doing stuff, really and truly. The more you do, the more you can experience. Travel, take advantage — there’s so much to take advantage of — and if you can, include others with you.”

With her characteristic style and vivaciousness, Stewart captivated the 4,500-person audience. Unapologetically herself, she says, “It’s been a very interesting life so far.” She is working on a forthcoming autobiography, and her new cooking competition series with chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés, “Yes, Chef,” premiered earlier this week.

At the end of the evening, Richmond Forum Executive Director Heather Crislip shared the lineup for the organization’s 2025-26 season. America’s largest nonprofit speaker series, the Forum will celebrate its 40th season by featuring journalists Ted Koppel and Amna Nawaz; former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin; political figures Sen. Joe Manchin, Forward Party co-founder Andrew Yang and former Congressman Justin Amash; actor Tracee Ellis Ross; and bestselling author John Green.

Martha’s Musings

“Learn something new every day.”

“Try to find a void and fill it.”

“Success is the best revenge.”

“Live simply but beautifully.”

