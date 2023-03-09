Richmond Food News: March 9-15

× Expand Maine lobster rolls, ice cream March Madness-style, the final days of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and more await below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Who doesn’t love fried cheese?’

Breaded, fried and cheesy, mozzarella sticks are a nostalgic comfort food, but not exactly a dish with a lot of finesse. At Brandermill pizza shop Sergio’s, owner Joe Conigliaro has been working to perfect the crispy cheese logs with a handmade version, and the snack is now the foundation of a new frozen food business. (Richmond magazine)

Jammin’

Andy Waller co-founded Dayum This Is My Jam eight years ago as a fun side gig. Now it’s their full-time job, evolving from a scrappy, grassroots jam and pickle biz to a community-oriented company that advocates for and supports trans people. Learn more about how this local entrepreneur’s business and identity have jelled. (Richmond magazine)

Art on the Plate

Diners often ask chef Ajay Kumar about one dish in particular on the menu at Kismet Modern Indian: a geometric stack of cubed, pan-grilled sweet potatoes accented by a tangy tamarind sauce — it’s intriguing and original, and it captures the essence of the Washington, D.C., transplant and the recently opened restaurant he helms in Scott’s Addition. We caught up with New Delhi native to talk homemade spice blends, extracurriculars and family. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

The sizable development across the street from Vasen Brewing Company and Stella’s Grocery dubbed The Otis will soon be home to 350 apartments, in addition to retail space featuring a food concept from a familiar duo. Brothers Paulo and Nelson Benavides plan to roll out Cochiloco, a fast-casual counter service restaurant serving tacos, burritos and more. Learn more about the brothers and their expanding restaurant portfolio in our April issue. (Richmond BizSense)

It’s official — Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams makes its grand Carytown debut today, March 9, inviting patrons in for free scoops of everything from Brambleberry Crisp to the Ted Lasso-inspired Biscuits With the Boss. (News release)

Speaking of national chains with a serious fan following, Buc-ee’s Travel Center will make its first foray into Virginia with a New Kent County outpost. Known for its squeaky-clean bathrooms, plentiful parking spaces and exclusive snacks such as beaver nuggets, in addition to all the swag you can imagine, the Walmart-meets-Disney convenience store is eyeing a 2027 premiere. (News release)

The Mill on MacArthur bid adieu a couple weeks ago after 12 years in business in North Side. Stepping into its place is Neighbor. Stay tuned for more details. (Richmond BizSense)

Although they’ve teased with pop-up appearances in the past, Cousins Maine Lobster is heading South. The lobster roll food truck franchise will host its Virginia grand-opening event on March 11 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Vasen Brewing Company.

ICYMI

Ringing in its seventh year, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience continues its weeklong celebration of Black food businesses through Sunday, March 12. (Richmond magazine)

Hot-pot date in the future? Stephanie Ganz has compiled all the hot-pot tips and tricks, including advice from dining industry pros, for a pre-pot boost of confidence. (Richmond magazine)

Producing tamari and other products in Richmond since 1987, San-J is looking to make the United States a fermentation destination. (Richmond magazine)

While hoops fans gear up for the annual college basketball bonanza, Strawberry Street ice cream shop Scoop is busting out a bracket of its own with the third annual March Madness New Flavor Tournament.

The holiday that unites math nerds and food lovers is approaching. On March 14, aka Pi(e) Day, local eateries and bakeries are embracing the opportunity to celebrate the classic treat. My pie-deal itinerary: breakfast pizza from Ukrop’s Market Hall or 8 1/2 (whole pies only); midday hand pie from Alton Brown favorite Proper Pie Co., and a sweet slice from Garnett’s.

A Kroger employee in Richmond who has been with the company for more than 17 years is part of a class-action suit against the country’s largest supermarket chain. Employees in Virginia and West Virginia are alleging that Kroger’s payroll software has cheated them out of wages. (Virginia Mercury)

After three years, SNAP emergency benefits, which gave recipients an additional $95 or more on top of their normal payments, expired at the beginning of March, affecting more than 90,000 households throughout Central Virginia. (WRIC)

I haven’t spotted them in action yet, but I received intel that there are robot waiters at the Plaza Azteca on Broad and Glenside, as well as the nearby Sushi King. More details coming soon.

Actor, comedian, producer and fan of fashion Tim Reid, known for hits including “Sister, Sister,” “WKRP In Cincinnati” and “It,” made a stop at Jackson Ward’s Southern Kitchen last week.

Upcoming Events