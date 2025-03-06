Richmond Food News: March 6-12

× Expand Dumplings, anyone? Two pop-ups are joining forces for a night focused on the stuffed bites; head below for details and more of the week’s Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Truly Timeless’

One of Richmond’s most prolific restaurant families is working on a new project. This fall the Giavoses — the team behind the iconic Greek restaurant Stella’s, its string of namesake markets and many more beloved local establishments — plan to introduce Lafayette Tavern, an elevated ode to the classic chophouses of our time, blending old-school personality and new-school ingenuity. (Richmond magazine)

Aye Aye

A seaside hole in the wall in the middle of the city from the owners of Hot for Pizza and Cobra Cabana, Brave Captain is serving up nautical vibes on West Cary Street. The no-frills spot opened at the end of December, with offerings including beachy comfort food (don’t miss the vegan cheddar bay biscuits) and beverages. (Richmond magazine)

Small Touches

Soft napkins, mood lighting, entrancing music, plush and cozy seating — we all know the details make a difference when dining out. Writer Genevelyn Steele explores the thoughtful touches local restaurants Adarra, Celladora Wines, L’Opossum and Pink Room embrace that serve as a sensory additions to the experience. (Richmond magazine)

Opening Soon: Brazen

A crew of longtime local dining industry employees and pals who previously worked at restaurants including L’Opossum, Edo’s Squid and Pinky’s are teaming up to introduce Brazen on Cary Street in the Fan. The focus of the new concept: low-and-slow cuisine. Looking to showcase the beauty of braised proteins and veggies, the restaurant plans to open its doors on March 12. (Richmond magazine)

RBRE Returns

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is back: Celebrating its ninth year March 9-16, this multiday event has established itself as an RVA tradition. The fun kicks off March 9 with Mobile Soul Sunday, a lively gathering of food trucks serving everything from Caribbean and Southern cuisine to barbecue and sweet treats in Monroe Park from noon to 5 p.m. The rest of the week, diners are encouraged to eat at Black-owned food businesses throughout the region. Suggestions: Go to Urban Hang Suite for a banana bread latte and remote work session (and peep the Richmond mag wall), experience the legendary seafood platter at family-run Croaker’s Spot or the famed cakes at Mama J’s, snag a reso at Penny’s Wine Shop (and a bottle of owner Lance Lemon’s first vintage), and pop into Harlym Blue’Z for karaoke and a nightcap.

ICYMI

Neighborhood markets are pillars of the community; check out a handful of reliable spots around the city. (Richmond magazine)

Explore a juicy chapter in Richmond dining history and look back on the heyday of Richmond fried chicken phenom Golden Skillet. (Richmond magazine)

From the Ashes: After a fire closed the business late last year, Sub Rosa Bakery is eyeing a reopening date. The wood-fired bakery is aiming to invite guests back inside a reconstructed location this November. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Contract Boomerang: Last week, we reported that GrowRVA, operator of the RVA Big Market and the South of the James Farmers Market, had revised the anti-competition clause in its contract with vendors. The change would have prohibited vendors from participating in any new market or events located within 5 miles of the Saturday market at Bryan Park and the Sunday market at Forest Hill Park (the original limit was 1 mile). Following the announcement, and after fielding a number of concerns from vendors, GrowRVA has rolled the limit back to 1 mile.

Chicken Salad Dreams: Fueling the downtown lunch crowd since 1985, food cart Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay will kick off its 40th season next week. Following a winter hiatus, the Main Street staple will be back in action March 17, slinging tarragon chicken salad and pasta salads.

Dumpling Duo: Thai-influenced, not-spice-shy Nam Prik Pao is partnering with Kobop, the forthcoming Korean concept in Vasen Brewing Co., for a dynamic dumpling-fueled evening at Helen’s March 10. Expect specialty cocktails, a la carte offerings and tons of flavor.

Vine Time: The Virginia Wine Expo continues through March 9 with a sparkling wine lunch, signature brunch and many more events. If you’d like to get acquainted with the top vineyards, meaderies and cideries in the state, tickets are also on sale for the March 13 Virginia Governor’s Cup, the Oscars of Virginia wine, featuring the most highly coveted pours in the state.

Buzzy Bash: Scott’s Addition’s Black Heath Meadery is rolling out a 10-week-long celebration to mark a decade of producing fermented honey wines. The party kicks off on March 15, with the release of new meads, historic and vintage pours, and a Thai-influenced pop-up. Every two weeks through May 24th, owner and mead maker Bill Cavender will host special events and surprises.

RVADine Adieu: Known for its wallet-friendly bento boxes, Kokonut Grill, a close-to-campus staple near VCU since 2015, has announced plans to shutter. The last day of service for the family-owned business is March 28.

Upcoming Events