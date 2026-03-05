Richmond Food News: March: 5-11

× Expand Head below for a piled-high portion of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Opening Soon: Sippa

Calling all thirsty folks who crave something crisp, bubbly and a little fun. “Dirty” sodas — the Utah-born custom soft drink movement — are making their way to Richmond. A local couple with Salt Lake City roots will open Sippa this spring, mixing everything from Diet Coke and raspberry with coconut cream to Sprite and passion fruit. The fizzy possibilities are endless. (Richmond magazine)

Benvenuti a Tutti

The phrase “hidden gem” gets tossed around a lot, but Church Hill microshop Giorno Market is a stealthy success story. Approaching its one-year mark, the tiny Italian grocer packs a lot in a small footprint, boasting European imports, local goods from bread to produce and pasta, and espresso drinks. We caught up with the owners and highlight five must-buys. (Richmond magazine)

Dine After Dark

When the lights go low, I’m typically in bed, but if you’re more of a night owl, chances are you’ve wondered where to head when a late-night hankering sets in. Luckily, writer Lauren Vincelli has mapped out a regional roundup of eateries that keep it going into the wee hours — serving up 24-hour tacos, vegan delights, sweet somethings and dive bar vibes. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Jackson Ward soul food haven Mama J’s has debuted a namesake market. (Richmond magazine)

Last week, The Rise dinner series from The Roosevelt’s Leah Branch and food historian Deb Freeman shined a spotlight on Black culinary contributions. (Richmond magazine)

Shop local seven days a week with our farm-fresh local market guide. (Richmond magazine)

10 Years of Soul: Entering its 10th year of celebrating Black-owned food businesses, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience kicks off its 2026 edition March 8 with Mobile Soul Sunday. The crowd-favorite event in Monroe Park brings together more than 30 food trucks, featuring the Caribbean cuisine of Charles’ Kitchen, the family-owned Croaker’s Spot, barbecue, Jamaican fare and plenty of sweet options. RBRE continues through March 15.

Shared Space: There’s a familiar coffee shop popping up at Brambly Park. On Monday and Tuesday mornings, Alchemy Coffee is setting up in the Scott’s Addition space, converting an otherwise unused area into its buzzy domain. The team says the growth of the neighborhood — paired with the building sitting empty at the start of the week — made it an easy decision. “We thought it’d be a perfect combination,” say Trey Shiflett, GM of Alchemy. Other perks include plenty of space (about 50 seats), Wi-Fi and printing capabilities. “It’s great for a coworking space, and once it gets really warm, we want people to be able to hang out in the outdoor area with their dogs, drink coffee and relax.”

Stay Golden: Chip queen and flavor crafter Keya Wingfield has dropped the news we’ve all been waiting for — the latest addition to her Keyas Snacks lineup. Enter Golden Ranch, set to reach store shelves soon and described as “a true testament to the union of two cultures.”

4-Wheel Favorite: Remember Sammich? The super cute food truck was known for its “microdose” mushroom coffee and sandwiches and was a staple at area farmers markets. After a hiatus — and an outpouring of community support — the food truck operators have shared plans to roll out a new iteration of their mobile venture.

Repping Virginia Vines: The Virginia Wine Expo kicked off last weekend and continues through March 8. Tickets for some sessions are sold out, but still on the itinerary are a madeira seminar with Bartholomew Broadbent; a wine and cheese pairing with sommelier Erin Scala and cheesemonger Sara Adduci; and a seafood-centric, Ecuadorian-leaning sparkling Sunday brunch at Lillian. It’s a perfect way to ease into wine education, get reacquainted with top vintners in the state or simply have a wine-filled weekend.

Art in All Forms: Speaking of bevvies, you have an extra excuse to pop by Gold Lion Community Cafe. The Indian-inspired and queer-owned Manchester coffee shop is home to an art vending machine, opened last summer by Richmond artist Aaryanna Nijjar-Simmonds and stocked with affordable works from local creatives.

Last Course: It’s been a while since Santana Hem has done a sit-down dinner, but the classically trained, Khmer-influenced chef is ending his residency at the ICA Abby Moore Cafe on a high note. On March 14, Hem and Her is hosting a multicourse communal tasting dinner with wine pairings by Second Bottle.

Upcoming Events