Richmond Food News: March 30-April 5

Heavenly Handhelds

They say we eat with our eyes, but let’s be honest, we really eat with our hands. Ditching the utensils, we’re embracing eats that encourage a little contact, a little gusto: sandwiches and hand-held bites. From a forthcoming hoagie shop serving up Philly and South Jersey classics to tried-and-true deli staples, signature sandwiches from around the world, and sammies that ditch the wheat and meat, forge ahead for a feast. We also explore breakfast stacks (and we’re not talking pancakes), snacky bites for $5 and below, local condiments, lunchtime faves and local hot dog spots. (Richmond magazine)

Million-dollar Meals

After 20-plus years of Richmond Restaurant Week, the biannual culinary and community tradition has hit a major milestone. Founded by Acacia Midtown co-owner Aline Reitzer, the weeklong edible extravaganza that doubles as a Feed More fundraiser has officially surpassed $1 million raised for the nonprofit since its launch in 2001. The spring edition of RRW makes its return April 24-30. (Richmond magazine)

Something to Talk About

An espresso smoke show, spit-roasted meats and flaming desserts, oh my! While food is the star when eating out, it’s fun when the presentation takes center stage. In our latest dose of 5 Faves, writer Genevelyn Steele tracks down experiences around the region that marry dining and drama, from an interactive Short Pump steakhouse to a downtown mainstay serving a fiery end-of-meal treat. (Richmond magazine)

A Spring Thing

Flowers are blooming, the sun is hanging out longer, and spring produce is officially ready to shine. A frequent flyer at local farmers markets, writer and former chef Stephanie Ganz shares a recipe for lemony braised leeks, showcasing this member of the allium family as a bright and zippy side dish. (Richmond magazine)

On the Horizon

The team behind Longoven is staying busy. After recently introducing Italian-inspired Lost Letter in the front half of their restaurant, and on the verge of debuting Nokorobi inside The Veil’s forthcoming taproom, the owners have revealed yet another project. The yet-to-be-named concept will be located on the ground floor of the Gem apartment building in Scott’s Addition. (Richmond BizSense)

Chicken wings on the green — a hungry golfer’s dream come true. The crew behind Cocky Rooster will soon debut a to-go outpost in a snack shack at the Independence Golf Club in Midlothian. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Chef-owners Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr. have introduced Odyssey, a spunky, wood-fired counterpart to Church Hill sibling Alewife. (Richmond magazine)

An event series from Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts celebrated chefs and culinary historians from diverse backgrounds to discuss how plants shaped their foodways. (Richmond magazine)

Sip and savor the unique herbal spirit absinthe in a collection of intriguing local libations, including one titled Sage Against the Machine. (Richmond magazine)

Truckle Cheesemongers owner Maggie Bradshaw shares her top-tier cheeses, dream charcuterie spread and fave Richmond retreats in our interview. (Richmond magazine)

This weekend marks the first anniversary of Richmond’s first food hall, Hatch Local in Manchester. If you haven’t checked it out, this celebration on April Fool’s Day is the perfect opportunity, with specials from the full lineup of food vendors, live tunes, beer collaborations and more.

There is something inherently fun about a block party, including the chance to explore a neighborhood without the buzz and hum of traffic. This Friday, North Side hosts Taste of Brookland Park, an open street festival encouraging residents and visitors to shop and snack along the block.

Virginia vintages will make an appearance in an upcoming episode of “V Is for Vino,” a wine-focused show on YouTube showcasing growing regions around the world. In the episode premiering March 31, look for Barboursville Vineyards’s Luca Pascina, Gail Hobbs of Caromont Farm and Michael Shaps of Michael Shaps Wineworks.

Earlier this week, the United States Bartenders’ Guild Richmond chapter hosted its first-ever Bartender Brawl, packing the house at Black Iris Gallery for a friendly, fan-fueled duel featuring secret bar ingredients from Yoo-hoo to fermented carrot juice. On hiatus from the biz, Kate Carroll, a home cocktail whiz with a resume that includes Common House, Perch and Flora, took the crown. The event was the brainchild of Jasper bartender Cody Dunavan, and there are plans for a repeat in the fall.

Carlos Alvarez, owner of Carytown eatery Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill, is taking over the shuttered Broken Tulip space next door to introduce a pizza concept. Dubbed Anthony’s Pizza Carytown, it will be the second pie place from Alvarez, who also operates Anthony’s Pizza in Ashland. (Richmond BizSense)

