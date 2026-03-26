Richmond Food News: March 26-April 1

× Expand On the menu: a hearty helping of the latest Food News, below (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

From the Ashes

Let’s call it a comeback. Richmond’s beloved Sub Rosa Bakery reopened in December following a yearlong closure due to fire, and writer Stephanie Ganz peels back the flaky layers of this new chapter for the business. Switching from wood-fired baking to an electric hearth and using their own stone-ground flour, owners and siblings Evin and Evrim Dogu have doubled down on their long-term vision. (Richmond magazine)

Opening Soon: Pi’s Coffee Downtown

After cruising the city in a converted Japanese mini truck, this summer barista Piyush “Pi” Jessani of Pi’s Coffee will introduce a brick-and-mortar Indian cafe downtown. Known for his rich mochas and the sweet, floral Kashmiri chai (and my personal favorite, the spicy thundai latte), Jessani also plans to feature savory bites inspired by his mother’s Indian cooking. (Richmond magazine)

Purveyor: CheezTito

Local Latin cheese is totally a thing. Learn more about CheezTito namesake Tito Ruiz Cardenas, the Venezuelan cheesemaker tapping into his roots and selling wheels at the Latino Farmers Market (soon to resume in-person shopping for the season). (Richmond magazine)

Flights of Fancy

Ever been curious about the thought process behind crafting a cocktail menu? Writer Bird Cox caught up with the bar crew at Birdie’s downtown to chat about how drinks evolve from spirited ideas to menu offerings. (Richmond magazine)

Le Creuset Craze

Emblazoned in a rainbow of shiny, eye-catching colors, there’s something special about spotting a spread of Le Creuset cast-iron cookware. If you’re looking to add to your collection or pick your first piece, you’re in luck. From March 26-29, the French company is bringing a whopping amount of inventory to Richmond to kick off its Factory to Table Sale tour. A decade-old event with roots in Charleston, South Carolina — home to Le Creuset’s U.S. headquarters — the tour started as a way to connect with eager consumers and has expanded every year since. Diane Foster, vice president of retail, says, “Le Creuset selects host cities by identifying locations with venues capable of supporting a large-scale event, along with a strong and engaged brand following and vibrant culinary community. We’re especially excited to be in Richmond, Virginia, to kick off our first Factory to Table event of 2026.”

ICYMI

The owner of Alchemy Coffee and Brambly Park Winery has launched an alcohol-free speakeasy called SoBar. (Richmond magazine)

One of the most unsung positions in the restaurant world: the dishwasher. (Richmond magazine)

Keya Wingfield of Keya’s Snacks shares her kitchen essentials, Bombay beginnings and more in our interview. (Richmond magazine)

I always like to push the boundaries of what food news can be, and this week I’m pointing out our recent feature on local sign artisans, including the creatives behind signage and window art at Stanley’s, Sunday Bagel, Idle Hands Bread Company and more. (Richmond magazine)

Proofed and Prepped: Speaking of Idle Hands Bread Company, the bakery is officially operating out of its bright new digs at 404 N. Robinson St. in the Fan. The bakery, which has been serving croissants, cruffins, and sourdough since 2015, bid farewell to its longtime Strawberry Street shop for a space that’s double the size. The new bakery features fresh signage, ample indoor seating, and a handful of outdoor patio tables.

Passport Asia: Prepare for a day of feasting. The Asian American Society of Central Virginia is back with the 2nd Asian Street Food Festival, at the 17th Street Farmers Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year’s event was a massive hit, and this year, organizers say vendors are preparing for about 2,000 guests, with cuisines spanning 11 countries. Expect everything from Nepalese momos to Filipino comfort food, Vietnamese and Thai fare, grilled Chinese barbecue skewers, Cantonese wok specialties, Burmese cuisine, and a variety of desserts.

Buzzy Beginning: In Church Hill, restaurateur Alexa Schuett has expanded her reach with Peaberry Coffeehouse. The owner of Riverbend Roastery and Liberty Public House recently debuted her latest venture, a queer-owned and -operated cafe with cozy seating, fern-green tile and loads of natural light. Located at 1301 N. 32nd St., the East End cafe is open daily, and a pineberry matcha might be calling.

Saucy Innovation: Did you know Richmond is the only place outside Japan where San-J is made? The global leader in tamari soy sauce with a production facility in Henrico has teamed up with Washington, D.C’s Michelin-starred Oyster Oyster to produce a limited-edition lineup of distinct flavors, and my interest is piqued: kasha (earthy buckwheat), full-bodied peanut and a bright, savory summer stunner — tomato. Visit the restaurant for a fun day trip or snag bottles online. (News release)

See You in September: One of the longest continuously running food fests in the city, the Lebanese Food Festival is delaying its multiday event (typically held in May) until September 11-13 due to construction in the surrounding area. (News release)

Little Bites

Sundays are starting a little earlier at Grace. Chef-owner Jessica Wilson is rolling out a late Sunday lunch from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with sandwiches, soup, salads, shareables and beverages. Three courses for $46, two for $38.

Jimer’s Frozen Custard is on the brink of swirling for the season. The walk-up soft serve hut at 20800 Hull Street Road in Moseley plans to host opening day on April 9.

Lillian has launched tostada night on Wednesdays and Thursdays, lovingly loading up the crispy corn bases with everything from hamachi enlivened with maruzaki sweet potato and pepita-habanero sauce to beef tartare featuring guacachile (a guacamole lookalike), salsa macha and fried onion.

Manchester bakery Le Petit Morceau is adding Thursday hours to the mix.

C& P Baking Company has moved into its new location inside Regency mall.

Sheppard Street Tavern is under new ownership. David and Justin have stepped up, and guests can expect little to change beyond the paperwork.

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