Richmond Food News: March 23-29

× Expand The Mantu and its namesake market, whose baklava is pictured above, are celebrating Ramadan through April 20. Head below for more details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘A Journey of Rediscovery’

As consumers, home cooks and diners, we like to understand different flavor profiles and the subtle nuances of food, but what about the stories and traditions behind it? In a recently launched virtual series, “Plants, Cuisine and Culture,” Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden hosts celebrated chefs and culinary historians from diverse backgrounds to discuss how plants shaped their foodways. (Richmond magazine)

A West End Adventure

I never thought I would say, “Don’t miss the rolls,” when referring to a new restaurant, but here I am saying it. Served with yuzu jam, smoked trout roe and housemade sour butter, the Parkerhouse-style buns on the menu at Odyssey are a must-order. Making its debut last week, the restaurant from chef-owners Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr., also of Alewife, is a spunky counterpart to its Church Hill sibling. (Richmond magazine)

Truth or Dare

Anise, fennel, wormwood — all three ingredients can sound slightly intimidating to some imbibers, which is why writer and spirits guru Bird Cox is here to demystify absinthe. In this month’s Open Tab, she peels back the layers of the spirit with a minor identity crisis, covering everything from its “hallucinatory” history to some local watering holes pouring the overproof liquor. (Richmond magazine)

Cheese, Please

If Maggie Bradshaw had to choose three cheeses to take with her to a deserted island, Colston Bassett Stilton, Brie du Pommier and Bleu des Causses would make the cut. For our latest Spotlight feature, we caught up with the owner of Truckle Cheesemongers, a dedicated cheese shop in the Museum District, to talk about her favorite forms of self-care, Richmond relics and more. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts and Departures

After a long stretch as a vacant storefront, 2053 W. Broad St. is now occupied by The Boiling Crab. While the city is booming with seafood boil concepts, this may be the first with international locations — the Texas-born company has outposts in Australia, China and Saudi Arabia, in addition to its U.S. locations. (News release)

Brandi Brown of North Side’s Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar is preparing to open The Hive Bar & Grill in the former Saison space. Stay tuned for more details. (Richmond BizSense)

The owners of Vietnam One have rolled out a sister concept dubbed 88 Street Food, focusing on boba, banh mi and shareable apps.

Say farewell to Thai Diner Too. Today, March 23, the owners of the Carytown mainstay will introduce Mayu, still serving Thai food and adding sushi to the mix.

Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee is adding to its RVA portfolio. Grit will debut its latest cafe, located on the ground floor of the Otis development at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition, on April 17. (News release)

A decade after making its Arts District debut, Max’s on Broad will serve its last dinner on April 1. Owner Liz Kincaid of RVA Hospitality Group plans to reveal a new concept there this summer. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

After a pandemic pause, Soul N’ Vinegar is back in action, boasting new digs, a concise menu and the vegetarian spring rolls we know and love. (Richmond magazine)

Local specialty shops can help with a pantry upgrade, stocking goods that align the mind and body. (Richmond magazine)

Mini cucumber sandwiches and an “English High Tea Experience” await at The Queen’s Library Tea Room, opening in May in Monroe Ward. (Richmond magazine)

The food and beverage community is mourning the loss of a Richmond icon and the baddest diva ever to rock a Duke’s Mayo dress, dining industry veteran John Jessie, also known by their stage name, Natasha Carrington. A live auction will be held on March 25 in their honor to benefit Side by Side Virginia.

Last fall we talked with Goochland’s Greenswell Growers, a farming facility that blends traditional and controlled agriculture, about food sustainability and bringing production closer to communities. Just months later, the company has snagged a deal with Kroger for a co-branded line with Ukrop’s. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Marking eight years of producing Virginia honey wines and tending its own beehives, Black Heath Meadery in Scott’s Addition is hosting an anniversary celebration on Saturday, March 25. On the itinerary: vintage pours, guest brews, banh mi sandwiches from Fat Tyler’s Meats n’ Such made with Autumn Olive pork, slices from Secret Squares and live tunes.

The first soft-shells of the season have arrived at Tuckahoe Seafood via North Carolina.

For the month of Ramadan (March 22 to April 20), The Mantu in Carytown and its namesake market in Henrico — both helmed by Afghanistan native Hamid Noori — will provide meals to a family in Afghanistan, along with serving fasting packages for newly arrived families here in Richmond.

Rev your engines for Bubba’s Block Party. On March 31, race weekend kicks off with the all-day event that features a food truck village serving up local bites from RVA-based Black-owned businesses.

Upcoming Events