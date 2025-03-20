Richmond Food News: March 20-26

× Expand Feeling cheesy? Head below to meet some of the many women slinging dough on the RVA pizza scene and get your weekly fix of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

No Holds Barred

There’s something to be said about leaning into the wild and weird without thinking twice, especially when you can partner with a similar-minded friend to take the leap. Enter Night of the Cockatrice, a collaborative, once-a-month pop-up series between Church Hill’s Cobra Burger and new-to-Richmond cocktail concept Nightcrawler. Every third Sunday of the month, the two businesses join forces for a menu mashup of food and drink specials, including unique cocktails and zero-proof sips. P.S.: Cobra Burger flips the script on its usual offerings and subs smash patties for fried chicken sandos. (Richmond magazine)

Women in Pizza

In addition to Women’s History Month, March is also Women in Pizza Month, presenting a prime opportunity to shout out all the nonnas, mamas, daughters, workers and entrepreneurs who keep the dough twirling. The first slice goes to all the local women making their mark on the Richmond pizza scene. Get acquainted with RVA’s pizzaiole squad, which includes crews from Pizza Bones, Hot for Pizza, Zorch and more. (Richmond magazine)

‘Make Your Life Bigger’

Ruth Reichl, one of the most legendary, trusted and tenured voices in dining, is making her way to Richmond. The author and former food critic’s latest release, “The Paris Novel,” was selected as the book of the year for All Henrico Reads, a free annual event that encourages members of the community to come together over a shared piece of literature. We caught up with the James Beard Award-winning author ahead of her visit to talk about her adoration for Paris, shifts in the restaurant industry and life’s simple pleasures. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Next up in our odes to longstanding Richmond restaurants is a visit to seminal steakhouse Buckhead’s. Operating for three decades in an unassuming West End strip mall, the restaurant owned by Mark Herndon presents a master class in steakhouse standards, from expert cuts to escargot and staff sommeliers. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Combining mediation and a multicourse dining experience, the founders of The Conscious Table aim to nourish the body and mind. (Richmond magazine)

From a lofty, indulgent wedge at a Carytown brasserie to a Southern-style slab in Ashland, snag some of our favorite quiches. (Richmond magazine)

In our latest Spotlight, we catch up with Fat Rabbit bakery owner Ellyn Hopper. (Richmond magazine)

Brazen, the venture from Edo’s Squid, L’Opossum and Pinky’s alums, is now open, focusing on low-and-slow cuisine. (Richmond magazine)

Cup Champs: Last week Main Street Station hosted the annual Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala, a gathering of the who’s who in the wine world with over 100 wineries, cideries and meaderies from across the state in attendance. The biggest award of the night went to Barboursville Vineyards for its 2023 Vermentino, a white wine made with 100% Vermentino grapes, an Italian fruit that, according to winemaker Luca Pashcina, has “adapted splendidly to the climate in Piedmont.”

Duke’s Moves: There has been a lot of hype and devotion surrounding Duke’s Mayo over the years. The Southern-grown creation of Eugenia Duke has sparked unwavering loyalty — e.g., permanent ink — and deep-seated infatuation from fans for decades. For many, the twangy condiment is a pivotal part of a tomato sandwich and equally important as the summer fruit itself. Its fandom is sweeping the nation, and the company is now in the hands of a company from up north. Last month, Boston-based Advent International purchased Sauer Brands Inc., which includes Duke’s Mayo, Mateo’s Gourmet Salsa and Kernel Season’s. (Greenville News)

Frida Fiestas: The works of Mexican artist and feminist icon Frida Kahlo are coming to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts during “Frida: Beyond the Myth” April 5-Sept. 28. In collaboration, Conejo, the modern Mexican restaurant from Big Kitchen Hospitality and Mexico City native and chef Danny Hecho, is arranging a series of dinners featuring recipes from Frida’s fiestas. Tickets for the inaugural dinner (April 14) go on sale March 24. P.S.: Frida Fest on April 5 will have appearances from Con Salsa, La Doña Cocina Mexicana (both graced our Best New Restaurants list), Taqueria Panchito and more.

Black Women in Food: This weekend, guests at The Well Collective will explore the legacy of Black women chefs from the 20th century and tap into how they shaped the history of the culinary experience. Leah Branch, executive chef of The Roosevelt, is crafting a seven-course meal featuring iconic dishes, while food historian Deb Freeman (who recently released a must-see VPM documentary on renowned chef and Virginia native Edna Lewis) will share stories and insight.

All Vegan, All the Time: Collard greens, mac and cheese, and fried chicken — but hold the meat and dairy. On March 20, Petersburg will welcome its first 100% vegan restaurant. NuVegan, a Black-owned, Washington, D.C.-born fast-casual chain founded in 2009, will debut its sixth location at 950 Sycamore St. The company previously had a franchise on Grace Street in Richmond that closed last year. (News release)

The Wish List

Four local creations I’m craving:

Little Debbie-inspired treats from Carver neighborhood bakery Pies & Cakes. The sight of the Crunchy Stars is transporting me back to my middle school cafeteria.

Strawberry Banana ’buch from Ninja Kombucha. The flavor from the Brookland Park Boulevard fermentor has my interest piqued and feels like a nod to the ’90s.

Smashed RVA is bringing the bodega vibes with a chopped cheese banh mi pop-up on Friday, March 21. Best part: The baguettes are from microbakery Le Petit Morceau.

Pop-up Nam Prik Pao’s red curry chicken and waffles. Chef Brennan Griffith is a flavor ace, and everything about browned butter/caramel-coconut syrup is calling my name; catch his next pop-up March 23 at Blue Bee Cider.

Upcoming Events