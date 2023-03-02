Richmond Food News: March 2-8

× Expand From sweet treats to savory bites and buzzy pop-ups, this week’s Food News is sure to satisfy. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

7-year Stride

Entering its seventh year, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is hitting its stride. The annual weeklong celebration dedicated to empowering and supporting Black owners and operators in the local food and beverage industry returns March 5-12 with its largest class of participants to date, featuring a mix of fresh concepts alongside seasoned favorites. (Richmond magazine)

How to Hot Pot

If you’re a noob to hot pot — no judgement, this is a safe space — the communal dining experience can be slightly intimidating: meats galore, burners on the table and a buffet of potential ingredients to choose from. Luckily, writer Stephanie Ganz has compiled all the hot pot tips and tricks, including advice from dining industry pros, to relieve any pre-pot jitters. (Richmond magazine)

Special Sauce

Did you know that Henrico is the only place in the world other than Japan that produces San-J products, including multiple varieties of tamari, a type of soy sauce? In 1987, as the company sought a destination to begin distribution in America, the Richmond area caught its eye. Over 30 years later, current president Takashi Sato — the eighth generation of the family to lead San-J production — aims to make the U.S. a fermentation destination. (Richmond magazine)

RVADine Debuts

A business incubator for ghost kitchens, ChefSuite officially opens on March 15. Initial restaurants include On a Roll Italian Subs; Latin Quarter Kitchen, specializing in smashed plantain sandwiches; and A Pinch of Sugar. (News release)

Founded by James Beard Award winner Jeni Britton, Ohio-based chain Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will host its grand opening — hello, free scoops — on Thursday, March 9, at Carytown Exchange. (News release)

Roanoke-based Blue Cow, from husband-and-wife duo Jason and Carolyn Kiser, is opening its second Richmond location later this month at GreenGate Shopping Center. (News release)

The crabcakes are calling at Acacia Midtown. The Libbie Mill-Midtown seafood restaurant from Dale and Aline Reitzer is in full swing after weeks of pop-ups and soft-opening events.

Feel-good Food and Drink

On Saturday, March 4, Godfrey’s will host a Big Bawdy Benefit, a community fundraising event to support John Jessie. The longtime hospitality veteran and Elby Award nominee is known for being a friendly face at establishments such as Pasture and strutting in a Duke’s Mayo dress as their drag alter ego, Natasha Carrington.

Reservoir Distillery in Scott’s Addition has introduced a special, custom-etched bottle for local boxing powerhouse Josiyah Giles. For every bottle purchased, a portion of proceeds goes directly toward Josiyah’s training.

A March-only special, Sunflower Gardenz bakery and purveyor Dayum This Is My Jam have teamed up for a cakey community collab featuring Dayum Jam’s punny Champagne Supa Rosa jam, with 10% of sales benefitting RVA Community Fridges.

ICYMI

With a menu that channels her native Liberia, chef-owner Theresa Headen debuted Elegant Cuizines this past weekend. (Richmond magazine)

Learn more about the spirited community organization United States Bartenders’ Guild Richmond chapter, recognized as the best small chapter in the country at the recent national conference. (Richmond magazine)

The flavorful Italian green escarole shows its stuff in a recipe for escarole, white bean and fennel soup. (Richmond magazine)

Last week marked the annual Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala, with judges sampling over 600 entries (take a look at the judging process). Culpeper’s Mountain & Vine (previously Delfosse Vineyards) took home the cup, while Albermarle Ciderworks won best in show cider. RVA beverage makers Buskey Cider and Black Heath Meadery each took home gold medals. (Richmond magazine)

That pre-boarding caffeine pit stop at the airport is looking a little more local. Earlier this week, Ironclad Coffee Roasters replaced the Caribou Coffee outposts at Richmond International Airport. (Richmond BizSense)

Javontae Jones — previous owner of The Riviere on Broad Street — will debut Aura Bar & Grill in the former F.W. Sullivan’s at 2401 W. Main St. on March 5. (Richmond BizSense)

March 8 marks the colorful Indian holiday Holi, and local baker, winner of Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship” and Mumbai native Keya Winfield is releasing a handful of recipes to celebrate. P.S.: Peep this eye-catching cardamom-almond Holi loaf cake she made last year.

Yours truly, along with fellow food writers Robey Martin of the “Eat It, Virginia!” podcast and Justin Lo of the Richmond-Times Dispatch, made an appearance in a Style Weekly piece examining the role of a food critic in a small city like Richmond. (Style Weekly)

Ruby Scoops owner Rabia Kamara offered a sneak peek at her forthcoming mobile ice cream mini bus, aka The Pink Lady. The truck was inherited from Chicago ice cream pals Black Dog Gelato, and a SpotFund campaign has been launched so that it can hit the road.

ZZQ is celebrating five years with a smoky soiree on Saturday, March 4. Expect plenty of Texas-tinged specials, cocktails and music.

The Fulton Hill eatery Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen turns 3 this weekend and is commemorating the milestone with an outdoor fish fry featuring live music and line dancing.

Coppola’s Deli is making Italian subs a daily affair. The longtime Carytown sandwich spot is now open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Have any friends with space to spare? Sub Rosa Bakery is looking to move its milling operation somewhere within 5 miles of the bakery.

Upcoming Events